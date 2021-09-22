Card golfers fifth at Gering

The Chadron High golf team finished a bit above the middle of the pack at the Gering Meet on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Girls from a dozen school entered the competition and the Cardinals were fifth in the team standings with 420 strokes.

Scottsbluff won with a 336 score, 60 strokes ahead of runner-up Mitchell. Led by medalist Emily Krzyzanowski, Gering was third at 397, followed by Alliance 410 and Chadron. Ogallala at 431, Sidney at 466 and Bridgeport at 489 rounded out the top eight.

Krzyzanowski fired a 69. Her nearest contenders were Scottsbluff’s Nielli Heinhold and Anna Kelley at 73 and 74, respectively. Peyton Wise of Kimball was fourth at 84, followed by Julia Wilson of Alliance at 87 and Julia Folchert of Ogallala at 88.

While Chadron’s Maralee Rischling didn’t match the career-best 84 she carded at Mitchell on Sept. 9, she shot a 98 to remain in double-digits. Also for Coach CJ Bach’s team, Jackson Smith came in at 105, followed by Raeleigh Bridges at 107, Kenzie Pourier at 110 and Gracie Jones at 115.

The Cardinals were to play at Ogallala on Tuesday and will wrap up the regular season at Alliance on Monday, Sept. 27.

