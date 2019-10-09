Ogallala quarterback, and recent Chadron State College commit, Clayton Murphy completed 19 of 25 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns, Friday, helping to deal the Chadron High Cardinals their second loss of the season after a 43-6 rout in Ogallala.
The loss dropped the Cardinals to 4-2 this season while improving Ogallala to 5-1.
With 11:05 left in the first half, Chadron senior running back Dillan Sayaloune broke free for a 15-yard touchdown to put the Cardinals on the board, but by then the team already trailed 28-6. It would also be the last time the Cardinals would score.
After scoring three times in the first quarter, including on their opening drive, Ogallala added eight points in the second quarter. In the second half they scored once in each quarter while holding the Cardinals off the score sheet.
Chadron managed just 147 yards in the game, 50 via the ground game and 97 through the air. Chadron’s Trevor Berry completed just nine of 20 throws and accounted for 90 of the team’s yards. He was sacked twice. Sophomore teammate Dawson Dunbar completed one pass on five attempts for seven yards.
Six dropped passes in the game hurt the Cardinals.
Chadron’s receiving corps was led by Cooper Heusman who had 40 yards on two receptions. Heusman continued to be hard for the opposition to bring down, gaining 26 yards after contact. His long on the night was 31 yards.
Teammate Cobie Bila also caught two passes. He went for 30 yards total including a long of 23. Berry found all but two of his receivers at least once.
Sayaloune had 35 yards in the game on 10 carries. His long was his 15-yard TD run. Dunbar ran three times for 24 yards.
The Cardinals had just five first downs in the game and were just three-for-12 on third down and one-for-four on fourth. They had just one turnover, a fumble on their first possession of the game.
On defense, Chadron’s Curt Bruhn and Sawyer Haag each had nine tackles to lead the team. Teammate Aiden Vaughn had eight tackles, including two for a loss. Heusman had seven tackles and Cooper Wild had six, including Chadron’s other TFL.
The Cardinals were able to hurry Murphy just once and weren’t able to sack him, but Chadron’s Michael Sorenson did have an interception in the game.
Chadron stayed disciplined during the game, committing just three penalties for 15 yards.
On Friday, the Cardinals will host the Chase County Longhorns who are 3-3 this season and are coming off a 15-0 win over Mitchell, last Friday.