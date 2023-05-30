Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Blue girls and the Red boys won the Panhandle Prep basketball games played last Friday night at Scottsbluff High School.

Both games reportedly had some spectacular performances. The Blue girls, led by Catherine Bryner of Alliance and Payton Burda of Scottsbluff, staged a 19-0 run late in the game to edge the Reds 78-76.

The Red boys never trailed and “shot the lights out,” as they say, knocking down 25 three-pointers en route to their 125-109 verdict.

The Red girls led by as many as 16 points—74-58--early in the fourth period, but seemed to run out steam, and barely scored the rest of the way. Burda, Scottsbluff’s all-time 3-point career leader, sparked the Blue’s winning rally by knocking down four treys in the fourth period.

The winners finally got their first lead on Bryner’s 3-pointer with 78 seconds remaining. Bryner, who during the winning rally had scored seven straight points, was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points, but Burda finished with 17 and was named the Most Valuable Player. Carleigh Pszanka of Gering added 11.

Two players from Wyoming, Marissa Moorhouse of Torrington and Daljit Kaur of Burns, led the Red team with 10 points apiece.

Two recent Chadron High graduates were Panhandle Prep participates, but Marlee Pinnt played on the Blue team and Sophie Wess for the Reds. They were the finalists in the 3-point shoot-out with Pinnt hitting the winning volley.

Not a whole lot of defense apparently was played by either of the boys’ team, but that undoubtedly suited the crowd just fine. The Red boys got off to a fast start when Alliance’s Nic Waldron buried a pair of shots from behind the arc, helping his team go ahead 14-2.

However, the Reds led by just 53-50 at halftime before outscoring their foes 72-59 in the second half.

Jeron Gager of Ogallala, a full-fledged Class B all-stater last winter, led the winners with 35 points, including nine 3-pointers and was named the boys’ MVP. Gering’s Max Greeley, who tallied 50 points against Torrington in a regular-season game last winter, nailed six treys and contributed 27 points to the Reds’ winning total.

The only Highway 20 boys in the all-star game were four from Gordon-Rushville who played for the Blue team. Mustangs’ center Jace Nelson was that team’s top scorer with 16 points. Teammates Carter Anderson added seven points, Ellis Livingston five and Logan Slama three.

Slama, though, was one of the finalists in the 3-point competition. After both he and Waldron made eight long shots in the first-round, the Alliance product nailed 12 of 15 in the shoot-off for the victory. Waldron also won the slam-dunk contest.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Waldron was just 16 of 48 from downtown.

Among the others who through the years have won both the Panhandle Prep 3-point and dunk contests was Chadron High grad Jesse Corlett in 2002. Corlett died unexpectedly in March of this year.