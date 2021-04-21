Calkins to coach Lady Cardinals

The search for a new girls’ basketball coach at Chadron High School was short. Last week, Activities Director Andy Pope announced that Eric Calkins was selected to fill the vacancy.

Calkins was born and raised in Chadron, has lived here most of his life, was a three-sport athlete at Chadron High, graduated from there in 1996, has been a teacher and coach in the school system since 2006 and coached the boys’ basketball team for seven years from 2011-12 through 2017-18.

He replaces Jonn McLain, who, after coaching the Lady Cardinals the past seven years, resigned soon after the 2020-21 season ended to teach and probably also coach at Boys Town in Omaha. McLain’s teams compiled a 111-53 record and made three state tournament appearances.

Calkins admits that during the past three years it was difficult to be just a spectator at basketball games, and he saw the vacancy as a great opportunity to get back into coaching. He said McLain did a fantastic job with the program, focusing on many of the values and principles he feels are important.

The new coach said he plans to make sure the girls who want to play basketball have the opportunity to get into gyms to work on their game.