Bobcats’ Brian Turek leads 8-man in rushing, scoring

Three 8-man football teams from the Panhandle had winning records and advanced to the playoffs this fall, but unfortunately none of them got past the first round.
Both Hemingford and Garden County finished with 6-3 records and Leyton won its first five games, but lost its final four. Bayard, Hyannis and Morrill all finished with 2-6 records. Kimball was 0-8.
Individually, Hemingford senior Brian Turek was the rushing pacesetter. He was pretty much a one-man wrecking crew, carrying the ball 243 times for 1,633 yards for a 6.7-yard average and 28 rushing touchdowns.
A 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior, Turek is the 18th 8-man player from the Panhandle to exceed 1,500 yards rushing, according to records compiled by the Chadron Record dating back 33 seasons. Turek’s total this year ranks 12th.
The Panhandle’s all-time leading rusher also was a Bobcat. Ethan Skinner romped for 2,685 yards in 2014, when Hemingford went 13-0 en route to winning the Class D-1 state championship. Skinner scored 50 touchdowns that season. The previous year he had rushed for 2,094 yards.
Skinner is the only Panhandle 8-man player to exceed 2,000 yards rushing twice. The others who accomplished it once are Jay Herman of Hyannis, 2,147 in 1988; Josh Frerichs of Lodgepole, 2,281 in 2003; and Morgan Haupt of Potter-Dix, 2,043 in 2005.
Turek’s most productive game this fall was against Morrill, when he rushed 42 times for 327 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 299 yards and reached the end zone seven times against Bayard.
Hemingford wasn’t the only 8-man team to have a strong ground game in 2020. Garden County High finished with 2,414 yards rushing, exactly 100 more yards than the Bobcats. But the Oshkosh-based team used a three-pronged attack.
Cole Coss, Chesney Stanczyk and Colton Holthus, all seniors, combined for 2,123 yards rushing. Coss led the way with 827 yards, Stanczyk gained 705 and Holtus added 591. Their numbers rank second, third and fourth on this year’s list.
Stanczyk carried much of the load in 2019, when he rushed for 1,513 yards on 180 carries. This year, he carried only 95 times while sharing the duties.
As usual, Bayard was the Panhandle’s passing leader, throwing for 1,686 yards in eight games for a 210.8-yard average. Quarterback Jack Kildow completed 106 of 216 attempts for 1,533 yards and 18 touchdowns. His favorite targets, Trent Marquez and Trevor Reish, had almost identical stats. Marquez caught 38 passes for 521 yards and seven touchdowns and Reish grabbed 37 for 513 yards and six TDs.
Leyton’s Scout Gamble was 85 of 165 passing for 1,167 yards and 17 TDs to take runner-up honors. His favorite target, Mason Reiners, had 30 catches for 449 yards,
Defensively, Bayard’s Christian Leonard, a 6-0, 170 pound senior, had big-time tackle numbers. He was credited with 93 unassisted stops and 52 that were assisted 145 total tackles. Stanczyk also reached three digits in tackles with 57 unassisted and 54 assisted.
Leonard also came up with three fumble recoveries to match Justin Ernest of Leyton for the lead.
Morrill sophomore Cody Johnson admittedly threw too many interceptions--15--while playing quarterback for the Lions, but he also intercepted five passes to lead that statistic. No one else swiped more than two, according to stats provided by the coaches.
The stats follow:
Rushing Offense; G; Yds.; Ave.
Garden County (6-3); 9; 2,414; 268.2
Hemingford (6-3;) 9; 2,314; 257.1
Leyton (5-4); 9; 1,519; 168.8
Hyannis (2-6); 8; 1,326; 165.8
Morrill (2-6); 8; 974; 121.8
Bayard (2-6); 8; 901; 112.6
Passing Offense; G; Yds.; Ave.
Bayard; 8; 1,686; 210.8
Leyton; 9; 1,211; 134.6
Morrill; 8; 1,036; 129.5
Hemingford; 9; 714; 79.3
Hyannis; 8; 551; 68.9
Garden County; 9; 381; 42.3
Total Offense; G; Yds.; Ave.
Hemingford; 9; 3,028; 336.4
Bayard; 8; 2,587; 323.4
Garden County; 9; 2,795; 310.6
Leyton; 9; 2,630; 303.3
Morrill; 8; 2.010; 251.3
Hyannis; 8; 1,877; 234.6
Rushing; No.; Yards; Ave.
Brian Turek, Hem.; 243; 1,633; 6.7
Cole Coss, GC; 102; 827; 8.1
Chesney Stanczyk, GC; 95; 705; 7.4
Colton Holthus, GC; 130; 591; 4.5
Christian Leonard, Bay; 9;5 512; 5.4
Kole Bush, Ley; 58; 509; 8.8
Zeke Heaton, Hyan.; 83; 489; 5.9
Chase Vinton, Hyan.; 101; 411; 4.1
Darin Turek, Hem.; 70; 375; 5.4
Michael Morgan, Morr.; 73; 374; 5.1
Dominick Russ, Ley.; 60; 310; 5.2
Monte Baxter, Hyan.; 93; 251; 2.7
Zac Henke, Ley.; 38; 230; 6.1
Jack Kildow, Bay.; 79; 225; 2.8
Receiving; No.; Yards.; Ave.
Trent Marquez, Bay.; 38; 521; 13.7
Trevor Reish, Bay.; 37; 513; 13.9
Mason Reiners, Ley.; 30; 449; 15.0
Liam Kostman, Hyan.; 18; 334; 18.6
Tucker Batt, Bay.; 21; 300; 14.3
Zac Henke, Ley.; 16; 285; 17.8
Bryce Seier, Morr.; 15; 274; 18.3
Zach Rozmiarek, Hem.; 15; 226; 15.1
Johnny Vargas, GC; 10; 214; 21.4
Justin Ernest, Ley.; 16; 186; 11.5
Michael Morgan, Morr.; 13; 184; 14.2
Christian Leonard, Bay; 9; 172; 19.1
Dominick Russ, Ley; 11; 144; 13.1
Punt Returns; No.; Yards; Ave.
Ethan Specht, Hem.; 9; 153; 17.0
Dominick Russ, Ley.; 6; 87; 14.5
Darin Turek, Hem.; 17; 169; 9.9
Colton Holthus, GC; 9; 63; 7.0
Kickoff Returns; No.; Yards; Ave.
Justin Ernest, Ley.; 7; 170; 24.3
Zach Rozmiarek, Hem.; 12; 236; 19.7
Dillon Christiansen, GC; 12; 208; 17.3
Beau Lake, Morr.; 14; 231; 16.5
Dominick Russ. Ley; 9; 133; 14.9
Michael Morgan, Morr.; 11; 135; 12.3
Punts; No.; Yards; Ave.
Zac Henke, Ley.; 24; 943; 39.3
Darin Turek, Hem.; 15; 541; 36.1
Colton Holthus, GC; 23; 804; 35.0
Bryce Seier, Morr.; 13; 437; 33.6
Jack Kildow, Bay.; 20; 632; 31.6
Scoring; TD; PAT; Pts.
Brian Turek, Hem.; 31; 9; 204
Cole Coss, GC; 16; 6; 108
Chesney Stanczyk, GC; 15; 7; 104
Zac Henke, Ley.; 12; -; 72
Colton Holthus, GC; 10; 6; 72
Michael Morgan, Morr.; 8; 4; 56
Christian Leonard, Bay.; 8; 3; 54
Ethan Specht, Hem.; 8; 2; 52
Zach Rozmairek, Hem.; 8; 2; 52
Trenton Marquez, Bay.; 8; 1; 50
Darin Turek, Hem.; 6; 7; 50
Damyn Reiners, Ley.; 7; 2; 46
Gavin Dunkel, Morr.; 6; 3; 42
Trevor Reish, Bay.; 6; 2; 40
Justin Ernest, Ley.; 5; 4; 38
Ethan Eckhardt, Ley.; 3; *17; 36
Kole Bush, Ley; 5; 1; 32
Kolton Kriha, Bay.; 4; 2; 28
Dylan Christiansen, GC; 3; 3; 24
Caden Lewis, Morr.; 4; -; 24
*Eckhardt kicked 15 PATs
Tackles; Unast.; Asst.; Total
Chris Leonard, Bay.; 93; 52; 145
Beau Lake, Bay.; 36; 24; 60
Tucker Batt, Bay.; 30; 25; 55
Jack Kildow, Bay.; 25; 20; 45
Chesney Stanczyk, GC; 57; 54; 111
Johnny Vargas. GC; 48; 36; 84
Trey Kirch, GC; 37; 39; 76
Colton Holthus, GC; 38; 37; 75
Brian Turek, Hem.; 46; 34; 80
Hunter Wyland, Hem.; 30; 28; 58
Zach Rozmiarek, Hem.; 33; 22; 55
Darin Turek, Hem.; 33; 21; 54
Monte Bailey, Hyan.; 25; 57; 82
Justin Schwanebeck, Hyan.; 25; 51; 76
Zeke Heaton, Hyan.; 9; 39; 48
Cody Grover, Hyan.; 8; 39; 47
Brayden Haley, Ley.; 27; 57; 84
Dominick Russ, Ley.; 28; 43; 71
Ethan Eckhardt, Ley.; 27; 39; 66
Jonathan Borges, Ley.; 20; 31; 51
Michael Morgan, Morr.; 38; 44; 82
Isaiah Guerue, Morr.; 27; 42; 69
Bryce Seier, Morr.; 33; 21; 54
Cody Johnson, Morr.; 22; 12; 34
Passing; PC; PA; Yds.; %; Int.; TD
Jack Kildow, Bay.; 106; 216; 1,533; 49.1; 10; 18
Scout Gamble, Ley.; 85; 165; 1,167; 51.5; 10; 17
Cody Johnson, Morr.; 72; 177; 982; 40.7; 15; 8
Darin Turek, Hem.; 34; 67; 527; 50.7; 4; 11
Colton Holthus, GC; 16; 36; 357; 44.4; N/A; 3
Monte Bailey, Hyan.; 23; 46; 338; 50.5; 3; 4
