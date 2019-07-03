As baseball season begins to wrap up in July, Chadron will once again play host to Babe Ruth Baseball regional tournament when teams from the seven states of the Midwest Plains Region converge on Chadron for the Cal Ripken 12 & Under Midwest Plains Regional Tournament, July 17.
The tournament will feature the state champions of Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and Minnesota. As host, Chadron’s team will automatically qualify for the tournament whether or not they win the Nebraska state championship. If they do, the State runner-up will also attend.
After checking in on July 17, the teams will participate in a parade that will run from Chadron State College to Fitzgibbon Field. Tournament Organizer Vince Ryan and Chadron Youth Baseball are encouraging the public to come out and enjoy the parade.
Following the parade, opening ceremonies will take place at Fitzgibbon Field. Games will begin at 11 a.m. the morning of the 18th and will conclude with a championship bracket played July 21.
Chadron has proven to be a favorite location of Babe Ruth Baseball for hosting state and regional tournaments in the past. Last July, Chadron hosted the Cal Ripken 11 & Under Nebraska State Tournament and the Babe Ruth Midwest Plains Regional 13 & Under Regional Tournament.
Ryan says the reputation of Chadron organizers and volunteers has led Babe Ruth Baseball to be excited any time Chadron shows interest in hosting a tournament.
The competition should attract as many as 1,000 individuals to Chadron for its duration. During regional tournaments, teams are typically each given a bye day which many use to explore the Chadron area.
Last year’s Babe Ruth 13 & under regional tournament received positive feedback from players, coaches and their families. Stephanie Corradi, wife of Minnesota assistant coach Chris Corradi, commented that she was struck by the beauty of the town and was thankful for the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center which provided a place for the young athletes to enjoy the day when bad weather delayed games on two days of the tournament.