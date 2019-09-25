The Hot Springs Bison fell to 2-3 this season after being shut out by the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers 37-0, Friday.
Tiger quarterback Cayden Halsey found receivers Brady Bauer, Braden Goehring and Reese Cerney in the first quarter to pull out to a 21-0 lead after just the first quarter. Later in the third, Halsey would throw his fourth, and final, TD pass to Cerney , and Goehring would return a Bison punt 52 yards to cap the Tiger’s scoring.
In all, the Tigers went 303 yards to the Bison’s 82. Halsey threw for 221 yards, completing seven of 12 passes. He was intercepted once.
The Bison were held to just three receiving yards in the game, but nearly matched the Tiger’s rushing with 79 yards. Hot Springs’ Morgan Harkless was the game’s leading rusher with 73 yards on 18 carries. Teammate Gavin Heil rushed for 13 yards on three carries.
Bison quarterback Brynn Thompson completed just one pass on seven throws. He was credited with carrying the ball nine times but ended the game having lost five yards.
The Tiger’s Cerney caught just three passes, but amassed 148 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Cerney’s longest reception was 71 yards. Each of Halsey’s other targets caught just one pass with Bauer having the next-most yards at 37.
You have free articles remaining.
Mobridge-Pollock’s Kallyn Reinert was the Tiger’s leading rusher with 13 carries for 62 yards. Cerney ran the ball twice for 18 yards.
On defense, the Bison were led by Garrett Glines who had four tackles. Teammate Braden Coleman had three, all for a loss including one sack. Caleb Maciejewski had the Bison’s other sack. Heil had the team’s only other tackle for a loss.
Both teams stayed disciplined throughout the game; each was called for three penalties. The Tigers lost 25 yards and the Bison lost 11.
Mobridge-Pollock takes its 4-0 record to Sisseton on Friday. Sisseton is 4-1 this season and coming off a 34-30 win over Roncalli.
The Bison will try to get back in the win column against Bennett County, Friday. The Warriors are 1-3 and coming off a 12-6 loss to Gordon-Rushville in Nebraska.