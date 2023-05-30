Related to this story

Most Popular

CSC Golf Classic is this weekend

The 28th Chadron State College Golf Tournament, also known as the Don Beebe Classic, will be taking place this weekend at Ridgeview Country Cl…

Panhandle Prep games are Friday

The 29th annual Panhandle Prep basketball games will be played Friday, May 26 at Scottsbluff High School. Both girls’ and boys’ games will be …