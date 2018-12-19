Brandon Kile, a junior from Hastings, led the Chadron State College wrestlers at the Midwest Classic, a tournament in Indianapolis that drew about 40 NCAA Division II teams last weekend.
Kile won three matches while placing sixth at 133 pounds. Wade French won three of his four 197-pound matches on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s competition, where the final placings were decided, by was eliminated before he could place.
Jacob Otuafi at 157 pounds and Matt Hebel at 174 won twice before being eliminated.
CSC Coach Brett Hunter said the classic was like a national tournament and gave the Eagles a better idea what they need to work on as they approach the second half of their season.
The Eagles tangled with wrestlers from 19 colleges located in 15 different states. Their next action will be at Adams State and Hastings College on Jan. 5.
The Eagles’ results:
125--Carlos Jacquez, Lindenwood, Mo., tech. fall Clay Eagle, CSC, 23-8; Bryce Davis, Ashland, Ohio, pinned Eagle, 5:42.
133--Brandon Kile, CSC, pinned Josh Wynn, King College, Tenn., 4:35; Kile major dec. Alexis Soriano, Mercyhurst, Pa., 13-4; Derek Huff, Adams State, dec. Kile, 9-2; Kile dec. Luke Wymer, Ashland, 3-1; Justin Folley, Upper Iowa, pinned Kile; Airk Fuseth, Wisconsin-Parkside, dec. Kile 5-3 for 7th place.
141--Chance Karst, CSC, dec. Tyler Stegall, Maryville, Mo., 10-5; Nick Young, Gannon, Pa., major dec. Karst, 15-6; Jake Polka, Wisconsin-Parkside, pinned Karst, 4:04.
149--Chase Clasen, CSC, dec. Brik Filippo, Central Oklahoma, 6-3; Dalton Flint, Emmanuel, Mass., dec. Clasen, 4-2; John Siemasz, Lake Erie, Ohio, major dec. Clasen, 13-1.
157--Jacob Otuafi, CSC, pinned Austin Morgan, Central Missouri, 1:29; Kevin Kinyua, Mercyhurst, major dec. Otuafi, 3:00; Otuafi pinned Angelo Talabert, Kentucky Wesleyan, 3:00; Colin Ayers, Augustana, S.D. major dec. Otuafi 12-3.
165--Caleb Norris, Davenport, Mich, dec. Tate Allison, CSC, 4-1; Koery Windham, Limestone, Tenn., dec. Allison 8-7.
174--Matt Hebel, CSC, pinned Kohana Wilks, Kentucky Wesleyan, 5:09; Gavin Wilkerson, Mercyhurst, dec. Hebel, 9-7; Hebel dec. Taylor Orrison, Lake Erie, 7-4; Garrett Beam, Limestone, dec. Hebel, 6-3.
184--Dalton Hahn, Upper Iowa, dec. Heber Shepherd, CSC, 6-1; Shepherd major dec. Lance Jarrett, Mary, N.D, 10-2; Brody Conner, Indianapolis, dec. Shepherd, 6-0.
197--Wade French, CSC, pinned Charlie Hill, Marian, Ind., 4:16; Job Ayala, Wisconsin-Parkside, 6-4; French dec. Trevor Hankins, Urbana, Ohio, 8-4; French dec. Freddie Nixon, Gannon, 3-2; Konnor Schmidt, Western Colorado, dec. French, 9-5.
Hwt--Rulon Taylor, CSC. dec. Chase Miller, Central Missouri, 8-4; Courvy Morrow, Lindenwood, dec. Taylor, 6-3; Tanner Hawkins, Ouachita Baptist, Ark., dec. Taylor 3-2.