Brayten Brueckner continues family motocross legacy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The seven year old speedster also races in Mitchell, Alliance, Sturgis, and Sidney. He likes the Mitchell track the most because it’s a big wide open track. One of the major differences between supercross and motocross is the width of the track. Supercross tracks tend to be indoor, shorter, and narrower.

In order to qualify for the race in San Diego Brayten had to submit a physical, report cards, a resume, height and weight requirements, and a video of him riding and introducing himself. After this the qualified applicants are chosen at random from the hundreds of applications submitted. There will be 15 other racers at the event from all around the world and in the past there have been racers from Italy, Mexico, Australia, and from various countries in Asia.

Going with Brayten will be his mother Jessica, father Michael, and his sister Brielle. When Jessica was asked about the anxieties of watching Brayten race as a mother she said she doesn’t get as nervous as one might think: “I actually really love watching him race. He is a really smart racer, and is very calculated in the things that he does. You see a lot of kids race wild on the track and I am actually more nervous for them.” She went on to mention several times that her son is “calculated” on the track, and this goes to show that all sports can be turned into a chess game no matter how much horsepower is involved.