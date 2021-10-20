Big game looms for Cardinals Friday night

The 2021 Chadron High Cardinals will be striving to become the 15th football team in school history to finish the regular season without a loss when they host Ogallala on Friday night. Kickoff will be at 6.

The first two teams on the list—dating back to 1926 and 1954—won seven games, didn’t lose, but had a tie on their final records. The next three “won ‘em all,” finishing with 9-0 (1956), 8-0 (1960) and 11-0 (1962) records.

Since then Chadron High’s teams with unblemished records when the schedules ran out were among the Cardinals’ 31 gridiron teams that have advanced to the state playoffs. This year’s team will be added to that “undefeated” list if it can beat Ogallala.

That would be special, clinching the Class C1-8 District championship and also nailing down a home date during the first round of the playoffs that will begin on Friday, Oct. 28. The Cards could lose and also advance to the playoff, but might not be a first-round playoff host.

Ogallala has had an up and down season. The Indians are 5-3 with wins over Holdrege (30-0), Chase County (64-34), Gothenburg (26-5), Cozad (16-13) and Sidney (48-0). The losses have been to Broken Bow (30-6), Kearney Catholic (24-6) and Mitchell (27-6) in a game in which some of the Ogallala players reportedly were suspended.

The Indians have both size and speed. The quarterback is Harry Caskey, a 6-4, 215-pound sophomore who began the season as an end, but was moved under center after the returning starter left the team. Caskey has competed 43 of 100 passes for 641 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 459 yards and five TD.

Although he missed a couple of the early games, senior Cameron Zink is among the primary ball carriers. He’s run for 559 yards and four TDs. Last winter he was the Class B 152-pound champion at the state wrestling tournament and during the spring won both hurdles at the district meet.

Another Indian, Jake Hiltibrand, rushed for more than 100 yards against Sidney on Friday night.

The Ogallala line features three seniors who are three-year starters. They are Michael DeVries, 6-1, 180; Kyren Graves, 6-3, 250; and Greyson Guy, 6-0, 275.

The defensive leaders include Race McClure, a 6-2, 240-pound junior who also plays tight end. He’s credited with 56 tackles, including six sacks. The other defensive end is Garrett Duba, who is 6-3, 175 and has three sacks.

The Cardinals opened last year’s game in Ogallala with a huge play. Quarterback Justus Alcorn pitched the ball to tailback Dawson Dunbar, who threw a pass downfield about 20 yards to Seth Gaswick, who turned it into an 80-yard touchdown.

The Cards also benefited by recovering three Ogallala fumbles and picking off a pass during the 28-15 victory.

