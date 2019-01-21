Following a 41-32 loss to the Gering Bulldogs, Friday, the Chadron Cardinals bounced back Saturday night, easily handing the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs 51-21.
After shooting just 22.4 percent against in their loss to the bulldogs, Chadron improved to 50 percent in their win, Saturday.
“I thought we did some things well in both games this weekend,” Chadron Head Coach Jonn McLain says. “Friday we struggled to finish around the basket a little bit and it cost us. But I thought the effort was there and the kids played hard.”
Chadron did well from the free throw line against Gering, scoring on eight of 16 attempts, but missed on all but two 3-point shots, and sank just nine of 35 from inside the arch. Defensively the Cardinals edged the Bulldogs 23-15 in turnovers and out-rebounded their opponent on both sides of the court.
“Just one of those things where it felt like things weren’t going our way,” McLain says. “You have to give credit to Gering for making the necessary plays to win the game.”
Chadron, who trailed Gering 19-12 after the first half, closed the gap to 21-19 in the third quarter but couldn’t manage to pull ahead. The loss was the Cardinals’ girls’ fifth of the season.
Chadron junior Shea Bailey led the Cardinals with 13 points. Senior Peyton Underwood had eight. Freshman Olivia Reed only had four points in the game, but led the Cardinals with 13 rebounds.
Gering’s Kelly Snelling led all scorers with 16 points.
The Cardinals much-improved shooting helped them deal Gordon-Rushville their fifth loss of the season, Saturday, while improving Chadron to 10-5 after the rout.
“We were able to get rolling Saturday versus Gordon, particularly in the second half,” McLain says. “The girls did a great job of passing and getting good looks at the basket.”
Chadron jumped out to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter and never trailed, save for an early 3-2 deficit. The Cardinals outscored the Mustangs 12-2 in the third quarter and 28-8 during the second half.
The Cardinals scored on just three of 10 3-point attempts, but were dominant down low while scoring 26 points in the paint. For the second time in as many days, the Chadron girls shot at or above 50 percent from the line, hitting 8 of 14 Saturday.
Two Chadron players, Underwood and Reed, scored in double-figures against the Mustangs. Underwood led the team with 12 points and Reed was close behind with 10. Teammates Dawn Dunbar and Tyleigh Strotheide each had nine points.
Although Chadron’s Bailey was kept from the scoresheet, the junior had five assists and led the team with 7 rebounds.
Chadron returns home this week when they play host to the Sidney Red Raiders, Friday. The team then travels to Douglas, Saturday.