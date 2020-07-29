Bila needs just 55 pitches to best Sidney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Left-hander Cobie Bila needed just 55 pitches on Tuesday, July 14 to pitch the Chadron First National Bank-Omaha Seniors to a 6-1 victory over Sidney in seven innings at Maurice Horse Field.

Bila’s pitches must have looked tempting to the Sidney hitters. Most of them swung early in the count and often connected. But the Chadron defense was superb. Sidney managed just two base hits. Three visitors struck out.

Chadron scored twice in the first inning, three times in the fourth and added an insurance run in the sixth. Sidney’s only run scored in the sixth.

Trevor Berry and Dan Wellnitz each had two hits to pace the Nationals’ at the plate.

Berry gave up two hits, but no runs while pitching the first two innings in the home finale against Alliance on Wednesday night.

But the Spartans had more success against the ensuing hurlers. They scored four runs in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth for a 9-1 victory.

Alliance collected nine hits, three apiece by Caeson Clarke and E.J. Gomez. Clarke’s hits included a triple. He drove in three runs. Joel Baker plated two runners with a line drive to center in the third inning. The winners also drew five walks.