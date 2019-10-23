It's always tough to beat a good team on the road. It is even harder when you get behind early.
Chadron fell behind 28-6 Friday night. The Cardinals made a late charge in the must-win game, but they fell just short in a 28-24 decision.
The first half left CHS in a 14-0 hole. But just a couple of minutes into the third quarter, Dillan Sayaloune broke through the line and into the end zone. The extra point try failed and the score remained 14-6. Mitchell scored two touchdowns in a row to make it 28-6 early in the fourth period.
That is when the breaks started to swing back in the Cardinals' direction. Sayaloune dove into the end zone for his second TD to make it 28-12 with just under 10 minutes left in the game.
After the teams exchanged drives in the final frame, Trevor Berry found Cooper Heusman in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 28-18 with 2:30 to play.
You have free articles remaining.
After Mitchell turned the ball over, Berry found Tallon Craig for a leaping touchdown catch just one minute later to cut the lead to 28-24 with four misses extra points proving to be the difference for CHS.
The Cardinals weren't able to get the ball back and 28-24 became the final score and dropped Chadron to 4-4 on the year and 1-3 in district play.
Chadron was led by Heusman on the ground with 66 yards on two carries. Heusman also had 5 catches for 35 yards and a TD. Sayaloune added 62 yards on 11 carries and scored twice. Sawyer Haag got six touches for 20 yards on the ground. Curt Bruhn had four carries for 31 yards and he also caught three balls for 11 yards.
The Cardinals host 1-7 Gering Friday night trying to break a three-game losing streak and finish the regular season with a win.