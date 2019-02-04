The Chadron Cardinals’ girls’ basketball team improved to 13-7 after three wins last week, first a 44-25 victory over Alliance, Tuesday, Jan. 29, then a 44-23 win over Rapid City Christian, Friday, and finally a 40-26 win against Valentine, Saturday.
The team, now 14th among Class C1 teams, has just two games remaining in the regular season. Both will be played this week ahead of sub-district competition which will begin Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Chicoine Center in Chadron.
The Chadron girls are now 4-1 within the Class C1-12 sub-district, with their only loss coming to 20-1 Mitchell who currently leads the district.
On Saturday, the Cardinals helped preserve their near-perfect sub-district record with a win over Valentine, their only road game of the week.
“We are certainly happy to get a win,” Chadron Head Coach Jonn McLain said. “Valentine is much better than their record.”
McLain added that some of the Cardinal girls were playing through illness, something he says the girls should be proud of, but he hopes to have a fully healthy roster heading into the final regular season games this weekend.
Following a career-high of 21 points Friday against Rapid City Christian, Reed again put up big numbers, scoring 20 points to lead the team against Valentine. The first-year standout shot 88.9 percent from the field while putting up 16 of 20 points from inside the paint. Her other four points came from the free throw line where she missed just one in five attempts.
A staple beneath the basket on either end of the court, Reed had 10 rebounds, earning her a double-double.
Against the Rapid City Christian Lady Comets the previous night, Reed again had 16 points in the paint, but was a perfect five-for-five from the free throw line, giving her a career-high 21 points. Reed also had eight rebounds, a team high.
While the Cardinals built on a 14-1 first-quarter lead to help cruise past Valentine Saturday, the Rapid City Christian Lady Comets came out strong against Chadron Friday.
“Rapid City Christian was pretty hot in the game and got us down in the first quarter,” McLain said. “The girls did a nice job making in-game adjustments and finding a way to win.”
Leading 25-19 after the first half, Chadron outscored the Comets 16-1 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Tuesday, Jan. 29, the Cardinal girls defeated Alliance for the third time this season. Chadron gained a 20-15 advantage after outscoring Alliance by a five-point margin in the second quarter and used a big four 15-4 fourth quarter to put the game away.
Chadron will close the regular season with an away game against Sidney, Class B’s second place team. The Red Raiders are 18-2 this season and have won against Chadron twice already. Saturday the team returns home to face 2-13 Newcastle.
Alliance 6 9 6 4 --25
Chadron 6 14 9 15 --44
Alliance— Ryley Rolls 9, Megan Oligmueller 6, Avah Steggal 4, Blythe Boness 3, Jordan Hopp 2, Billi Alvarado 1. Totals: 9 (1) 6-12 25.
Chadron— Olivia Reed 11, Peyton Underwood 10, Tyleigh Strotheide 6, Jacey Garrett 5, True Thorne 4, Shea Bailey 3, Dawn Dunbar 3, Emma Cogdill 2. Totals: 15 (4) 7-10 41.
3-pointers: Alliance—Oligmueller 1. Chad— Garrett 1, Dunbar 1, Strotheide 1, Bailey 1.
RCCHS 13 6 1 3 --23
Chadron 9 16 16 3 --44
RCCHS— Olivia Kieffer 16, Abby Pierce 6, Kayla Clewley 1. Totals: 9 (2) 3-9 23.
Chadron—Olivia Reed 21, Tyleigh Strotheide 6, True Thorne 5, Dawn Dunbar 5, Jacey Garrett 2, Peyton Underwood 2, Shea Bailey 2, Abbie Seymour 1. Totals: 17 (1) 9-15 44.
3-pointers: RCCHS— Pierce 2. Chad—Dunbar 1.
Valentine 1 12 13 0 --26
Chadron 14 11 12 4 --41
Valentine— Alli Loughran 10, Emma Richards 5, Allison Hitchcock 3, Haley Hesse 3, Skyler Reagle 3, Bailey Witt 1, Sami Phillips 1. Totals: 9 (4) 4-18 26.
Chadron—Olivia Reed 20, Dawn Dunbar 6, True Thorne 4, Peyton Underwood 4, Strotheide 3, Bailey 3, Garrett 1. Totals: 15 (4) 7-10 41.
3-pointers: Valentine— Loughran 2, Richards 1, Reagle 1. Chad— Dunbar 2, Strotheide 1, Bailey 1.