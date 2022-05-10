Bynes shines again as Cardinals excel at Bayard

With senior Chayton Bynes again the star of the show, but getting lots of help from his teammates, the Chadron High Cardinals, both boys and girls, had another superb performance Friday at the Bayard B-C-D Track and Field Meet.

Bynes produced career-best marks in both the long and triple jumps and was named the meet’s Outstanding Male Athlete. His 22-foot, 11 ¾ long jump broke by three-fourths of an inch Ben Smith’s Chadron High record that was set during the Class B District Meet when Smith was a junior in 1996.

It was the first Chadron High boys’ record to be reset since Jackson Dickerson ran the 100 meters in 10.7 seconds in 2015.

Bynes also threatened the Cardinals’ triple jump record Friday when he hopped, skipped and jumped 44-11 at Bayard. That’s just 2.5 inches shy of Kyle Wigington’s school record that was set at the state meet when he was a sophomore in 1977—45 years ago.

Both of Bynes’s new marks ranked high in the state following the meet. His long jump was the best in Class B and the triple jump was third on the list heading into this week’s district meets.

“I couldn’t be happier to see Chayton break the school record,” Cardinals’ Coach Blakelee Hoffman said. “The hard work he’s put in has paid off in so many ways; no one is more deserving of the record. It was just a matter of time for it to happen. Both he and his coach, Willie Hoffman, have been eyeing the record board as a realistic goal. I hope he can get the triple jump record at either the district or state meet.”

The Chadron boys ran away with the team title at Bayard, scoring 167 points while Sidney was the runner-up with 138 and Alliance was third with 86.

The Cardinals were again “lights out” in the hurdles, sweeping the top three places in both races, earning them 24 points in each race.

Junior Xander Provance continued to improve and led the way in the 110-meter highs with a career-best 14.89 seconds that, like Bynes’ triple jump, was third on Nebraska’s Class B list following the meet. Rhett Cullers was second in 15.16 seconds, also a career-best, and senior Garrett Reece was third in 15.90.

Another junior, Malachi Swallow, ran away with the 300 intermediates race in 41.48 seconds, while Reece was the runner-up in 43.02 seconds and Cullers was third in 44.99.

Since the subject of school records has come up, here is the skivvy on the hurdles. The Cardinals’ 110 highs record of 14.13 seconds was set by Allen Osborn in 2008 when he won the state meet’s all-class gold medal, and the 300 record of 39.1 seconds was set by Smith in 1997, his senior year, at the Best of the West Meet.

Also a football, basketball and baseball standout, Smith was the Class B state champion in both the long jump and the 300 hurdles as a junior and won the long jump again, was the runner-up in the intermediates and was fourth in the highs at state as a senior.

Chadron boys also won two other events at Bayard. Freshman Quinn Bailey nipped Garden County’s Nate Biley for the blue ribbon in the 400 and senior Carter Ryan ran a terrific final lap while winning the 1600 with plenty of room to spare. The winning times were 54.85 in the 400 and 5:00.96 in the 1600. By the time those races were run, a stiff west breeze was making its presence felt and was slowing down everyone.

Bailey also placed second in the 100 while in the field, Jarek Anderson was the runner-up in the shot put and Cody Hall was third in both the shot and the discus. Justus Alcorn also placed third in both the long and triple jumps.

The Cardinal boys were second in the 4x400 relay with Bailey, Provance, Catches and Bynes exchanging the baton in 44.75 seconds. They finished about a second behind Sidney’s crack foursome. The Red Raiders also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays by much wider margins, and will likely rank high in each of those races at the state meet.

Alliance’s Isaiah Martinez won both the shot and the discus to join Bynes as a double-winner in the boys’ action.

The Chadron girls also had some impressive performances and used their depth to finish second in the team standings with 96 points. Upstart Alliance was the winner with 124.5 points, while Sidney was third with 70, one more point than meet host Bayard accumulated.

The Lady Cardinals claimed two firsts. Senior Tatum Bailey was smooth as silk and breezed to victory in the only individual event she entered, the 100 hurdles, in 15.40 seconds. Sophomore Kyndall Carnahan also romped to victory in the 1600 in 5:50.61, some 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Elsewhere on the track, Micaiah Fuller was second and Teagan Bach was third in the 800, Averielle Sager was third in the high hurdles and Makinley Fuller took No. 3 in the intermediates. Chadron also placed second in the 4x400 relay with Demi Ferguson, Bailey and the Fuller twins making up the quartet.

The Lady Cards also picked up fourths from Kenli Boeselager in the shot put and Jazzy Munyiri in the high jump.

Five firsts helped boost Alliance to its girls’ team title. Macey Seebohm won the 800, Josie Sanders the 300 hurdles, Jaelynne Clarke the triple jump and the Lady Bulldogs took both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Morrill sophomore Brooklin Hess won both the 200 and 400 races to claim the girls’ Outstanding Athlete Award. Another highlight was turned in by Sioux County senior Skylar Edmund, who broke her own school record while winning the long jump with a leap of 16-9.

Two Hemingford girls won blue ribbons. Catherine Bryner was the 100 meters winner and Carlye Kresl won the 3200.

The Crawford girls were a few seconds behind Sidney in the 4x800 relay with Madison Swanson, Paityn Homan, Kylah Vogel and Kiera Brennan the runners. Vogel also was second in the 300 hurdles while senior Dalli Anders placed third in both of the shorter sprints.

The complete results follow:

Boys’ Team Standings—1, Chadron, 167; 2, Sidney, 138.5; 3, Alliance, 86; 4, Mitchell, 77.5; 5, Garden County, 67; 6, Bridgeport, 47; 7, Bayard, 30; 8, Morrill, 19; 9, Crawford, 11; 10, Hemingford, 7.

100—1, Luke Holly, Sid, 10.99; 2, Quinn Bailey, Chad, 11.49; 3, Landon Riddle, Sid, 11.52; 4, Dillon Christiansen, GC, 11.54; 5, Nolan Nagaki, Alliance, 11.64; 6, Dillon Metz, BP, 11.70.

200—1, Isak Doty, Sid, 24.32; 2, Dillon Metz, BP, 25.76; 3, Francisco Alvizar, Mit, 25.80; 4, Nolan Nagaki, All, 25.86; 5, Dalton Stewart, Chad, 26.18; 6, AJ Stanec, All, 26.27.

400—1, Quinn Bailey, Chad, 54.85; 2, Nate Biley, GC, 54.88; 3, Kolby Hochin, Bay, 56.22; 4, Seth Meyring, All, 56.49; 5, Dylan Hough, Chad, 57.09; 6, Brayden Weinbender, Sid, 57.90.

800--1, Dan Bashtovoi, Sid, 2:01.55; 2, Aiden Hancock, All, 2:14.68; 3, Danny Steele, All, 2:18.50; 4, Gunner Roberson, GC, 2:18.84; 5, Ryal Baldwin, Mit, 2:18.93; 6, Brenden Shepard, Sid, 2:21.40.

1600—1, Carter Ryan, Chad, 5:00.96; 2, Noah Canas, Sid, 5:08.52; 3, Elijah Conley, BP, 5:14.03; 4, Ty Brady, Craw, 5:15.36; 5, Nate Biley, GC, 5:17.32; 6, Zach Araujo, Bay, 5:24.34.

3200—1, Ben Cassatt-Reina, All, 11:17.74; 2, Elijah Conley, BP, 11:21.75; 3, Zeke Christiansen, GC, 11:25.83; 4, Luke Ott, Morr, 11:48.65; 5, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 11:59.21; 6, Camryn Chapman, Morr, 12:05.59.

110 hurdles—1, Xander Provance, Chad, 14.89; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 15:16; 3, Garrett Reece, Chad, 15.90; 4, Wyatt Hayward, Mitch, 17.75; 5, Koleman Kaiser, Sid, 18.17; 6, Pat McCartney, Sid, 18.98.

300 hurdles—1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 41.48; 2, Garrett Reece, Chad, 43.02; 3, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 44.99; 4, Johnny Vargas, GC, 45.27; 5, Koleman Kaiser, Sid, 46.03; 6, Dillon Christianson, GC, 46.49.

4x100 relay—1, Sidney (Sawyer Dickman, Isak Doty, Jackson Russell, Luke Holly), 43.69; 2, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance, Malachi Catches, Chayton Bynes), 44.75; 3, Mitchell, 47.04; 4, Alliance, 47.25; 5, Bridgeport, 47.74; 6, Bayard, 48.29.

4x400 relay—1, Sidney, (Mitch Deer, Cameron Brauer, Jackson Russell, Trey Johnstone), 3:33.92; 2, Mitchell, 3:47.12; 3, Alliance, 3:53.23; 4, Garden County, 3:54.12; 5, Chadron, 3:54.17.

4x800—1, Sidney, (Mitch Deer, Cameron Brauer, Trey Johnstone, Dan Bashtovoi), 8:18.57; 2, Garden County, 8:50.76; 3, Alliance, 8:51.92; 4, Chadron, 9:21.10; 5, Mitchell, 9:57.34.

Shot put—1, Isaiah Martinez, All, 50-10; 2, Jerek Anderson, Chad, 45-7 ½; 3, Cody Hall, Chad, 44-8; 4, Hunter Wyland, Hem, 42-11; 5, Mike Morgan, Morr, 41-4 ½; 6, Jeremiah Coley, Mit, 40- ½.

Discus—1, Isaiah Martinez, All, 140-1; 2, Jeremiah Coley, Mit, 136-9; 3, Cody Hall, Chad, 129-6; 4, Mike Morgan, Morr, 129-3; 5, Levi Van Beek, Craw, 120-9; 6, Henry Kennell, Chad, 119-1.

Long jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 22-11 ¾; 2, Adrian Torres, Bay, 20-6 ½; 3, Justus Alcorn, Chad, 20-4; 4, Carter Reisig, Mit, 20- ½; 5, Dillon Christiansen, GC, 19- ¾; 6, Jonah Amill, All, 19-0.

Triple jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 44-11; 2, Johnny Vargas, GC, 41-8 ¼; 3, Justus Alcorn, Chad, 40- ¾; 4, Jonah Amill, All, 40-6; 5, Cameron Leeling, Sid, 40-4 ½; 6, Logan Metz, BP, 40-1 ¾.

High jump—1, Jacob Dowse, Sid, 6-4; 2, Cameron Leeling, Sid, 6-2; 3, Sawyer Dickman, Sid, 6-0; 4, Wyatt Hayward, Mit, 5-10; 5, Kash Dietrick, Mitch, 5-6, 6 tie, Cade Smith, Chad, and Shawn Frandescato, Mitch, 5-4.

Pole vault—1, Evan Hill, BP, 13-0; 2, Bryce Hodsden, Mitch, 12-6; 3, Brayden Shaw, Sid, 12-6; 4, Kolby Houchen, Bay, 12-6; 5, Luke Uhlir, Sid, 11-6; 6, Kanon Palmer, Sid, 9-6.

Girls’ Team Standings—1, Alliance, 124.5; 2, Chadron, 96; 3, Sidney, 70; 4, Bayard, 69.2; 5, Bridgeport, 56.2; 6-7, Hemingford and Morrill, 53; 8, Crawford, 45; 9, Sioux County, 44; 10, Mitchell, 39.2; 11, Garden County, 10.

100—1, Catherine Bryner, Hem, 12.99; 2, Dani Harter, Bay, 13.0; 3, Dalli Anders, Craw, 13.03; 4, Liz Mayer, Hem, 13.21; 5, Peyton Schrotburger, Sid, 13.24; 6, Kayla Westby, Sid, 13.31.

200—1, Brooklin Hess, Morr, 28.45; 2, Amauri Browning, All, 28.86; 3, Dalli Anders, Craw, 29.03; 4, Dani Harter, Bay, 29.05; 5, Cambree Schmaltz, Bay, 29.08; 6, Skylar Edmund, SC, 29.13.

400—1, Brooklin Hess, Morr, 1:02.09; 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 1:03.20; 3, Riley Lawrence, All, 1:03.44; 4, Skylar Edmund, SC, 1:04.06; 5, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 1:04.27; 6, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 1:06.07.

800—1, Macey Seebohm, All, 2:28.27; 2, Micaiah Fuller, Chad, 2:33.43; 3, Teagan Bach, Chad, 2:33.56; 4, Britney Klein, SC, 2:34.62; 5, Kiera Brennan, Craw, 2:35.94; 6, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:37.26.

1600—1, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 5:50.61; 2, Mikayla Seebohm, All, 6:05.51; 3, Kiera Miller, Bay, 6:12.75; 4, Madison Ribble, BP, 6:14.88; 5, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 6:15.75; 6, Cecilia Barron, Morr, 6:16.50.

3200—1, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 13:06.61; 2, Cecilia Barron, Morr, 13:16.11; 3, Madison Ribble, BP, 13:16.84; 4, Paityn Homan, Craw, 13:22.11; 5, Rebecca Reece, SC, 14:04.25; 6, Autumn Edwards, Morr, 14:45.43.

100 hurdles—1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 15.40; 2, Macala Hood, All, 17.02; 3, Averielle Sager, Chad, 17.06; 4, Marjie Schmitt, Mit, 17.69; 5, Trinity Penn, Mit, 18.24; 6, Josie Sanders, All, 18:26.

300 hurdles—1, Josie Sanders, All, 49.33; 2, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 50.30; 3, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 51.24; 4, Kailey Klein, SC, 51.26; 5, Marjie Schmitt, Mit, 51.88; 6, Averielle Sager, Chad, 51.90.

4x100 relay—1, Alliance (Jaelynne Clarke, Josie Sanders, Kenna Montes, Amauri Browning), 52.20; 2, Sidney, 52.52; 3, Bayard, 52.55; 4, Hemingford, 53.65; 5, Bridgeport, 54.64; 6, Chadron, 54.68.

4x400 relay—1, Alliance (Jaelynne Clarke, Riley Lawrence, Kenna Montes, Macey Seebohm), 4:18.06; 2, Chadron (Demi Ferguson, Makinley Fuller, Tatum Bailey, Micaiah Fuller), 4:20.36; 3, Crawford (Dalli Anders, Kylah Vogel, Kyler Gortsema, Kiera Brennan), 4:25.99; 4, Hemingford, 4:39.99; 5, Mitchell, 4:49.29; 6, Bayard, 5:01.49.

4x800 relay—1, Sidney (Ryan Dillehay, Gabby Fortner, Talissa Tanquary, Janju Peters), 10:43.42; 2, Crawford (Madison Swanson, Paityn Homan, Kylah Vogel, Kiera Brennan), 10:49.74; 3, Alliance, 10:51.36; 4, Chadron, 10:54.88; 5, Bridgeport, 11:24.57; 6, Mitchell, 11:43.91.

Shot put—1, Lexi Fiscus, Bay, 34-3 ½; 2, Grace Dean, PB, 34-2 ½; 3, Shyla Salcido, All, 33-4 ½; 4, Kenli Boeselager, Chad, 33-0; 5, Olivia Lyon, Chad, 32- ½; 6, Caitlyn Blackstone, Mit, 31-11 ½.

Discus—1, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, BP, 120-4; 2, Grace Dean, BP, 107-1; 3, Lexi Fiscus, Bay, 99-11; 4, Isabel Gomez, Hem, 92-2; 5, Katelyn Ott, Morr, 90-7; 6, Jena Spady, GC, 89-8,

Long jump—1, Skylar Edmund, SC, 16-9; 2, Danika Hassel, Bay, 16-8; 3, Amauri Browning, All, 16-4 ¾; 4, Kinzley Hess, Morr, 15-10 ¼; 5, Josie Sanders, All, 15-6; 6, Leyton Schnell, All, 15-1 ½.

Triple jump—1, Jaelynne Clarke, All, 33-5 ¼; 2, Kyndall Sprague, Morr, 32-11 ¾; 3, Leyton Schnell, All, 32-3 ¼; 4, Aubrey Evans, GC, 30-11 ¼; 5, Deanna Horst, Sid, 30-9 ¾; 6, Jordan DeNovellis, Sid, 30-6 ½.

High jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 5-4; 2, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, BP, 5-2; 3, Kailey Klein, SC, 4-10; 4, Jazzy Munyiri, Chad, 4-10; 5, Grace Pyle, Chad, 4-8; 6, Ruth Lively, Bay, 4-8.

Pole vault—1, Emma Robbins, Mit, 8-6; 2, Rheagan Stanley, Sid, 8-6; 3, Catherine Bryner, Hem, 8-0; 4, Breanna Stinson, All, 7-6; 5, Taya Kappen, Bay, 7-6; 6 tie, Jessi Kappen, Bay, Alexis Hill, BP, Diane Dubray, All, Vicki Washington, All, and Alissa Hodsden, Mit, all 7-0.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0