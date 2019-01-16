The Chadron boys’ basketball team extended its win streak to four games with an 86-64 win over Hemingford Tuesday, Jan. 8, but the Alliance Bulldogs put an end to it Friday, defeating the Cardinals 65-31.
The loss was the Cardinals’ first of 2019.
Chadron Head Coach Mitch Barry says neither his Cardinals nor the Bulldogs shot the ball particularly well in the first half (by halftime both teams were shooting just 30-percent) but he was pleased with his team’s defense despite trailing 22-17 after two quarters.
“I thought defensively we played a pretty good half,” Barry says. “We held them to 22 points, which is pretty good defense for us. To hold them to 22, we felt we had a chance in the second half.”
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the Bulldogs, who entered Saturdays contest winners of their previous seven games, improved on both sides of the ball in the second half.
“They amped up the defense a bit,” Barry says,” “They picked up our point guard at half court and gave us fits.”
According to Berry, Alliance’s defense did well to deny the wings, limiting Chadron’s offensive sets. “When we were getting the ball to the wings, they were closer to half court,” Barry says. “Then we’d turn the ball over and it led to some fast break points. Half way through the third quarter you could tell it took the wind out of us.”
By game’s end, Alliance had earned 29 points from turnovers while allowing none against.
During the second half the Bulldogs improved their field-goal percentage to about 53-percent to bring their final average to about 41-percent, while Chadron’s dipped to about 22-percent in the second half, leaving them shooting just 26.8 for the game.
The Cardinals did manage to out-rebound the Bulldogs 37-28, but Barry feels the team could use improvement on that front.
“We do a great job defensively, and then we don’t finish the possession by getting the defensive rebound and it leads to extra points against,” Barry says.
No Chadron player was able to break double-digit scoring, but junior Trevor Berry came close, leading the team with nine points, all from beyond the three-point line. Senior Colton Olson was next best with eight points, half of which came from converting each of his four free throws.
Senior Patrick Rust led Chadron with eight rebounds while teammates Cooper Heusman and Kristian Bartlett each had six.
Earlier in the week the Cardinals survived a first-half scare from Hemingford, eventually defeating the Bobcats 86-62.
In his best performance of the season, Chadron’s Rust led the team with 28 points while Olson had 27 and Heusman had 12.
Rust shot 13 of 17 from the field, and also led the Cards with 16 rebounds.
The now 7-6 Cardinals continue on the road this week with back-to-back road games, first against Gering, Friday, then against Gordon-Rushville, Saturday.
Hemingford 20 18 9 15 ---62
Chadron 20 24 15 27 ---86
Hemingford— Luke Cullan 21, Casey Lashley 13, Zachary Rozmiarek 9, Hunter Childers 8, Kenny Wyland 3, Brian Turek 3, Alex Plog 3, Aaron Farritor 2. Totals: 17 (13) 15-24 62.
Chadron—Patrick Rust 28, Colton Olson 27, Cooper Heusman 12, PJ Ngoi 5, Dan Dunbar 4, Kristian Bartlett 3, Trevor Berry 3, Keelynd Clinton 2, Dawson Reitz 2. Totals: 35 (4) 12-18 86.
3-pointers: Hem— Cullan 5, Rozmiarek 3, Childers 2, Lashley 2, Turek 1. Chad— Heusman 3, Berry 1.
Alliance 16 6 25 18 ---65
Chadron 7 10 8 6 ---31
Alliance— Trevor DuBray 17, Joel Baker 14, Mason Hiemstra 14, Reece Jensen 8, Kirk Sanders 3, Corbin Stark 2, Kaden Kindred 2, Chase King 2, Bradyn Palmer 2, Caeson Clarke 1. Totals: 24 (8) 9-14 65.
Chadron—Trevor Berry 9, Colton Olson 8, Cooper Heusman 5, Kristian Bartlett 4, Patrick Rust 4, Keelynd Clinton 1. Totals: 11 (4) 5-9 31.
3-pointers: Alliance—DuBray 5, Baker 2, Jensen 1. Chad— Berry 3, Heusman 1.