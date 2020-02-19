Cardinal girls reach 20 wins, CHS boys lose thriller

Varsity Girls

Cardinal Coach, Jonn McLain, had this to say about his senior girls after their last regular season home game against Sidney on Friday: “Those kids stuck with it when it wasn’t very easy early in their career. There were games when they were down 45-8 at halftime, teams pressing us and we couldn’t sniff the basket. Some of those moments like that along the way, the ups and downs, for them to have the season they’ve had, and to top of their last home game by beating Sidney the way they did…it’s a special thing for them.”

One of those seniors, Dawn Dunbar, hit three big treys on the night for Chadron. The first was a tone setter that put the Cards up 9-6 in the first quarter. The second came in the late stages of the third to extend the Cardinal lead to nine going into the fourth. And her final trey came with under three minutes to play, nearly sealing the contest by putting her team up 11. Coach McLain had compliments for the night Dunbar had: “Dawn is a player that can do that on any night…We know what she is capable of, and her rebounding has been a huge boost for our team lately. Effort plays are what it is going to take to beat a really, really good team like Sidney or another team that we may see down the road.”