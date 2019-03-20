Try 3 months for $3
A steer races out of the shoot at the Chadron State College Rodeo Sept. 14, at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. The CSC Rodeo team will hold its annual Black Tie Calf Fry fundraiser March 29. Tickets are available from rodeo team members.

 Photo by Brandon Davenport

The Chadron State College Rodeo Club's Black Tie Calf Fry is set for Friday, March 29, in the CSC Student Center Ballroom.

The annual dinner and auction historically draws a large crowd. Proceeds from the event will go to the CSC Rodeo Club. Past auction items have included western art paintings, jewelry and home décor.

Tickets in advance are $20, and they may be purchased from rodeo team members. Tickets at the door are $25. Admission includes a dinner, music and live auction.

The Chadron State College rodeo teams restructured under the CSC athletics department umbrella in 2018. Previously, it was run as a student organization.

The teams' spring season began this weekend in Gillette, Wyoming.

