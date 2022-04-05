Bynes’ career-bests lead Cardinals at Ogallala Meet

Both Chadron High track and field teams once again ranked high in the standings Saturday at the Ed Moore Meet in Ogallala.

Led by Chayton Bynes’s career-best marks while winning the long and triple jumps and placing second in the high jump, the Cardinals’ boys scored 101 points, finishing second to Sidney in the eight-team field. The Chadron girls also had many placewinners, and scored 67 ¾ points to share fourth in the team standings with Ogallala.

Bynes won horizontal jumps by going more than 22 feet in the long jump and over 44 in the triple jump, both for the first time. He’s won the two events at all three meets the Cardinals have entered this season.

His first-place long jump measured 22 feet, 2 ¾ inches. His previous best was 21-2 at the Chadron State High School Indoor Meet on March 19. His best a year ago was 21-1 ¾.

Bynes flirted with 44 feet in the triple jump last season, when he went 43-11 ¾ while placing second at the Class B-6 District Meet. He also hit 43-7 at the outdoor opener at Sidney on March 26, but his 44-5 mark on Saturday makes him the fifth Chadron High athlete to reach 44 feet in the triple jump. It also puts him third on the school’s all-time chart.

Kyle Wigington owns the triple jump school record of 45-1 ½ set in 1977. Mark Fernandez is second with at 44-8 in 2017. Bynes’s 44-5 at Ogallala is a half inch farther than John Ritzen’s career-best that had been third on the list. Wade Reeves had a 44-feet even triple jump in 2012.

The Cardinals’ record long jump is 22-11 set in 1996 by Ben Smith, who also went 22-8 the following year when he was a senior. Ritzen is still third on that list with his 22-4 ½ leap in 2005. Bynes is now fourth, just ahead of Jackson Dickerson (22-2 in 2015), Brendinh Sayaloune (22-1 in 2017) and Micah Smith (22-½ in 2003).

Bynes cleared 6-1 while taking second in the high jump Saturday.

The Chadron boys also did well in the hurdles again. Rhett Cullers won the 110 highs in 15.41 seconds while Garrett Reece was a close third at 15.89. Ogallala’s Cameron Zink, who was second in the highs, won the 300 intermediates. The Cards’ Malachi Swallow was second, Reece was third and Cullers fifth.

Other highlights for the Chadron boys saw Carter Ryan place second in the 800 meters and fifth in the 1600, and Cody Hall take runner-up honors in the shot put. The Cards also got a boost from Justus Alcorn, who went over 40 feet while placing third in the triple jump and finished fourth in the long jump.

The Red Birds also were third in the 4x400 relay, just one second behind first-place Sidney. The Chadron foursome was made up of Quinn Bailey, Cullers, Reece and Swallow. Jarek Anderson added a fourth in the shot put and Gavin Sloan placed in the 1600.

Senior Tatum Bailey was the pacesetter for the Chadron girls, but several others were strong contributors. Bailey was second in both the high hurdles and triple jump and was third in the high jump, where three girls cleared 5-5, and the placings had to be decided by the number of misses.

Also for the Lady Cards, Mackinley Fuller was second in the 300 hurdles and Kyndall Carnahan was third in the 1600. Both also ran on the second place 4x800 relay along with Grace Pyle and Jazzy Munyiri. In addition, Chadron was third in the 4x400 relay with both Makinley and Micaiah Fuller, Pyle and Demi Ferguson exchanging the baton.

Jayrah Ngoi was fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump. Freshman Averielle Sager added a fourth in the high hurdles and was sixth in the lows. Other placewinners included Pyle in the high jump, Micaiah Fuller in the 400 and Teagan Bach in the 800.

The Sidney boys led the way in the track events, winning all of them, including the three relays, except the hurdles and the 3200.

Led by triple winner Bryn McNair, defending Class C state champion Chase County won the girls team tile by 60 points over runner-up Sidney. McNair won the 400, 800 and high jump. Teammate Jerzee Milner edged Bailey and Makinley Fuller while winning both of the hurdles.

Other double winners were Makaia Baker of Cozad in the short sprints and Lindee Henning of Ogallala in the distance races.

The Cardinals will enter the Mitchell Invitational on Thursday.

Girls’ Team Standings: 1. Chase County, 132; 2, Sidney, 72; 3, Alliance, 70; 4-5 tie, Chadron and Ogallala, 67.75; 6, Gothenburg, 59.75; 7 Cozad, 34.75; 8, Mitchell, 19.

100—1, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 13.37.

200—1, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 26.35.

400—1, Bryn McNair, Chase Co., 58.26; 6, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 1:05.60.

800—1, Bryn McNair, Chase Co., 2:23.36; 6, Teagan Bach, Chadron, 2:39.36.

1600—1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 5:43.31; 3, Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron, 5:54.45.

3200—1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 12:03.93.

100 hurdles—1, Jerzee Milner, Chase Co., 15.85; 2, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 15.98; 4, Averielle Sager, Chadron, 17.64.

300 hurdles—1, Jerzee Milner, Chase Co., 48.84; 2, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 49.53; 6, Averielle Sager, Chadron, 51.75.

4x100 relay—1, Ogallala, 52.57.

4x400 relay—1, Chase County, 4:16.78; 3, Chadron (Demi Ferguson, Makinley Fuller, Micaiah Fuller, Grace Pyle), 4:28.32.

4x800 relay—1, Chase County, 10:24.30; 2, Chadron (Grace Pyle, Jazzy Munyiri, Makinley Fuller, Kyndall Carnahan) 10:25.50.

Shot put—1, Addi Wyatt, Gothenburg, 33-9 ¾; 5, Olivia Lyon, 31-7.

Discus—1, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 125-2.

Long jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 17-4 ½; 5, Jayrah Ngoi, Chadron, 15-4.

Triple jump—1, Gabby Fortner, Sidney, 33-10; 2, Tatum Bailey, Chadron,33-1 ¼; 4, Jayrah Ngoi, Chadron, 31-11.

High jump—1, Bryn McNair, Chase Co., 5-5, 3, Tatum Bailey, 5-5; 4, Grace Pyle, 4-9.

Pole vault—1, Jordan Jablonski, Chase Co., 9-9.

Boys’ Team Standings—1, Sidney, 144; 2, Chadron, 101; 3, Gothenburg, 59; 4, Cozad, 59; 5, Ogallala, 53; 6, Chase County, 36; 7-8 tie, Alliance and Mitchell, 32.

100—1, Luke Holly, Sidney, 11.51.

200—1, Isak Doty, Sidney, 23.14.

400—1, Mitch Deer, Sidney, 50.68.

800—1, Dan Bashtovoi, Sidney, 2:04.89; 2, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 2:09.02.

1600—1, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 4:40.11; 5, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 5:13.59; 6, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 5:15.29.

3200—1, Ethan Olson, Gothenburg, 10:53.77.

110 hurdles—1, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.41; 3, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 15.89.

300 hurdles—1, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 40.87; 2, Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 41.30; 3. Garrett Reece, Chadron, 42.57; 5, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 42.96.

4x100 relay—1, Sidney, 44.76.

4x400 relay—1, Sidney, 3:34.80; 3, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Garrett Reece, Malachi Swallow) 3:35.86.

4x800 relay—1, Sidney, 8:17.01; 5, Chadron, 9:42.24.

Shot put—1, Isaiah Martinez, Alliance, 48-11 ¾; 2, Cody Hall, Chadron, 47-10 ¼; 4, Jarek Anderson, Chadron, 46-0.

Discus—1, Jaden Vollenwelder, Cozad, 137-2.

Long jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 22-2 ¾; 4, Justus Alcorn, Chadron, 19-6.

Triple jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 44-5; 3, Justus Alcorn, Chadron, 40-1 ½.

High jump—1, Sawyer Dickman, Sidney, 6-3; 2, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 6-1.

Pole vault—1, Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 12-9.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0