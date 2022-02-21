Boeselager named state champion

Sophomore Kenli Boeselager made history on Saturday as she claimed the title in the first-ever NSAA girls state wrestling 145-pound championship on a quick 1:49 pin of Angelean Rose of Omaha Central.

Boeselager started on her road to the gold with a 2:52 fall over Miah Kenney of Northwest in Championship Round 1, followed by two decision victories. She took a commanding lead on Saige Miserez of West Point-Beemer for a 16-2 major decision in the quarterfinals, then faced off against a familiar face with Maria Barnes of Ogallala in the semis. Having faced Barnes four times before with a 3-1 record, it made her 5-1 decision win that much sweeter.

Boeselager’s final record for the season is 26-3.

Before and after the match, Boeselager said she was amazed in the difference she heard as her coaches, family and spectators cheered for her. She clarified that she thought it would be loud while she was wrestling, but during the match it was incredibly quiet as she blocked out everything and kept her focus on Rose.

Following the championship, Boeselager said winning the title is awesome, and she encourages any girls to try out for sport. It’s not just fun, she noted, but the team camaraderie is great.

Though she wrestled in eighth grade, Boeselager took off her freshman year but was encouraged to join by good friend Fia Rasmussen. Though this school year marks the first Nebraska has officially sanctioned a girls team, Rasmussen wrestled last year though she was wrestling boys.

Boeselager further added she had some strong opponents, particularly with Barnes’ familiar face. She also faced Rose in the past, though lost to her in the district championship.

In terms of wrestling caliber, Boeselager said she didn’t see much difference between the east and west ends of the state. What she picked up on, though, was some different styles she wasn’t used to.

Boeselager wasn’t the only medal winner at State though, as freshman Taylee Williamson placed fifth in the 107.

Williamson took her first win with a 1:11 pin over Hadleigh Collison of Pierce in Championship Round 1, but fell in 1:54 to Fransisca Walsh of Lexington in the quarterfinals.

She continued strong in the consolation rounds, taking a close 5-4 decision win over Bettie Chambers of Palmyra in Round 1 and a 3:41 pin on Kyra Skiles of Ogallala in Round 2.

Though she took a second loss in the consolation semis with a 2-1 decision loss to Lacy Lemburg of Lakeview, Williamson took a 5-2 win on Lily Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill for the fifth place win.

Another freshman, Quinn Bailey, also took fifth place, in the 145.

Bailey shut out Blake Kile of Hastings with a 9-0 major decision in Championship Round 1, but once wasn’t enough as he did the same to Kayleb Saurer of Adams Central in the quarterfinals.

Landon Templar of Blair managed to give Bailey his first loss with a 4-1 decision in the semifinals. Though he saw 4-0 decision loss to Drew Moser of Waverly in the consolation semifinals, Bailey pinned Jayden Coulter of Pierce in 3:30 to claim his medal.

Also wrestling for the Chadron girls was Fia Rasmussen in the 132, who lost by a 17-4 major decision to Sarah Klein of Centura in Championship Round 1, by a 3:03 fall to Libby Sutton of Weeping Water in the quarterfinals and by a 2:27 fall to Sage McCallum of Grand Island in Consolation Round 1.

On the boys side, in the 132 Braden Underwood lost by a 16-0 tech fall to Brock Brolling of Pierce in Championship Round 1.

Underwood got two pins in the consolation rounds, felling Jayson Patchin of Concordia/DC West in 3:51 in Round 1 and Braxton Peacher of Bennington in Round 2. Round 3, however, saw Underwood’s final match as he lost by 7-0 decision to Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun.

Davin Serres opened with a win in the 138, pinning Johnny Radicia of Elkhorn North in 3:20 during Championship Round 1. He lost in the quarterfinals by 10-5 decision to Elijah Johnson of Hastings, and in Consolation Round 2 by 3-0 decision to Ashton Munsell of Wayne.

Though Cooper Spaulding of Norris pinned Rhett Cullers in 1:41 in Championship Round 1 of the 170, the Cardinal came back with a pin of his own as he took Logan Hobbs of Nebraska City in 4:23 for Consolation Round 1. Cullers’ final match was a 12-2 major decision loss to Nolan Hill of Seward in Consolation Round 2.

Ryan Bickel, wrestling in the 285, held out but eventually fell in 5:46 to Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central. Bickel won by medical forfeit over Dawson Raabe of Pierce in Consolation Round 1, then outscored Mwamba Ngeleka of South Sioux City for an 8-4 decision win in Consolation Round 2 before Sawyer Bumgarner of Broken Bow took a close 3-2 decision in Consolation Round 3.

