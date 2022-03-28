Bynes, hurdlers lead Cardinals at Sidney Meet

Led by double-winners Chayton Bynes and Rhett Cullers, the Chadron High boys finished second in the team standings at the John Ganser Invitational Track and Field Meet that helped open the outdoor season at Sidney on Saturday.

Bynes won both the long jump by going 20 feet, 9 inches and the triple jump with a stellar mark of 43-7.

Cullers slammed the hurdles while leading the Cardinals to a one-two-three sweep in the both of those races. The lanky junior won the 110 highs with a career-best of 15.46 seconds and was first in the 300 intermediates in 42.24.

Teammates were right behind Cullers in both hurdle chases. Xander Provance was second in the highs in 15.77 seconds and Garrett Reece was third in 16.04. Reece was the runner-up in the longer race in 42.97 seconds while another of the Cardinals, Malachi Swallow, made his debut in the event and finished third in 44.63 seconds.

Altogether the Cardinals scored 48 of their final 110 points in the hurdles. Bynes’s two victories provided another 20 points. With 10 teams in the competition, only the host Red Raiders placed ahead of the Red Birds.

Paced by the winners in four track events, all three hurdles and the high jump and pole vault, the Sidney boys tallied 122 points. Alliance was a distant third with 48.

The Chadron girls also had some good results during the hotly-contested competition. The Lady Cardinals scored 65 points to place fifth among the 10 teams and only 13 points behind champion Ogallala with 78. Alliance was second with 74, followed by Sidney 73, Gering 66, Chadron’s 65 and Burns, Wyo., 63.

A year ago, both sets of Cardinals were eighth in the team standings at Sidney with the boys scoring 20 points and the girls 19.

Besides Bynes and the hurdlers, other Chadron boys who stood out included Carter Ryan, who was third in both the 800 and 1600, along with Cody Hall, the runner-up in the shot put, and Jarek Anderson, who was third in the discus and fourth in the shot.

The Cards also were second only to Sidney in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Quinn Bailey, Provance, Swallow and Bynes made up the 4x100 foursome. Bailey, Cullers, Reece and Swallow ran on the 4x400 quartet.

Junior Makinley Fuller was the only Chadron girl to earn a blue ribbon. It came in the 300 hurdles, where her time of 51.45 was less than a second behind her season-best last spring.

Makinley also anchored the second place 4x800 relay that also included Grace Pyle, Micaiah Fuller and Demi Ferguson as well as the third place 4x400 relay.

Pyle also was third in both the 800 and high jump. Tatum Bailey was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the triple jump. The hurdles race was a photo finish between Bailey and Rylee Ward of Burns. Just .02 seconds separated them.

The Cardinals will compete at Ogallala this Saturday.

The team standings, event winners and Chadron placings follow:

Girls’ team standings—1, Ogallala, 78; 2, Alliance, 74; 3, Sidney, 72; 4, Gering, 66; 5, Chadron, 65; 6, Burns, Wyo., 63; 7, Gothenburg, 34; 8, Laramie, Wyo., 30; 9, Cheyenne South, 10; 10, Creek Valley, 4.

100—1, Alissa Morales, Gering, 13.43.

200—1, Makayla Kirchner, Ogal, 27.31; 6, Averielle Sager, Chad, 29.39.

400—1, Riley Lawrence, All, 1:04.73; 6, Micaiah Fuller, Chad, 1:07.79.

800—1, Emma Gonzales, Burns, 2:35.80; 3, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:40.98; 4, Tiegan Bach, Chad, 2:42.39.

1600—1, Emma Gonzalez, Burns, 5:30.85; 4, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 5:54.99.

3200—1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 12:23.10.

100 hurdles—1, Rylee Ward, Burns, 16.98; 2, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 17.00; 5, Maci Rutledge, Chad, 18.75.

300 hurdles—1, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 51.45; 4, Averielle Sager, Chad, 52.87; 6, Maci Rutledge, Chad, 53.41.

4x100 relay—1, Ogallala, 52.45.

4x400 relay—1, Alliance, 4:23.46; 3, Chadron (Micaiah Fuller, Demi Ferguson, Jazzy Munyiri, Makinley Fuller), 4:32.17.

4x800 relay—1, Ogallala, 10:37.85; 2, Chadron (Grace Pyle, Micaiah Fuller, Demi Fuller, Makinley Fuller), 10:55.56.

Shot put—1, Nickie Todd, Ger, 36-3 ½.

Discus—1, Madison Smith, Goth, 128-6.

Long jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 16-7 ¼;

Triple jump—1, Gabby Fortner, Sid, 33-6 ¼; 3, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 31-10 ¾; 5, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 31-6 ¼.

High jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 5-4; 3, Grace Pyle, 4-10.

Pole vault—1, Riley Ward. Burns, 9-0.

Boys’ team standings—1, Sidney, 122; 2, Chadron, 110; 3, Alliance, 48; 4, Ogallala, 45; 5-6, Burns, Wyo., and Gothenburg, 43; 7, Gering, 31; 8, Cheyenne South, 24; 9, Laramie, Wyo., 20; 10, Creek Valley, 8.

100—1, Luke Holly, Sid, 11.50.

200—1, Wes Geiken, Goth, 23.65; 5, Xander Provance, Chad, 24.28.

400—1, Mitch Deer, Sid, 50.68.

800—1, Dan Bashtovoi, Sid, 2:06.94; 3, Carter Ryan, Chad, 2:11.55.

1600—1, Cameron Brauer, Sid, 4:44.75; 3, Carter Ryan, Chad, 5:06.56.

3200—1, Ethan Olson, Goth, 11:03.40.

110 hurdles—1, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 15.46; 2, Xander Provance, Chad, 15.77; 3, Garrett Reece, Chad, 16.04.

300 hurdles—1, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 42.24; 2, Garrett Reece, Chad, 42.97; 3, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 44.63.

4x100 relay—1, Sidney, 44.92; 2, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow, Chayton Bynes), 45.10.

4x400 relay—1, Sidney, 3:37.30; 2, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Garrett Reece, Malachi Swallow), 3:37.91.

4x800 relay—1, Sidney, 8:27.03.

Shot put—1, Isaiah Martinez, All, 48-1; 2, Cody Hall, Chad, 46-2 ½; 4, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 43-1 ¼.

Discus—1, Kyren Graves, Ogal, 134-1; 3, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 130-9; 5, Jesse Stolley, Chad, 123-7.

Long jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 20-9.

Triple jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 43-7.

High jump—1, Sawyer Dickman, Sid, 6-4.

Pole vault—1, Brayden Shaw, Sid, 12-0.

