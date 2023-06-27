Jordan Bissonette was dynamite on the hill last Tuesday when Chadron took on Sidney, throwing a no-hiiter and leading Chadron in a 16-1 win against their opponents.

Chadron fired up its offense in the first inning, as Kobe Bissonette made the first hit on a grounder to left for a single. Noah Brown followed it up with a single to center before Broc Berry grounded out and brought Kobe in. A single fly ball to left from Caden Buskirk brought in Brown.

Braden Wright, brought in as a courtesy runner for Buskirk, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but couldn’t quite make it home.

The momentum continued into the second as Kobe doubled on a line drive to left field and Brown singled on a grounder. On a sacrifice fly to center, Berry brought Kobe in again while Brown advanced to third. A single from Buskirk brought in Brown to put the score at 5-0.

But the Nationals weren’t done yet as Wright, running again for Buskirk stole second again and later advanced to third before Creighton Ryan was walked. On a line drive to center from Jordan Bissonette, both Ryan and Wright crossed home.

With Wright in as courtesy runner for Jordan, Derek Bissonette and Seth Gaswick both took a walk to load up the bases. Wright scored on a passed ball, with the other runners advancing on the same pitch. A walk from Trey Hendrickson made for loaded bags again, though the Nationals couldn’t cash in on it and kept their lead at 8-0

In the third, Jordan Bissonette allowed a Sidney player to reach first; Bissonette hit the next batter to put runners at first and second. Though Bissonette kept any hits from Sidney, an error on a pickoff attempt allowed the only Sidney run of the game.

Chadron would see another four runs in the third, with a tremendous triple from Gaswick to bring in Buskirk and Jordan. Berry, who was walked at bat, later scored on a wild pitch, as did Gaswick.

The Nationals took their final four runs and victory in the fourth, as Kobe Bissonette, Wright, Ryan and Meyer all crossed home.

Bissonette surrendered one run on no hits over four innings, striking out five.

The Natioanls racked up 11 hits on the day. Kobe Bissonette, Seth Gaswick, Noah Brown and Buskirk all collected multiple hits on Sidney; Bissonette led Chadron with three hits on four times at the plate.

Additionally, three players stole at least two bases; Braden Wright led the stealing game with three.

The Juniors also had a strong showing against Sidney earlier in the evening, taking their game in dramatic fashion thanks to a walk-off single at the end of the matchup.

The game was tied at nine with Chadron battling in the bottom of the sixth when Cole Block singled on a 2-2 count and bought in two runs and put the final score at 11-9 over Sidney.

Chadron collected 10 hits on the game, compared to Sidney’s seven, though it was Sidney that got on the scoreboard first with two runs brought in on a single. Helping garner hits for the Juniors were Kobe Bissonette, Creighton Ryan and Caden Buskirk, all of whom had multiples; Ryan and Bissoneette each had three.

The seniors went 1-1 in a double header later in the week at Spearfish. Claiming a 13-11 win in the first game of the afternoon but taking a hard 17-2 loss in the latter. The Nationals built a six-run lead in the fifth, and managed to hold off a five-run Spearfish charge for the win.

It was a scoreless first game early on, until Spearifish put up a run in the second inning and extended their lead by five in the third.

Chadron built its momentum in the fourth inning, with scored on hits from Buskirk, Landen, Wright, and Kobe and Jordan Bissonette. That carried the Nationals to their first lead of the game, 8-6. In the fifth, the team continued distancing itself from Spearfish with an additional four runs thanks to Kobe Bissonette, Wright and Berry.

Spearfish answered back with a five-run rally across the fifth and sixth innings, but Chadron managed to keep ahead with an RBI from Hendrickson in the top of the sixth.

In the second game, Spearfish dominated early with 12 unanswered runs across three innings. Though Chadron managed to grab a couple runs from Buskirk and Berry in the top of the fourth, Spearifish continued its drive to put the final at 17-2.

The Juniors and Seniors were both scheduled to play at home at 5 and 7 p.m., June 28, against Scottsbluff.