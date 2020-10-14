Big plays help Cardinals to 30-20 win over Alliance

Playing their best game at least since the season-opener, the Chadron Cardinals improved their record to 5-1 Friday night by downing Alliance 30-20 at home in a clash filled with spectacular plays.

Chadron scored on it first two possessions to open a 14-0 lead, but the Bulldogs tied the score in the middle of the third quarter and seemed to have momentum on their side before the Cardinals scored on a pair of the spectacular plays in the fourth frame for the victory.

Sophomore Seth Gaswick tallied both of the knockout TDs. He initially hauled in a 55-yard pass from quarterback Justus Alcorn and then returned a kickoff 80 yards after Alliance had come up with a big play of its own to draw within two points of the Cardinals.

“We got some big plays when we really needed them,” Chadron Coach Mike Lecher noted. “It was an exciting game. Alliance is a good team. We knew we’d have to play well to beat them and we did. It was a group effort on our part.”

Chadron opened the game on a 10-play, 96-yard drive. Dawson Dunbar went the final 25 yards to the end zone and also ran for the conversion. The march included Sawyer Haag’s 19-yard rumble that got the Cardinals out of the hole. Dunbar also had a 15-yard run that saw a teammate recover a fumble as Dunbar was being tackled.