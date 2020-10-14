Big plays help Cardinals to 30-20 win over Alliance

Playing their best game at least since the season-opener, the Chadron Cardinals improved their record to 5-1 Friday night by downing Alliance 30-20 at home in a clash filled with spectacular plays.
Chadron scored on it first two possessions to open a 14-0 lead, but the Bulldogs tied the score in the middle of the third quarter and seemed to have momentum on their side before the Cardinals scored on a pair of the spectacular plays in the fourth frame for the victory.
Sophomore Seth Gaswick tallied both of the knockout TDs. He initially hauled in a 55-yard pass from quarterback Justus Alcorn and then returned a kickoff 80 yards after Alliance had come up with a big play of its own to draw within two points of the Cardinals.
“We got some big plays when we really needed them,” Chadron Coach Mike Lecher noted. “It was an exciting game. Alliance is a good team. We knew we’d have to play well to beat them and we did. It was a group effort on our part.”
Chadron opened the game on a 10-play, 96-yard drive. Dawson Dunbar went the final 25 yards to the end zone and also ran for the conversion. The march included Sawyer Haag’s 19-yard rumble that got the Cardinals out of the hole. Dunbar also had a 15-yard run that saw a teammate recover a fumble as Dunbar was being tackled.
Alliance responded in a hurry after Chase King returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards to midfield. Four plays later, hard-running Keegan Grant romped 33 yards into the end zone for an apparent touchdown. But a block-in-the back penalty against the Bulldogs nullified all but the first 13 yards. The threat died when the Cards’ Ryan Bickel sacked quarterback Caeson Clarke for an eight-yard loss.
Chadron then mounted its second 10-play scoring drive. Haag again provided the initial spark with a 23-yard pickup. A 28-yard pass from Dunbar to Gaswick helped move the ball to the Alliance 14 as the first quarter was ending.
Dunbar, who saw action at quarterback, running back and receiver, punched the ball to the six on the first play of the second quarter for a first and goal. But the Cards needed all four plays to score. Alcorn finally reached paydirt on a one-yard sneak from the goal line. The run for the conversion failed.
Alliance then mounted a 63-yard drive in 11 plays with Grant going the final six yards with 4:39 left in the period. Grant also had gains of eight and 12 yards in the drive.
After both teams were forced to punt on their opening possessions of the second half, the Bulldogs got their second touchdown with 2:25 left in the third when Clarke hit Chase King on a 30-yard pass in the end zone despite the Cards’ close coverage. Grant opened the drive going with a 30-yard burst. The Bulldogs survived a 15-yard chop block penalty and three five-yard infractions to score.
Wade Sanders, who also was Alliance’s leading tackler with nine, kicked the extra points after his team’s first two TDs.
The Cardinals displayed some moxie as the third period was ending when lineman Cody Hall lined up to punt, but instead unleashed a pass of at least 35 yards on fourth down and 20 at their own 28.
The pass was expected to go to an outsider receiver that Alliance had left uncovered, but instead Hall, the third baseman on the American Legion baseball team with a strong arm, hit Gaswick in the middle of the field for a 22-yard gain, two yards beyond the yard marker.
The bold move proved inconsequential when King intercepted Alcorn’s pass four plays later, but the Cardinals soon got the ball back after a personal foul penalty forced Alliance to punt.
On the second play after the punt, the Cards broke the 14-14 deadlock when Alcorn heaved the 55-yard pass that Gaswick, who got behind the Alliance secondary, and grabbed the ball while going full stride into the end zone.
The touchdown strike was followed by another spectacular play on the conversion. It saw Dunbar initially run perhaps 20 yards to his right right, change directions and use his speed to circle across the field and post the two points by diving into the end zone while being hit by a defender near the east sideline, giving the Cardinals a 22-14 lead.
“Dawson ran a long, long ways to get those two points, which were very important at that time,” Lecher said. “He made a great run, to say the least.”
Alliance scored just 80 seconds later when Clarke connected with Kellen Muhr on a 28-yard pass play. Chadron’s Michael Sorenson broke up the Bulldogs’ conversion pass that would have tied the score again.
Gaswick then gave the Cardinals much more breathing room by returning the ensuing kickoff 80 yards up the middle of the field for the touchdown with 6:48 to play. It ties for 11th through 13th as the longest kickoff return TD in Chadron High annals.
Alliance’s Keegan Grant appeared to score with about four minutes remaining on a five-yard run, but another penalty--one of 13 for a 135 yards against the Bulldogs on Friday night--nullified the score. The Bulldogs then attempted a 22-yard field goal, but missed.
Grant was the game’s leading rusher with 31 carries for 208 yards and Clarke completed 12 of 19 passes for 153 yards. Muhr caught five passes for 73 yards and King grabbed five for 64.
Alcorn completed seven of 10 passes for 103 yards to go with one interception. Gaswick was the game’s top receiver with four catches for 120 yards. Dunbar carried 14 times for 79 yards to pace Chadron. Haag had six carries for 49 yards and was the game’s leading tackler with 13. Both Dunbar and Cobie Bila participated in 11 stops and Daniel Wellnitz added nine. Bila had a sack and Sorenson broke up three Alliance passes.
All. Chad.
First Downs 21 14
Total Net Yards 395 288
Rushes, Yards 45-240 29-135
Passing Yards 155 153
Passing 12-19-0 9-14-1
Return Yards 96 90
Punts, Average 2-39.0 2-26.0
Fumbles, Lost 2-0 4-0
Penalties, Yards 13-135 5-57
Alliance 0 7 7 6 ----20
Chadron 8 6 0 16 ----30
First Quarter
Chadron--Dawson Dunbar 25 run (Dunbar run)
Second Quarter
Chadron--Justus Alcorn 1 run (run failed)
Alliance--Keegan Grant 6 run (Wade Sanders kick)
Third Quarter
Alliance--Chase King 30 pass from Caeson Clarke (Sanders kick)
Fourth Quarter
Chadron--Seth Gaswick 55 pass from Alcorn (Dunbar run)
Alliance--Kellen Muhr 28 pass from Clarke (pass failed)
Chadron--Gaswick 80 kickoff return (Tallon Craig pass from Dunbar)
Rushing: All--Keegan Grant 31-208, Logan Leistritz 10-45, Caeson Clarke 4-minus 13. Chad--Dawson Dunbar 14-79, Sawyer Haag 6-49, Justus Alcorn 9-7.
Passing: All--Caeson Clarke 12-19-0, 2 TDs. Chad--Justus Alcorn 7-10-1, 103 yards, 1 TD; Dawson Dunbar 1-3-1, 28 yards; Cody Hall 1-1-0, 22 yards.
Receiving: All--Kellen Muhr 5-73, Chase King 5-64, Keegan Grant 2-11, Nate Ackerman 1-7. Chad--Seth Gaswick 4-120, Michael Sorenson 2-6, Dawson Dunbar 1-13, Tallon Craig 1-12, Sawyer Haag 1-2.
Tackles: All--Wade Sanders 7-2, 9; Jesus Acosta 3-5, 8; Kellen Muhr 3-1, 4; Isaiah Martinez 3-1, 4. Chad--Sawyer Haag 6-7, 13; Dawson Dunbar 6-5, 11; Cobie Bila 5-6, 11; Dan Wellnitz 6-3, 9; Aiden Vaughn 4-2,6; Michael Matt 2-3, 5.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!