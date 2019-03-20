The Chadron State College Rodeo Club's Black Tie Calf Fry is set for Friday, March 29, in the CSC Student Center Ballroom.
The annual dinner and auction historically draws a large crowd. Proceeds from the event will go to the CSC Rodeo Club. Past auction items have included western art paintings, jewelry and home décor.
Tickets in advance are $20, and they may be purchased from rodeo team members. Tickets at the door are $25. Admission includes a dinner, music and live auction.
The Chadron State College rodeo teams restructured under the CSC athletics department umbrella in 2018. Previously, it was run as a student organization.
The teams' spring season began this weekend in Gillette, Wyoming.