Led by sophomore Mackenzie Butts and junior Nathan Burch, the Chadron High School girls’ cross country team took first place and the boys earned second place at the Sidney Invite, Tuesday.
The meet, which was originally scheduled for last Thursday but moved ahead because of weather concerns, was the team’s final invite of the regular season. Thursday, the group travels to the C-4 district meet in Ogallala.
The Cardinals’ girls were dominant in Sidney taking first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth. Butts led the group with her best time of the season, a 19 minute, 39 second performance, that was four seconds slower than her personal best that set a school record last season.
In second place was Chadron freshman Makinley Fuller with a time of 20:16; fellow freshman, and sister, Micaiah Fuller finished fourth in 20:51. Freshman Emma Witte and Leila Tewahade rounded out the Cardinals’ top-five finishers in fifth and sixth places. Witte ran her race in 21:59 and Tewahade finished in 22:03.
Host team Sidney was second in the team standings with 36 points to the Cardinals’ 12 and Alliance was third with a score of 39.
The Chadron boys scored 31 as a group, led by Burch who ran his race in 16:59 to earn third place. Sophomore teammate Carter Ryan finished ninth with a time of 17:34. Freshman Caden Galbraith and Gavin Sloan were 12th and 13th respectively with times of 18:28 and 18:30. Sophomore Garrett Reece was just behind in 14th with a time of 19:06.
Sidney won the boys meet after totaling 12 points. Alliance was third with 49 and Minatare fourth with 74.