Calkins to coach Lady Cardinals

The search for a new girls’ basketball coach at Chadron High School was short. Last week, Activities Director Andy Pope announced that Eric Calkins was selected to fill the vacancy.
Calkins was born and raised in Chadron, has lived here most of his life, was a three-sport athlete at Chadron High, graduated from there in 1996, has been a teacher and coach in the school system since 2006 and coached the boys’ basketball team for seven years from 2011-12 through 2017-18.
He replaces Jonn McLain, who, after coaching the Lady Cardinals the past seven years, resigned soon after the 2020-21 season ended to teach and probably also coach at Boys Town in Omaha. McLain’s teams compiled a 111-53 record and made three state tournament appearances.
Calkins admits that during the past three years it was difficult to be just a spectator at basketball games, and he saw the vacancy as a great opportunity to get back into coaching. He said McLain did a fantastic job with the program, focusing on many of the values and principles he feels are important.
The new coach said he plans to make sure the girls who want to play basketball have the opportunity to get into gyms to work on their game.
“I believe that players are made during the off-season and I think we have a core group that will embrace the opportunity to get better,” Calkins said.
The 2020-21 team that had a 13-8 record included just one senior, center Anika Burke, but averaged only 40.4 points a game, 14th among the teams in the Panhandle.
Calkins was a three-year starter at guard for the Chadron boys’ team in the mid-1990s. The Cards were 15-5 and 14-4 during his final two years as a player. He also ran cross-country and distances for the track team. He was Chadron High’s first district cross country champion, winning that distinction as a senior in the fall of 1995 and became a four-time medalist at the state meet the next week when he lunged across the finish line to place fourth. He had earlier finished 15th, 8th and 9th at state.
He also qualified for the state track meet in the 3200 his senior year.
Calkins majored in elementary education at Chadron State. After graduating in 2001, he taught at Garden Valley, Idaho, and was the high school’s head boys’ basketball coach for four years before returning to his hometown. After teaching second grade one year, he has taught fifth grade in the Chadron Middle School the past 14 years and will remain in that academic area.
Upon returning to Chadron, he coached the Middle School boys’ basketball team and then was the varsity assistant to Craig Nobiling four years. When Nobiling resigned from his coaching duties at the end of the 2010-11 season, Calkins was named the head coach.
Calkins’ seven boys’ teams had a 74-87 cumulative record. The 2014-15 team was the most successful, going 18-8, winning the district championship and playing in the state tournament. The starters were Jackson Dickerson, Keenan Johnson, Vonsinh Sayaloune, Jayden Stack and Taylor Wild.
Calkins also has been the Cardinals’ head cross country coach and coaches distance runners during the track season. He said last week he hasn’t decided if he will continue doing that.
Calkins and his wife, the former Autumn Reynolds of Douglas, Wyo., met while both were attending Chadron State. After they married and moved to Idaho, she graduated from Boise State. She now works at the High Plains Community Development Corp. in Chadron.
The couple has three children—Abby, a Chadron High sophomore; Tucker, an 8th grader; and Gracie, a 5th grader. Calkins’ parents, Daryl and Candi, are long-time Chadron residents.