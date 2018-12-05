No one else had much more than one-half Davis’s numbers. That doesn’t mean the others had bad seasons. It’s just that the stats Davis rang up for the second year in a row are extra impressive. He also scored two more touchdowns as a pass receiver and one on a punt return this year, giving him 23 touchdowns altogether. Add on three 2-point conversions and he scored 144 points for the 6-4 Bobcats.
A big chunk of Davis’s productivity came in the first round of the Class D-1 playoffs when he carried 20 times for 307 yards (a 15.4-yard average) and seven touchdowns during the 60-14 rout of Arapahoe.
Second on the area’s 8-man rushing list this season is sophomore Brian Turek, Hemingford’s quarterback. He carried the ball 118 times for 641 yards and six TDs.
Third on the chart is Kimball senior Zane Anthony, who carried 127 times for 630 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught four passes for TDs and also reached the end zone once on a return and another time by converting a turnover into points. In addition, Anthony had five 2-point conversions for a total of 112 points and completed three halfback passes for 107 yards and another TD.
As has often been customary, Bayard had a potent passing game. Sophomore quarterback Jack Kildow completed 79 of 125 passes for a stellar 63.3 percentage and 911 yards. Ten of his tosses went for touchdowns.
A pair of seniors, one of them small and the other tall, were Kildow’s favorite targets. Mighty-mite Dawson Kriha, just 5-4, 140, caught 46 passes for 591 yards (12.8-yard average) and six TDs, while lanky Peyton Oliverius, who is 6-4, 170, grabbed 31 aerials for 358 yards and three scores.
This was the first year that Bayard and Kimball had played 8-man football. The stats as reported by the coaches follow:
Rushing Offense G Yds. Ave.
Hemingford (6-4) 10 2,790 270.0
Kimball (4-4) 8 1,895 236.9
Garden County (7-3) 10 1,815 181.5
Bayard (3-5) 8 1,214 151.8
Leyton, BC (1-7) 7 422 60.2
Passing Offense G Yds. Ave.
Bayard 8 1,217 152.1
Leyton 7 676 96.6
Kimball 8 743 93.0
Garden County 10 630 63.0
Hemingford 10 409 40.9
Total Offense G Yds. Ave.
Kimball 8 2,638 329.8
Hemingford 10 3,199 319.9
Bayard 8 2,431 303.9
Garden County 10 2,455 245.5
Leyton 7 1,098 156.9
Rushing No. Yds. Ave.
Justin Davis, Hem. 143 1,253 8.8
Brian Turek, Hem. 118 641 5.4
Zane Anthony, Kim. 127 630 5.0
Carter Buchheit, Hem. 110 599 5.5
Izaac Reuter, Kim. 88 583 6.6
Austin Dormann, GC 151 578 3.8
Reid Spady, GC 97 527 5.4
Jake Jenkins, Kim. 73 424 5.8
Karsen Hunter, Bay. 76 417 5.5
Brandon Neiger, Bay. 75 347 4.6
Jack Kildow, Bay. 79 340 4.3
Connor McCord, GC 55 287 5.2
Chesney Stanczyk, GC 65 280 4.3
Seth Dvorak, Ley. 43 190 4.4
Ethan Eckhardt, Ley. 42 164 3.5
Pass Receiving No. Yds. Ave.
Dawson Kriha, Bay. 46 591 12.8
Peyton Oliverius, Bay. 31 358 11.5
Wyatt Santero, GC 9 210 23.3
Luke Cullan, Hem. 8 180 18.5
Mason Reimers, Ley. 13 167 12.9
Chandler McCord, GC 6 150 25.0
Karsen Hunter, Bay. 18 140 7.8
Zac Henke, Ley. 4 135 34.0
Seth Dvorak, Bay. 20 127 6.4
Connor McCord, GC 4 120 30.0
Scoring TD *PAT Total
Justin Davis, Hem. 23 3 144
Zane Anthony, Kim. 17 5 112
Austin Dormann, GC 10 10 80
Reid Spady, GC 10 8 76
Carter Buchheit, Hem. 11 3 72
Connor McCord, GC 9 7 68
Izaac Reuter, Kim. 7 4 50
Brian Turek, Hem. 6 0 36
Jake Jenkins, Kim. 5 3 36
Wyatt Santero, GC 5 0 30
Chesney Stanczyk, GC 4 2 28
Chandler McCord, GC 4 0 24
Christian Van Pelt, Kim. 3 1 20
Mason Reiners, Ley. 3 0 18
Cory Travis, Kim. 2 3 18
*All 2 points
Tackles Unas. Asst. Total
Karsen Hunter, Bay. 65 46 111
Christian Leonard, Bay. 54 30 84
Steve Tobacco, Bay. 27 27 54
Peyton Oliverius, Bay. 29 21 50
Chesney Stanczyk, GD 40 54 94
Wyatt Santero, GC 39 54 93
Kenny Barringer, GC 39 46 85
Austin Dormann, GC 30 38 68
Reid Spady, GC 28 40 68
Connor McCord, GC 33 31 64
Brian Turek, Hem. 41 41 82
Alex Plog, Hem. 31 34 65
Austin Farritor, Hem. 27 35 62
Justin Davis, Hem. 40 17 57
Cade Payne, Hem. 25 31 56
Carter Buchheit, Hem. 36 16 52
Zane Anthony, Kim. 36 38 74
Corey Travis, Kim. 21 51 72
Izaac Reuter, Kim. 25 28 53
Brayden Tyan, Kim. 20 28 48
Allen Van Pelt, Kim. 19 28 47
Ethan Eckhardt, Ley. 20 24 44
Brayden Haley, Ley. 15 29 44
Jonathan Borges, Ley. 17 23 40
Josh Kruse, Ley. 13 27 40
Interceptions--Christian Leonard, Bay, 4; Justin Davis, Hem, 3; Jack Kildow, Bay, 2; Dawson Kriha, Bay, 2; Wyatt Santero, GC, 2; Chesney Stanczyk, 2.
Passing Comp. Att. Int. Yds % TD
Jack Kildow, Bay. 79 125 8 911 63.3 10
Josh Kruse, Ley. 60 160 12 664 37.5 7
Izaac Reuter, Kim. 36 84 6 636 42.9 8
Austin Dormann, GC 27 64 8 630 42.2 10
Brian Turek, Hem. 20 40 3 380 50.0 8
Zane Anthony, Kim. 3 3 0 107 100.0 1