The familiarity of their home court wasn’t enough to get the Chadron boys’ basketball team back in the win column last week, as the team fell to Scottsbluff 57-33, Friday, and 56-45 against Gering, Saturday, in Chadron.
Having suffered losses in previous games in Wyoming and South Dakota, the Cardinals hoped they could end a two-game losing streak, but home-court advantage wasn’t enough to overcome two teams eager for a win Friday or Saturday. Instead, the team enters its holiday break 3-5 and having lost four consecutive.
After suffering a hot start by Chadron, Saturday, the previously winless Bulldogs began chipping away at Chadron’s 22-13 second-quarter lead. Having successfully shifted momentum midway through the quarter, Gering stole away the lead 27-25 on a 3-point shot with about 2:00 remaining in the half. The Bulldogs would never trail again.
“We came out strong,” Chadron Head Coach Mitch Barry says, “I was very happy with that. Defensively we played man, and we played good defense. What got us was in the second quarter was we just kind of panicked and lost our lead.”
After a 19-11 first quarter, Chadron was outscored 21-6 in the second.
Despite the loss, Chadron did manage to trend the offense back in the right direction, shooting 32-percent after having shot about 29-percent against Scottsbluff, Friday, and about 28-percent against Hot Springs earlier that week.
“We finally had some guys make some shots,” Barry says. “We had a couple of guys that just weren’t hitting them in the last few games. For them to get some shots in and see it go through gave them some momentum.
“Right now our problem is on defense. We can’t rebound; we’re not going to the boards on offense. Defensively we’re not boxing out anyone, so right now defense is our biggest issue.”
6-foot-9 Cardinal Patrick Rust led Chadron in scoring against the Bulldogs with 14 points. All of Rust’s points came within the paint, but the senior was unable to make any of his four free throws earned battling down low. Teammate Trevor Berry was Chadron’s next best score with 12 points. Berry hit three of seven from the field, including a single 3-pointer.
Prior to giving the Bulldogs their first win, the Cardinals hosted another hungry team, Friday.
Heading into the game Scottsbluff was riding its own four-game losing streak, but the Bearcats took advantage of three consecutive 3-pointers from forward Connor McCracken to go ahead 33-19 at the half.
Despite managing to momentarily stop the bleeding in the latter part of the third quarter, a four-point fourth sealed the Cardinals fate.
Scottsbluff’s McCracken led all scorers with 26 points. Teammate Jasiya DeOllos had 14.
Rust was Chadron’s only player to hit double digits in the contest, scoring 10 points.
Following a brief holiday break, Chadron will continue its season at its annual Rotary Classic Tournament, Friday, Dec. 28.
“It’s a long season,” Barry said following Saturday’s loss. “The good thing is we have a little break before our holiday tournament, so it’s time to regroup and take a breath. “
Gering - Xavier Horst 20, Riley Schilz 11, Henry Alvarez 10, Tommy Ganos 6, Kolten Ebbers 4, Bryce Sherrell 2. Totals: 19 (5) 13-23 43
Chadron - Patrick Rust 14, Trevor Berry 12, Colton Olson 7, Keelynd Clinton 4, Cooper Heusman 3, Kristian Bartlett 3, Pj Ngoi 0, Dan Dunbar 0. Totals: 16 (6) 5-12 56
Gering 11 21 11 13 - 56
Chadron 19 6 11 7 - 43
3-pointers: Ger - Horst 4, Alvarez 1. Chad - Berry 2, Olson 2, Heusman 1, Bartlett 1.
Scottsbluff--Connor McCracken 26, Jasiya DeOllos 14, Sabastian Harsh 4, Harold Baez 5, Quentin Scott 3, D’Marco Ayala 3, Chance Parker 2. Totals: 22 (8) 5-8 57 points.
Chadron--Pat Rust 10, Colton Olson 6, Kristian Bartlett 5, Dan Dunbar 4, Cooper Heusman 4, Jay Milburn 2, PJ Ngoi 2. Totals: 14 (1) 4-4 33 points.
Scottsbluff 13 20 13 11 - 57
Chadron 8 11 10 4 - 33
3-pointers: SB--McCracken 6, Scott 1, Ayala 1. Chad--Bartlett 1.