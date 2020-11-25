Bobcats’ Brian Turek leads 8-man in rushing, scoring

Turek’s most productive game this fall was against Morrill, when he rushed 42 times for 327 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 299 yards and reached the end zone seven times against Bayard.

Hemingford wasn’t the only 8-man team to have a strong ground game in 2020. Garden County High finished with 2,414 yards rushing, exactly 100 more yards than the Bobcats. But the Oshkosh-based team used a three-pronged attack.

Cole Coss, Chesney Stanczyk and Colton Holthus, all seniors, combined for 2,123 yards rushing. Coss led the way with 827 yards, Stanczyk gained 705 and Holtus added 591. Their numbers rank second, third and fourth on this year’s list.

Stanczyk carried much of the load in 2019, when he rushed for 1,513 yards on 180 carries. This year, he carried only 95 times while sharing the duties.

As usual, Bayard was the Panhandle’s passing leader, throwing for 1,686 yards in eight games for a 210.8-yard average. Quarterback Jack Kildow completed 106 of 216 attempts for 1,533 yards and 18 touchdowns. His favorite targets, Trent Marquez and Trevor Reish, had almost identical stats. Marquez caught 38 passes for 521 yards and seven touchdowns and Reish grabbed 37 for 513 yards and six TDs.