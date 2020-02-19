Cardinal girls reach 20 wins, CHS boys lose thriller

Varsity Girls
Cardinal Coach, Jonn McLain, had this to say about his senior girls after their last regular season home game against Sidney on Friday: “Those kids stuck with it when it wasn’t very easy early in their career. There were games when they were down 45-8 at halftime, teams pressing us and we couldn’t sniff the basket. Some of those moments like that along the way, the ups and downs, for them to have the season they’ve had, and to top of their last home game by beating Sidney the way they did…it’s a special thing for them.”
One of those seniors, Dawn Dunbar, hit three big treys on the night for Chadron. The first was a tone setter that put the Cards up 9-6 in the first quarter. The second came in the late stages of the third to extend the Cardinal lead to nine going into the fourth. And her final trey came with under three minutes to play, nearly sealing the contest by putting her team up 11. Coach McLain had compliments for the night Dunbar had: “Dawn is a player that can do that on any night…We know what she is capable of, and her rebounding has been a huge boost for our team lately. Effort plays are what it is going to take to beat a really, really good team like Sidney or another team that we may see down the road.”
Chadron wasn’t the more physical team when they were beaten by Sidney on Jan. 31, but on Friday they looked to have more energy and were just as physical as Sidney in the post. The Cardinals only gave up six offensive rebounds as opposed to the ten surrendered the last time they played them. The Lady Cards also scored in traffic around the basket as well as they have all year. One of those buckets came at the start of the fourth quarter when Shea Bailey grabbed one of her nine defensive rebounds and quickly outlet the ball to Tyleigh Strotheide past halfcourt. Tyleigh then threw a trust pass up around the basket to a running Olivia Reed. While sprinting Reed extended and snagged the ball with one hand before quickly exploding upward for a bucket through traffic.
It was the tone setting play for a fourth quarter that saw Strotheide finish an and-one in traffic before Reed collected one of her own. Shea Bailey kept the Cards alive through the third when she scored eight of the team’s eleven points including a tough one dribble pull up from mid-range.
Coach McLain talked about his team’s extra physicality on the night: “Well you know I looked down during one point at practice this week during individual time, and Coach Sandstrom was working with Olivia Reed and Anika Burke down low, and physical is the exact word I would use to describe the work they were putting in…The girls just really wanted it tonight, they were so determined to make it happen. It meant a lot to them, and it’s so fun to be a part of it as a coach.”
You have free articles remaining.
After winning their final home game the Cardinals went on the road to beat Newcastle 57-43. The Dogies were up four at the break behind five threes but Chadron forced them into 10 third quarter turnovers and outscored them 24-1 in the frame. The Cardinals will take on Gordon-Rushville in the C1-12 sub-district in Bridgeport on Feb. 18, and if they win will face the winner of Ogallala vs. Mitchell on Feb. 20 at 6:30.
Varsity Boys
The Chadron boys played a thriller against Sidney on Friday, a game they eventually lost 53-51. It was the third time Chadron played the Red Raider this year, winning the prior two. Coming up big for Sidney was the presence of sophomore, Sawyer Dickman. The guard (who was but invisible in Chadron’s win at Sidney) came up with 16 points, some key assists, and never came off the floor for Sidney.
The best player on the floor for the night was Chadron’s Cooper Heusman. The senior had a season high 28 points and a season high 12 rebounds for his last career home game. In the fourth quarter he hit a three to get the game back to within one (45-46) and then followed that up with a run out layup for a Cardinal lead. Cooper also assisted Xander Provance with under a minute to go to tie the game at 51 apiece. On the next possession Sawyer Dickman got to the rim and missed his layup but Nolan Stoll collected an offensive rebound and was fouled in the act of shooting. He hit both free throws and Chadron couldn’t get off a half-court shot on their next possession.
Cardinal Coach, Mitch Barry, commented on Heusman’s importance to the team: “Cooper is just a heck of an athlete, football player, basketball player. He gives everything he has every game…we just didn’t have anybody else step up and contribute. It’s the third time we’ve played Sidney, and it’s tough to beat a team three times.”
Chadron struggled from the foul line and with under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter they missed seven in a row from the charity stripe. Meanwhile Sidney went 4-6 in that span.
Mitch Barry was asked about what message he sent to his players so that they didn’t hang their heads on the loss: “We got to get on the bus tomorrow and go to Newcastle. That’s a good start for us. That’s one good thing about basketball, you lose on Friday and you are able to get up the next day and go compete again.” Mitch also talked about his senior playing their last game: “It’s a tremendous group. They’re good leaders on and off the court, in the school, they just do a lot of good things for our program. They give a lot of hustle and they are fun to be around.”
At Newcastle on Saturday Chadron picked up a 60-48 win behind a 23 point effort from Kristian Bartlett moving Chadron’s record to 11-11 on the year. At sub-district on Feb. 25 Chadron (as the three seed) will have to play either Ogallala or Mitchell.