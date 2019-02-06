In three games last week, the Chadron Cardinals’ boys’ basketball team couldn’t find a win, falling to Alliance 68-42, Tuesday, Jan. 29, then 60-51 against Rapid City Christian, Friday, and 52-49 against Valentine, Saturday.
Though below .500 by just one game following Friday’s lost to the Rapid City Christian Comets, Chadron had yet to lose a game against a Class C1-12 foe this season, but an upset by the now 4-15 Valentine Badgers sullied the Cardinals’ perfect record, Saturday.
Though Chadron raced out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter, it would be the last time the Cardinals would outscore the Valentine through the remainder of the game.
The Badgers would claw back to a 32-32 tie early in the third quarter, but still trailed 41-39 heading into the fourth where they grabbed momentum, outscoring Chadron 13-8 to win the game.
Following the Cardinals’ game against Rapid City Christian, Friday, Chadron Head Coach Mitch Barry knew despite having had success against the Badgers earlier in the season, they weren’t guaranteed a win. He called Valentine a “sneaky basketball team,” saying the Badgers were better than their record and noting the return to health of at least one key Valentine player.
Chadron shot 37.8 percent in the game, making just three of 18 3-point attempts. The Cardinals were led in scoring by junior Trevor Berry who accounted for all three Chadron 3-pointers on his way to 16 points, tied for the game high by any player with Valentine’s Jaydon Owen. Berry hit four of 17 attempts from the field and was a perfect five-for-five at the free throw line.
Senior Patrick Rust was the Cardinals next-best scorer with 12 points.
In its first two games of the week, which were played at the Bird’s Nest in Chadron, the Cardinals faced two opponents with a combined record of 25-7 in Alliance, a familiar foe, and Rapid City Christian, a newcomer to the area who has lost just two games this season.
“They’re a good basketball team. They’re well coached,” Barry said of the Rapid City Christian Comets, following Friday’s game. “They do a great job of running their offense and they played some good defense and that’s why they’re 10-2. I thought we played well for three quarters. We just didn’t finish the fourth.”
Despite never having enjoying a lead, the Cardinals paced the Comets well, trailing just 28-26 after two quarters and 39-37 after three. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the Comets had their best offensive quarter of the night in the fourth, outscoring Chadron 21-14.
Trailing much of the game, Chadron took to the 3-point shot often, making 29 attempts, but scoring on just eight. Though the team shot nearly 50 percent on 2-point tries, the low 3-point percentage drug their overall shooting percentage down to just 35.3 percent.
Chadron had three players score in double-figures in the game, led by Rust who had 14 points. Behind Rust was Berry who had 13 and senior Colton Olson who had 11.
Chadron started five seniors in the game to honor them during the Cardinals’ annual parent’s night.
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, the 14-5 Alliance Bulldogs hit 11 3-pointers, running away from the Cardinals midway through the second quarter.
Rust led the Cardinals, hitting 22 points for the second time this season. A month prior to the day, Rust had the same result against Valentine. Chadron’s next best scorer was Berry who had eight points.
The Cardinals will close out the regular season this week with an away games against 4-15 Sidney, Friday, before returning home to face 9-5 Newcastle, Saturday.
Alliance 16 13 26 13 --68
Chadron 12 6 18 6 --42
Alliance— Mason Hiemstra 24, Joel Baker 13, Trevor DuBray 12, Reece Jensen 8, Corbin Stark 7, Bradyn Palmer 4 Totals: 24 (11) 9-13 68.
Chadron—Patrick Rust 22, Trevor Berry 8, Keelynd Clinton 5, Colton Olson 5, Kristian Bartlett 2. Totals: 17 (4) 4-5 42.
3-pointers: Alliance— DuBray 4, Baker 3, Jensen 2, Stark 1, Hiemstra 1. Chad— Berry 2, Clinton 1, Olson 1.
RCCHS 19 9 11 21 --60
Chadron 12 14 11 14 --51
RCCHS— Zane Schlabach 21, Jack Roisum 9, Levi Vanden Bos 9, Ethan Wipf 7, Terrance Asbridge 6, Sam Schlabach 6, David Schmagel 2. Totals: 22 (4) 12-21 60.
Chadron—Patrick Rust 14, Trevor Berry 13, Colton Olson 11, Kristian Bartlett 6, Keelynd Clinton 5, PJ Ngoi 2.Totals: 18 (8) 7-11 51.
3-pointers: RCCHS— Roisum 1, Schlabach 1, Wipf 1, Vanden Bos 1. Chad— Berry 4, Olson 2, Clinton 1, Bartlett 1.
Valentine 6 19 14 13 --52
Chadron 20 12 9 8 --49
Valentine— Jaydon Owen 16, Nathan Flannery 9, Jon Keller 8, Grant Fischer 7, Brayden Fowler 6, Turner Tinant 4, Eric Haase 2. Totals: 16 (4) 16-33 52.
Chadron—Trevor Berry 16, Patrick Rust 12, Colton Olson 9, Keelynd Clinton 4, Dawson Dunbar 4, Dan Dunbar 3, PJ Ngoi 1. Totals: 14 (3) 18-27 49.
3-pointers: Valentine—Keller 2, Owen 1, Fischer 1. Chad— Berry 3.