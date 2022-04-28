Brown to visit community

This weekend, Nebraska Football Offensive Analyst and Co-founder of Kingdom Sports, Ron Brown, will be in Chadron to conduct presentations and camps.

Brown will have a Kingdom Sports clinic for college students and coaches from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. The theme is “Compete with a Kingdom Mindset,” and the clinic will take place at the CSC Ballroom, Elliot Field and Armstrong Gym.

On Sunday, May 1, the presentations begin with “Doing Sports God’s Way,” a class for the public but aimed at high school students. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. at Chadron Christian Church

At 10:30 a.m. Brown with speak at the church, with a potluck dinner to follow.

Sunday will wrap with a “Pass It On Camp” for grades 3-8 at Elliot Field and Armstrong Gym.

Kingdom Sports is based on Wes Neal’s biblical research that impacted the sportsworld in the 1970s and inspired Ron Brown and Gordon Thiessen to create resources rooted in Scripture for the Christian athlete and coach over the past three decades. This continues to be an underdeveloped area despite the prominent place of sports in our culture. Kingdom Sports exists to meet that need.

For more information, call 308-760-4099 or email girards@kingdomsports.online

