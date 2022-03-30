Black Hills men reach final four

The Black Hills State men’s basketball team made the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference proud by reaching the final four at the NCAA Division II National Tournament just over a week ago.

The Yellow Jackets finished with a 26-8 record after winning the RMAC’s regular season championship along with the conference’s post-season playoff tournament that they hosted. They won three more games during the regional playoffs at Lubbock, Texas, to advance to the Elite Eight that took place in Evansville, Ind.

The Jackets got the latter event off to a great start by upsetting No. 1 ranked and undefeated Nova Southeastern located at Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 77-67.

That pitted Black Hills against two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State. The Yellow Jackets’ magic finally ran out when the Bearcats won 70-57. Northwest Missouri went on to claim its third title in a row by downing another South Dakota team, Augustana, 67-58.

Black Hills was led by 6-foot-7 junior Joel Scott of Colorado Springs. He was named the RMAC’s Player of the Year and finished the season while shooting 61.3% from the field and averaging 23.1 points and 10.6 rebounds.

Also scoring in double figures were senior Sindau Cisse of New York City at 14.5 per game and sophomore Adam Maussa of Coppell, Texas at 13.9. Both are 6-3 guards.

The Jackets’ head coach is Ryan Thompson, who was an assistant at Spearfish for three years before becoming the head mentor four years ago.

Things didn’t look good for the Yellow Jackets the first two weeks in February. They lost three straight games by significant margins. Colorado State-Pueblo upended them 82-59 in Spearfish and Black Hills lost 92-63 at Colorado-Colorado Springs and 83-74 at New Mexico Highlands.

The next night after Pueblo had thumped the Yellow Jackets, Chadron State defeated the ThunderWolves 88-86 in overtime in the Chicoine Center.

