Cardinal golfers see best score of season

The girls’ golf team set the bar for themselves at their third competition this season, scoring 440 and placing fourth at the Scottsbluff Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The game was high point for Maralee Rischling as well, breaking into the top 10 individual results with a 102.

“We were able to score our best team score of the season in Scottsbluff on Tuesday,” Coach CJ B ach said. “Maralee [Rischling] placed 10th individually. She has now placed in the last two tournaments we have gone to. I am very happy with all the girls and how they are improving.”

The hosting Bearcats took top placing with a score of 337, followed by Lexington’s 429 for second and Yorks third place score of 437.

Other members of the Chadron team showed improvement on their scores since Western Conference, with Gracie Jones coming in at 111, Jackson Smith at 113, and Raeleigh Bridges and Brendilou Armstrong each shooting 114.

The Cardinals were scheduled to swing on their own greens at Ridgeview this past Tuesday, Sept. 7

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0