It’s been “camping season” at Chadron State College. Hundreds of young athletes have been visiting the campus ranging from one to several days this month while trying to sharpen their skills for the sports they will be participating in during the 2019-2020 school year and beyond.
While most of the camps occur in June, a few of them for elementary youths began in May and others, particularly for volleyball players, will spill over into July under the direction of the Eagles’ new head coach, Jennifer Stadley.
Athletic camps are not a new development. Chadron State has been hosting them dating back to the early 1970s, at least, in the days when the Milwaukee Bucks brought some of their staff to the campus for camps that drew large numbers of aspiring basketball players. After two or three Bucks’ camps took place on campus, the University of Nebraska’s Joe Cipriano and his assistants had hoops two camps, one in June and another in July, at Chadron State in 1973.
But long before that, cheerleading camps were the rage at CSC in the summers. They dated back to the 1960s and for more than 20 years were directed by college and university cheerleaders who had been trained by “Mr. Cheerleader,” Lawrence Herkimer of Dallas, Texas. A 1976 news release said between 300 to 400 high school cheerleaders from six states had attended CSC clinics. The instructions included tumbling, stunts, conducting pep rallies, voice control and crowd psychology.
Coveted “Spirit Sticks” were passed out to the most talented and energetic cheerleaders and the top squad took home a large megaphone. The campus was a noisy and colorful place with lots of chants and brightly-clad yell-bells.
Once girls’ athletics were in full swing in the 1980s, attendance at the CSC Cheerleader Clinics declined considerably, but they were still popular. At the 30th annual CSC event in 1990, a total of 133 cheerleaders, including two boys, from 10 schools participated. Top honors went to the squad from Oak Park, Mo., that had traveled 700 miles to attend.
Alliance and Bridgeport were the runners-up and Sioux County received the most improved award.
Chadron State football camps have been flourishing for at least 30 years. And, even before that during the successful coaching tenures by Bill Giles, Sparky Adams and Jerry Welch, the Eagles’ camps often drew several hundred participants. The numbers were even higher after Brad Smith and his helpers had the Eagles contending for conference and national honors in the 1990s and into the 21st century.
Some 1,300 players from 45 teams in a five-state area attended the football camps that Head Coach Jay Long and his staff, assisted by up to 20 Eagles’ players, hosted this month.
“We had some really great camps again this year,” Long said. “Lots of boys love to play football. We try to help them get better so they’ll make the most of their talent. The camps also help their teams get ready for the coming season.”
Long said time at each camp is spent with the CSC coaches and players demonstrating the proper techniques and stances, etc., and putting the players through various drills and routines. The teams’ coaching staffs then take over during the afternoons and evenings and begin putting this fall’s team together while the teams scrimmage one another.
“Every team graduates some of its mainstays each year and the coaches have to find other players to take over,” Long noted while discussing high school teams. “It’s the same thing we go through during spring practice. We try to determine who’s probably going to play where. By going to camp it helps the high school teams have a lot of things figured out when fall practices begin in August.”
“We were happy with the turnout,” Long continued. “We get teams from both big schools and small schools. Teams from places such as Gillette and Sheridan, St. Thomas More and Douglas High at Rapid City have been coming to our camps for a long time and we also have had Scottsbluff here in recent years. We even had a couple of teams from Montana this year.
“Of course, we also draw schools from the Panhandle like Chadron, Alliance, Gering and Gordon-Rushville along with most of the six- and eight-man schools from the region,” Long added. “It’s great to get the players on campus and let them see our facilities. It gives our coaching staff an edge, too. We get acquainted with a lot of players, get a close up look at them and come away with some contact information.”
This was the third year that CSC has hosted an “Eagle Prospect Camp” that gives football players who are interested in playing the sport in college the opportunity to evaluate their chances. About 125 of them from six states spent a day last week working out under the watchful eye of the Eagles’ coaching staff. The players registered for the session on line and came on their own to the camp.
“Some of them were already on our radar and now we’ve got a longer list of prospects to keep tabs on this fall,” Long noted.
Long said at least 10 players who had already attended a CSC team camp returned. A couple of players came from as far away as Bowman, N.D.
Long added that one thing he enjoys about the camps is renewing acquaintances with numerous former college players he has tutored and are now coaching teams that come to camp.
Once the football camps were completed, basketball players and wrestlers began invading the campus. About 15 boys’ teams gathered for two days of intense action in the Chicoine Center and Armstrong Building the weekend of June 14 and 15. They included Ainsworth, Alliance, Chadron, Gordon-Rushville, Morrill and Hyannis from Nebraska along with Hot Springs, S.D., Laramie and Torrington, Wyo., and Fowler and LaJunta, Colo. Some schools brought two teams
The teams took turns playing one another while trying to get ready for what they’ll need to do this winter.
“Every team graduates a few players,” CSC Coach Houston Reed noted. “The coaches have to try to get things sorted out for next year and summer camps are their first chance (to do that). We try to help out by having camps, even though it’s a saturated market.”
Reed and his staff also hosted two individual camps this week. A high school-age camp was Sunday and Monday and a middle school champ followed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Around 50 players participated in each.
“We encouraged some of those who were here for the team camps to come back,” the coach said. “We want to keep an eye on them.”
Soon after the boys’ teams left the CSC gyms on Saturday the 15th, Women’s Coach Janet Raymer was getting ready to host “a Complete Player” camp that drew about 75 high school girls the first three days last week, followed by a camp for 45 aspiring elementary players on Wednesday and Thursday mornings and a team camp that started Thursday afternoon and ran through Saturday.
The team camp was a big one with 25 teams from the four-state area. All 18 of the Eagles’ players who are on this year’s roster also were in attendance during the week and undoubtedly became involved in some live action when a court was free. They also reffed the team camps.
“It was the first time some of the players had met and the first time all of them were together at the same time, so it worked out well,” the coach noted. “Now they’ll know each other when they return in August.”
Wrestling also was on campus in a big way last week. Some 430 grapplers arrived on Sunday, June 16 for 3.5 days of intense workouts in the Nelson Physical Activity Center. They were accompanied by about 75 coaches.
“The camp’s a lot of work, but is good for both our program and the teams that attend,” CSC Coach Brett Hunter said.
Hunter opened the camp by demonstrating the proper techniques on Sunday night and from then on the dozen or so mats on the PAC floor were filled with matches as the wrestlers squared off against one another.
“Going to camp is a good way to get ahead of the competition,” said someone who knows the sport well.
He’s Nathan Urbach, a CSC graduate and the head wrestling coach at Powell High, where his teams have won six Wyoming state championships. Prior to that he was the head coach at Rushville, where his Longhorns won three Nebraska titles, including two when Hunter was a state champion.
For “at least 18 years,” Urbach said he’s been helping with CSC camps while also bringing his team to many of them.
“This camp has the most bang for the buck,” said Urbach. “It’s the most affordable around and I know it’s good for the college. A lot of kids come here who would probably never visit it otherwise.”
Wrestlers from 43 schools attended. They include 17 from Nebraska, nine each from Colorado and Wyoming, seven from South Dakota and one each from California and Utah.
Ten of this year’s schools were new including four from Nebraska, Hunter said.
The camps have made June the busiest month for the Chadron State food service for many years, Shellie Johns, the college’s conferencing coordinator confirmed.
“They have to order extra food,” Johns said. “These young athletes eat a lot and there’s a lot of them. The camps are good for business. I think they athletes have a good time at the camps. They all seem to be smiling when they go through the cafeteria lines.”
Johns also believe the visitors do a lot of advertising for the college when they return home.
“I think just about all of them get Chadron State tee shirts that they wear a lot, sometimes for several years,” she added.