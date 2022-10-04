 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Card golfers shoot season-best score

While shooting its best team score of the year, the Chadron High School girls finished third at the Western Conference Tournament hosted by Alliance on Monday, Sept. 26. The event wrapped up the regular season. The Cardinals were to play in the Class C District Tourney at Kimball on Monday.

The Cardinals’ previous low score was a 445 at Gering on Sept. 12. In between those tourneys, Coach CJ Bach’s team carded a 451 at Ogallala.

Junior Kenzie Pourier led the Cards with a 96, one stroke better than her previous best. That allowed her to place sixth, after the five Scottsbluff players who set the pace en route to their title.

The other Chadron players were Taegan Bach, 106; Elana Uhing, 112; Norah Winkler, 114; and Reece Ritterbush, 122.

Scottsbluff again ran away with first place with a 313. Sidney was second at 415 and Gering was fourth at 430. Alliance and Mitchell did not have four players to make a team.

As usual, Anna Kelley, the Class B state champion as a sophomore in 2020, led Scottsbluff with a 73. She was followed by Nielli Heinold, 78; Shae Willats, 81; Addi Wilson, 81; and McKinley Knotts, 87.

Rounding out the top 10 were Pourier with her 96, followed by Emily McCune of Alliance, 98; Aubree Larson, 99; Kaidyn Patterson, Mitchell, 100; and Janayh Wurdeman, Mitchell, 101.

