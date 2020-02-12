Cardinal basketball plays three games in busy week

But Chadron really put the game out of reach at the end of the third quarter. With a full speed runner Kieffer once again cut the game to ten points past the half-way point of the third. But on the next possession the Comets, in a man-man defense, forgot to guard Shea Bailey who was bringing the ball down. She hit a trey without hesitation at the top of the key to give the Cardinals a 13 point lead. Going right into their press after the make, Jacey Garrett collected a steal and dished to Dawn Dunbar for the layup. The Cardinals sensing a key opportunity at this juncture, turned up their offensive urgency and got a quick three make from Garrett on the next possession. Then they got another stop and turned that into another Bailey three from the top of the key. The Cardinals went from 10 up to 21 up in less than a minute and a half of play.