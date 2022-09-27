Card golfers 8th at Ogallala

With 15 teams participating, there was plenty of competition at the girls’ golf tournament hosted by Ogallala on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Chadron Cardinals finished in the middle of the pack, placing eighth with a 451 score.

Scottsbluff continued its winning ways with a 313 score. North Platte was the runner-up at 332, followed by Holdrege, 400; Gering, 417; Hershey, 423; Sidney, 426; and Perkins County, 446. The host Ogallala Indians shot a 456 and placed one notch below Chadron.

The Cards were led by Kenzie Pourier with a 107. Teammates Teagan Bach at 111, Norah Winkler at 112, Reese Ritterbush at 121 and Eliana Uhing at 124 followed.

The tourney medalist was Karsen Morrison of North Platte with a 71. Then came four Scottsbluff linksters—Anna Kelley, 75; Addison Wilson and Neili Heinold, 78; and Shae Willets, 82.

Sidney’s Aubree Larson and Gering’s Madi Mumm were other Western Conference players cracking the top 12 with scores of 89 and 90, respectively.

The Cardinals were to play at Alliance on Tuesday, their last event prior to the District Tournament that will be on Monday, Oct. 3 at Ogallala.