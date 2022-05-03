Boys have strong showing at Best of the West

The Cardinal boys saw four first place finishes at the Best of the West on April 26.

Chayton Bynes launched to an amazing 21’4.25 in in the long jump, beating out Sidney’s Cameron Leeling by more than 14 inches; Bynes’ second win came in the triple jump, with a distance of 42’5.75”, 1.5” over the second place distance from Jackson Kirkbride of Burns.

The remaining golds came from the Cardinal hurdlers, as Xander Provance claimed victory and a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.15. Close on his heels were teammates Rhett Cullers at 15.34 for second and Garrett Reece at 15.71, also a PR, for third.

In a similar fashion, Cullers won the 300-meter hurdles with a 40.82 time and PR, followed by Malachi Swallow in second with 41.40 and Reece in third with 41.53 and another PR.

The girls team had a single first place, coming from the 4x800 relay team of Micaiah Fuller, Makinley Fuller, Grace Pyle and Kyndall Carnahan with a time of 10:21.57.

But this wasn’t the only medal for the girls, as Tatum Bailey placed second in the triple jump with 34’3.25”, tied for second in the 200 meters with Niobrara County’s Melody ZumBrunnen at 27.07 and leaping to a third place height of 5’3” in the high jump.

The 4x400 relay team of Demi Ferguson, Grace Pyle, Makinley Fuller and Micaiah Fuller placed second with a time of 4:15.93, and Makinley Fuller placed third in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.07.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman stated, “The Best of the West meet is truly one of the most competitive meets the kids will be a part of (until Districts and State of course) and I felt they competed so well! It's an opportunity to really prove themselves amongst all classes throughout the region.”

Girls Team Standings: 1, Scottsbluff, 89; 2, Torrington, 81; 3, Chadron, 70.5; 4, Gering, 46.5; 5, Southeast, 43.5; 6, Alliance, 41

100 Meters

1, Taryn Spady, 12.89, Scottsbluff; 2, Jordan Stoddard, 12.98, Southeast; 3, Melody ZumBrunnen, 13.27, Niobrara County; 4, Dani Harter, 13.32, Bayard; 5, Dalli Anders, 13.43, Crawford; 6, Jaycee Hurley, 13.44, Torrington

200 Meters Varsity - Finals; 1, Taryn Spady, 26.84, Scottsbluff; 2, Melody ZumBrunnen, 27.07, Niobrara County; 2, Tatum Bailey, 27.07, Chadron; 4, Brooklin Hess, 27.51, Morrill; 5, Dalli Anders, 27.53, Crawford; 6, Gabrielle Fortner, 27.54, Sidney

400 Meters

1, Tyne Stokes, 1:01.22, Torrington; 2, Brooklin Hess, 1:01.26, Morrill; 3, Jaelynne Clarke, 1:01.33, Alliance; 4, Shawnee Gamble, 1:01.44, Leyton; 5, Skylar Edmund, 1:02.54, Sioux County; 6, Cambree Schmaltz, 1:03.53, Bayard

800 Meters

1, Payton Burd, 2:25.06, Scottsbluff; 2, Macey Seebohm, 2:29.41, Alliance; 3, Britney Klein, 2:32.51, Sioux County; 4, Kiera Brennan, 2:32.54, Crawford; 5, Taegan Bach, 2:36.96, Chadron; 6, Alexis DePaulitte, 2:38.77, Pine Bluffs

1600 Meters

1, Madison Seiler, 5:19.57, Gering; 2, Tyrah American Horse, 5:36.94, Gordon-Rushville; 3, Axi Benish, 5:39.42, Leyton; 4, Kyndall Carnahan, 5:51.01, Chadron; 5, Alexis DePaulitte, 5:53.52, Pine Bluffs; 6, Jadyn Scott, 5:54.07, Gering

3200 Meters

1, Madison Seiler, 12:16.00, Gering; 2, Tyrah American Horse, 12:38.46, Gordon-Rushville; 3, Ada Merrigan, 12:45.00, Torrington; 4, Paityn Homan, 12:48.00, Crawford; 5, Carlye Kresl, 12:58.00, Hemingford; 6, Autumn Edwards, 13:13.00, Morril

100m Hurdles

1, Paige Horne, 15.44, Scottsbluff; 2, Tatum Bailey, 15.57, Chadron; 3, Kaitlin Heeg, 16.73, Kimball; 4, Reece Halley, 17.55, Torrington; 5, Trinity Penn, 17.64, Mitchell; 6, Zaili Benish, 17.80, Leyton

300m Hurdles

1, Paige Horne, 47.05, Scottsbluff; 2, Zaili Benish, 48.08, Leyton; 3, Makinley Fuller, 50.07, Chadron; 4, Josie Sanders, 50.38, Alliance; 5, Averielle Sager, 50.58, Chadron; 6, Jaycee Hurley, 51.03, Torrington

4x100 Relay

1, (Gianni Aguilar, Gabrielle Moreno, Jada Schlothauer and, Alissa Morales), 50.71, Gering; 2, (Ashley Garza, Dani Harter, Danika Hassel and Cambree Schmaltz), 51.90, Bayard; 3, (Kayla Westby, Gabrielle Fortner, Payton Schrotburger and, Karsyn Leeling), 52.04, Sidney; 4, (Josie Sanders, Kenna Montes, Amauri Browning and Kayel Lambert), 52.67, Alliance; 5, (Elizabeth Mayer, Catherine Bryner, Brookelynn Warner and Destiny Hanson), 53.25, Hemingford; 6, (Kami Tangeman, Cathy Purdum, Rachael Macy and Alyssa Slade), 53.36, Pine Bluffs

4x400 Relay

1, (Payton Burda, Mariyah Avila, Taryn Spady and Paige Horne), 4:08.42, Scottsbluff; 2, (Demi Ferguson, Grace Pyle, Makinley Fuller and Micaiah Fuller), 4:15.93, Chadron; 3, (Dalli Anders, Kylah Vogel, Kyler Gortsema and Kiera Brennan), 4:17.07, Crawford; 4, (Alissa Morales, Jenna Davis, Gabrielle Moreno and Jada Schlothauer), 4:18.05, Gering; 5, (Jaelynne Clarke, Riley Lawrence, Kayel Lambert and Macey Seebohm), 4:18.97, Alliance; 6, (Tyne Stokes, Tiffany Krueger, Alyssa Wondercheck and Jaycee Hurley), 4:20.80, Torrington

4x800 Relay

1, (Micaiah Fuller, Makinley Fuller, Grace Pyle and Kyndall Carnahan), 10:21.57, Chadron; 2, (Amberly Froerer, Ada Merrigan, Tiffany Krueger and Tyne Stokes), 10:30.16, Torrington; 3, (Haylie Winter, Macey Seebohm, Lilly Wagner and Mikayla Seebohm), 10:36.44, Alliance; 4, (Tyrah American Horse, Rylie Barker, Emma Martins and Haley Johnson), 10:38.27, Gordon-Rushville; 5, (Ryan Dillehay, Rheo Dykstra, Jenju Peters and Lydia Peters), 11:01.42, Sidney; 6, (Hannah Rugroden, MaCee Neu, Charley Edens and Sunny Edens), 11:13.76, Scottsbluff

Shot Put

1, Shelby Ekwall, 40-2.50, Southeast; 2, Monse Serrano, 35-4.25, Pine Bluffs; 3, Nickie Todd, 34-6.50, Gering; 4, Harper Boche, 34-6.50, Southeast; 5, Lexi Fiscus, 34-0.25, Bayard; 6, Kenli Boeselager, 33-8.25, Chadron;

Discus

1, McKinley Grover, 127-9, Gordon-Rushville; 2, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, 121-10, Bridgeport; 3, Reece Halley, 116-4, Torrington; 4, Sierra Allen, 113-6, Torrington; 5, Lexi Fiscus, 111-6, Bayard; 6, Monse Serrano, 105-10, Pine Bluffs

High Jump

1, Jordan Stoddard, 5-5.00, Southeast; 2, Karsyn Leeling, 5-5.00, Sidney; 3, Tatum Bailey, 5-3.00, Chadron; 4, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, 5-3.00, Bridgeport; 5, Allison Brummell, 5-1.00, Torrington; 6, Gabrielle Moreno, 4-11.00, Gering

Pole Vault

1, Mattilyn Jones, 10-1.00, Torrington; 2, Rheagan Stanley, 9-6.00, Sidney; 3, Catherine Bryner, 9-0, Hemingford; 3, Emma Robbins, 9-0, Mitchell; 5, Carlee Todd, 9-0, Scottsbluff; 6, Alissa Hodsden, 8-6.00, Mitchell

Long Jump

1, Jordan Stoddard, 18-2.25, Southeast; 2, Karsyn Leeling, 17-3.00, Sidney; 3, Melody ZumBrunnen, 17-0.00, Niobrara County; 4, Mariyah Avil, 16-6.75, Scottsbluff; 5, Amauri Browning, 16-4.00, Alliance; 6, Marly Laucomer, 16-2.50, Scottsbluff

Triple Jump

1, Allison Brummell, 34-9.50, Torrington; 2, Tatum Bailey, 34-3.25, Chadron; 3, Mariyah Avil, 34-2.00, Scottsbluff; 4, Cathy Purdum, 33-0.50, Pine Bluffs; 5, Marly Laucomer, 32-10.50, Scottsbluff; 6, Joslyn Hopkins, 32-4.50, Bayard

Boys Team Standings: 1, Sidney 128.5; 2, Chadron, 94; 3, Scottsbluff, 90.5; 4, Torrington, 61.5; 5, Gering, 32.5; 6, Alliance, 32

100 Meters Varsity

1, Brendan Flock, 11.23, Torrington; 2, Ryan Clapper, 11.24, Southeast; 3, Luke Holly, 11.26, Sidney; 4, Isak Doty, 11.35, Sidney; 5, Ransen Wilkins, 11.49, Scottsbluff; 6, Sebastien Boyle, 11.53, Scottsbluff

200 Meters Varsity

1, Ryan Clapper, 22.37, Southeast; 2, Brendan Flock, 22.50, Torrington; 3, Ransen Wilkins, 23.07, Scottsbluff; 4, Isak Doty, 23.13, Sidney; 5, Luke Holly, 23.43, Sidney; 6, Jackson Russell, 23.65, Sidney

400 Meters Varsity

1, Mitchell Deer, 49.18, Sidney; 2, Kyland Fuller, 50.52, Lingle-Fort Laramie; 3, Jace Freeseman, 51.31, Gordon-Rushville; 4, Kyan Allen, 51.97, Scottsbluff; 5, Irvin SierrTorres, 52.54, Scottsbluff; 6, Jace Phillips, 52.59, Bridgeport

800 Meters Varsity

1, Aydan Loya, 1:59.84, Torrington; 2, Thomas Muldoon, 2:02.41, Potter-Dix Public; 3, Daniel Bashtovoi, 2:03.48, Sidney; 4, Lucas Trujillo, 2:05.41, Creek Valley; 5, Justin Ernest, 2:05.74, Leyton; 6, Spencer Smith, 2:05.82, Burns

1600 Meters

1, Cameron Brauer, 4:37.62, Sidney; 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, 4:41.39, Sidney; 3, Hans Bastron, 4:42.56, Scottsbluff; 4, Weston Cronk, 4:45.70, Torrington; 5, Carter Ryan, 4:53.17, Chadron; 6, Wes Jacobs, 4:54.46, Hay Springs

3200 Meters

1, Myles Wilson, 10:47.80, Lingle-Fort Laramie; 2, Nathan Seiler, 10:54.06, Gering; 3, Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, 11:08.43, Alliance; 4, Zeke Christiansen, 11:14.03, Garden County; 5, Elijah Conley, 11:14.09, Bridgeport; 6, Noah Canas, 11:15.23, Sidney

110m Hurdles

1, Xander Provance, 15.15, Chadron; 2, Rhett Cullers, 15.34, Chadron; 3, Garrett Reece, 15.71, Chadron; 4, Aydon McDonald, 16.32, Gordon-Rushville; 5, Josiah Mobley, 16.82, Scottsbluff; 6, Carson Rabou, 16.83, Pine Bluffs

300m Hurdles

1, Rhett Cullers, 40.82, Chadron; 2, Malachi Swallow, 41.40, Chadron; 3, Garrett Reece, 41.53, Chadron; 4, Aydon McDonald, 41.62, Gordon-Rushville; 5, Johnny Vargas, 41.74, Garden County; 6, Dillon Christiansen, 43.59, Garden County

4x100 Relay

1, (Sawyer Dickman, Isak Doty, Jackson Russell and Luke Holly), 43.62. Sidney; 2, (Wyatt Campbell, Austin Short, Grant Logsdon and Ryan Clapper), 43.82, Southeast; 3, (Tyrone Shanks, Sebastien Boyle, Ransen Wilkins and Braeden Stull), 43.96, Scottsbluff; 4, (Ellis Livingston, Caleb Heck, Jace Freeseman and Aydon McDonald), 45.01, Gordon-Rushville; 5, (Tanner Gartner, Carmelo Timblin, Creighton Beals and Tyler Garrett), 45.29, Gering; 6, (Matthew Shepard, K.J. Bush, Justin Ernest and Mason Reimers), 46.06, Leyton

4x400 Relay

1, (Nolan Spears, Slade Hopkins, Louden Bremer and Kyland Fuller), 3:27.24, Lingle-Fort Laramie; 2, (Mitchell Deer, Cameron Brauer, Jackson Russell and Treyson Johnstone), 3:27.92, Sidney; 3, (Kyan Allen, Irvin Sierra Torres, Hunter Lund and Ransen Wilkins), 3:29.47, Scottsbluff; 4, (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Garrett Reece and Malachi Swallow), 3:30.91, Chadron; 5, (Brendan Flock, Benjamin Fuller, Dylan Packard and Aydan Loya), 3:33.16, Torrington; 6, (Jace Freeseman, Aydon McDonald, Franklin Johns and Wyatt Feddersen), 3:36.38, Gordon-Rushville

4x800 Relay

1, (Daniel Bashtovoi, Mitchell Deer, Cameron Brauer, Treyson Johnstone), 8:02.92, Sidney; 2, (Eli Marez, Aiden Narvais, Jackson Howard and Lucas Moravec), 8:42.09, Gering; 3, (Tyson Klein, Savian Marquez, James Adams and Josiah Anaya), 8:44.74, Scottsbluff; 4, (Zeke Christiansen, Johnny Vargas, Nate Billey and Gunner Roberson), 8:45.53, Garden County; 5, (Cort Rummel, Gabriel Tretter, Chance Carter and Justin Ernest), 8:54.81, Leyton; 6, (Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Seth Meyring, Aiden Hancock and Danny Steele), 8:56.67, Alliance

Shot Put

1, Isaiah Martinez, 51-4.50, Alliance; 2, Dylan Molzahn, 50-9.25, Niobrara County; 3, Tyler Bennick, 48-4.75, Torrington; 4, Brock Knutson, 47-5.50 , Scottsbluff; 5, Sebastien Boyle, 46-1.75 , Scottsbluff; 6, Cody Hall, 45-11.00 , Chadron

Discus

1, Isaiah Martinez, 150-2, Alliance; 2, Ryan Baker, 140-4, Torrington; 3, Tyler Bennick, 130-6 , Torrington; 4, Kaden Bohnsack, 129-3 , Gering; 5, Jarek Anderson, 127-3 , Chadron; 6, Randall (Trey) May, 126-8 , Scottsbluff

High Jump

1, Jacob Dowse, 6-5.00, Sidney; 2, Sawyer Dickman, 6-5.0 , Sidney; 3, Cameron Leeling, 5-11.00, Sidney; 4, Shawn Francescato, 5-9.00, Mitchell; 5, Caleb Wilkins, 5-9.00 , Bayard; 6, Chayton Bynes, 5-09.00, Chadron

Pole Vault

1, Aaron Price, 14-0, Scottsbluff; 2, Jackson Allen, 13-6.00, Scottsbluff; 3, Bryce Hodsden, 13-6.00, Mitchell; 4, Evan Hill, 12-6.00, Bridgeport; 5, Luke Uhlir, 12-0, Sidney; 6, Brayden Shaw, 11-6.0, Sidney

Long Jump

1, Chayton Bynes, 21-4.25 , Chadron; 2, Cameron Leeling, 20-1.75 , Sidney; 3, Mason Reimers, 20-1.00, Leyton; 4, Dalton Schaefer, 19-10.50 , Pine Bluffs; 5, Benjamin Fuller, 19-10.50 , Torrington; 6, Tyrone Shanks, 19-9.75 , Scottsbluff

Triple Jump

1, Chayton Bynes, 42-5.75 , Chadron; 2, Jackson Kirkbride, 41-4.25 , Burns; 3, Cody Piasecki, 41-1.50 , Burns; 4, Jayce Wilkinson, 40-11.00 , Scottsbluff; 5, Reed Thompson, 40-10.25 , Pine Bluffs; 6, Justus Alcorn, 40-8.75 , Chadron

