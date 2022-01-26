Cardinal grapplers see action at home

It certainly was a busy two days for the Chadron wrestling teams on Friday and Saturday, though it also meant plenty of hardware won.

Friday at the Nelson Physical Activity Center, the boys team hosted its dual tournament. Meanwhile, the girls were on the road at the Hemingford Invite.

The NPAC was again home to the action on Saturday for both teams with the Chadron Invitational, during which Quinn Bailey was crowned champion in the 145 division after a hard-fought battle against Chase VanDerBoom of Newell. Though the opponents looked evenly matched, trading points over the six-minute match, Bailey was able to take a slight 3-2 lead and hold it until the final whistle.

Leading up to his gold medal match, Bailey first won by a 14-6 major decision over Conner Fowler of Valentine in Round 1, then pinned Semni Big Crow of Pine Ridge in 2:32 in in the quarterfinals. He landed another pin in the semifinal match, this time in 3:51 against Adam Hill of Garrden County before his finale against VanDerBoom.

Braden Underwood came away with a silver in the 132 division. He had a strong showing throughout the tournament, taking Coy Fleming of Bridgeport with a 1:22 pin in Round 1, followed by an 11-7 decision in his favor against Tucker Banister of Gordon-Rushville in the quarterfinals. Underwood took his second pin victory in the semis with a 2:53 fall over Gavin Sandoz of Valentine. Though he put up a strong fight in the first place match and had the lead in points, Cole Stokey of Ogallala was able to get a pin on him in 1:15.

Rhett Cullers took fourth in the 170 division, claiming victories in his first two matches. He pinned Jerrick Thompson of Pine Ridge in 1:47 during Round 1, then beat out Tegan Snyder of Gordon-Rushville 5-2 in the quarterfinals. Cullers took a 4-2 loss against Dalton Berg of Mead in the semifinals, but won in the consolation semis with a 2:30 fall over Clayton Elliott of Valentine. In the fourth place match, Cullers faced Snyder again, though it was the Gordon-Rushville grappler who inched out the 4-3 win.

In the 138 division, Bennet Fisher lost by a 2:49 fall to Jaden Rodriguez of Alliance in Championship Round 1, and by a 13-0 decision to Henry Taylor of Perkins County in Consolation Round 1.

In the 152, Zane Cullers lost by a 1:01 fall to Jace Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville in Round 1. Though Cullers landed a 2:39 fall over Chase Brunsch of Hay Springs in Consolation Round 1, he fell in 4:28 to Leister Bowling of Mead.

In the same division, Greg Johns lost by a 2:26 fall to Trey Schindler of Kimball in Round 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 2 and finished with a 4:11 fall to Trey Kirch of Garden County.

In the 160, Dalton Stewart opened with a 1:05 pin victory on Drew Varner of Hemingford in Round 1. Though the quarterfinals held a 1:56 fall to Steve Menke of Bridgeport, Stewart came back with an 8-2 decision in his favor in Consolation Round 2. Stewart finished with a 46-second fall to Logan Ketterling of Campbell County in Consolation Round 3.

Devin Marryman, wrestling 195, received a bye in Round 1, then lost by a 3:46 fall in the quarterfinals. After a second bye in Consolation Round 2, Marryman ended with a 54-second fall to Ryan Oatts of Ogallala in Consolation Round 3.

The Chadron Girls all medaled at the Chadron Invite, with Taylee Williamson and Kenli Boeselager taking gold, Williamson in the 107 and Boeselager in the 145.

Williamson opened with a bye, then quickly went to work on her next three opponents, all of whom were from Ogallala. She pinned Hailey Webber in 50 seconds during the quarterfinal, Kyre Skiles in 56 seconds in the semis and Jamie Biel in 57 seconds to claim her medal.

Boeselager started much the same, with byes in Round 1 and the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Boeselager took down Hayden Marks of Bridgeport. Though she wasn’t able to get a pin on Maria Barnes of Ogallala in the final match, she certainly showed her skills by keeping her opponent scoreless for a 5-0.

In the 132, Fia Rasmussen took a strong second. Rasmussen had byes in the Round 1 and the quarterfinals, then landed a 1:16 fall over Kamden Parker of Bridgeport in the semifinal. Rasmussen kept Emma Richards moving throughout the first place match, but her Valentine opponent managed to get the pin in 5:35.

In the 165 division, Addie Diers placed third. She had byes in Round 1 and the quarterfinals, and fell to Isabell Gomez in the semifinals in two minutes. Following a bye in the consolation semifinals, Diers won by a 1:28 fall over Mia Valenzuela Favela of Ogallala in the third place match.

Also wrestling in the 145 division, Ember Diers placed fourth. Diers took byes in the first two rounds, and fell in 5:04 to Barnes in the semifinals. After a third bye in the consolation semis, Marks was able to get a 4:41 pin on her in the third place match.

The girls also claimed a team victory with 75 points. The boys team finished eighth with 63 points.

This is the fourth consecutive time that Valentine has won the Chadron High Wrestling Tournament team championship. The string began in 2018, followed by 2019, 2020 and 2022. The tournament was not held in 2021, when it was replaced by a dual tournament.

The Chadron Invite also marked the second gold medals of the weekend for Williamson and Boeselager, as they both placed first at the Hemingford Invite Friday while going up against opponents they would see again Saturday.

Williamson claimed her gold after a 2:15 fall over Webber of, a 52-second fall over Skiles, a 1:59 fall over Aurora Hinman of Hemingford and a 1:41 fall over Biel.

Boeselager took teammate Ember Diers in 1:03, then Barnes in a 5-0 decision to get her medal.

In addition to her match against Boeselager, Ember Diers fell in 1:07 to Barnes for third place.

Addie Diers also saw a third place finish, opening with 1:40 fall to Gomez. She pinned Favela in 1:44, but fell in 1:35 to Kyliah Engledow of Mitchell in her last match.

Coach Jamie Slingsby stated, "As I have said before we will struggle in duals due to our lack of lower weight wrestlers, but individually as a staff we felt that we wrestled well against great competition. The ladies took home another team title from Hemingford and are improving more and more.

"On Saturday the individual tournament again had great matches that will help prepare us for February at district and state. Quinn Bailey had and outstanding weekend going 5-0 in duals and winning the 145 weight class. To top his weekend off he was voted on by the coaches the outstanding wrestler of the tournament.

"Kenli Boeselager also had a great weekend going undefeated Friday and Saturday. Her confidence grows more and more each time she wrestles. Addie Diers was willing to bump up a weight class and place at that weight to help the ladies team win the team title.

"Home tournaments are great because you get to sleep in your own bed but it cannot be done without the help from the college and community."

Slingsby further expressed his appreciation to everyone who helped make the tournaments a success.

Both Cardinal teams are back on the road this week, heading to Douglas, Wyo. Thursday for a triangular. The girls will continue to hit the mats on Saturday, at the Mitchell Invitational.

Results from Friday's Chadron Duals are as follows:

Match 1, Round 1

Mitchell defeated Chadron 51-30

106 - Ace Hobbs (MIT) win by forfeit

113 - TC Hughson (MIT) win by forfeit

120 - Luke Wetherington (MIT) win by forfeit

126 - Collin Ramirez (MIT) win by forfeit

132 - Braden Underwood (CHA) over Kaden Golden (MIT) Fall 0:29

138 - Davin Serres (CHA) over Uzziah Voss (MIT) Fall 2:44

145 - Quinn Bailey (CHA) over William Thomas (MIT) Fall 1:17

152 - Nathan Hargreaves (MIT) over Zane Cullers (CHA) Fall 0:44

160 - Dalton Stewart (CHA) win by forfeit

170 - Rhett Cullers (CHA) over Kaden James Hessler (MIT) Fall 0:50

182 - Cael Peters (MIT) win by forfeit

195 - William Pieper (MIT) over Devin Marryman (CHA) Dec 9-3

220 - Jackson Jenkins (MIT) win by forfeit

285 - Daniel Thomas (MIT) win by forfeit

Match 2, Round 2

Scottsbluff defeated Chadron 63-12

113 - Oscar Felix (SCO) win by forfeit

120 - Joey Canseco (SCO) win by forfeit

126 - Bryan Morales (SCO) win by forfeit

132 - Connor Whiteley (SCO) over Braden Underwood (CHA) Fall 2:00

138 - Davin Serres (CHA) over Milo Cervantes (SCO) Fall 5:26

145 - Quinn Bailey (CHA) over Mason Wagner (SCO) Dec 7-3

152 - Karsen Leonard (SCO) over Zane Cullers (CHA) Fall 2:35

160 - Dalton Stewart (CHA) over Jayce Wilkinson (SCO) SV-1 13-8

170 - Frankie Trevino (SCO) over Rhett Cullers (CHA) Dec 6-3

182 - Josiah Mobley (SCO) over Devin Marryman (CHA) Fall 0:42

195 - Sebastien Boyle (SCO) win by forfeit

220 - Trey May (SCO) win by forfeit

285 - Chance Symons (SCO) win by forfeit

106 - Christopher Gamino (SCO) win by forfeit

Match 3, Round 3

Mead defeated Chadron 42-22

120 - Vinko Villavicencio (MEAD) win by forfeit

126 - Will Guerra (MEAD) win by forfeit

132 - Braden Underwood (CHA) over Charles Baker (MEAD) Fall 0:58

138 - Jake Glade (MEAD) over Davin Serres (CHA) TB-1 11-8

145 - Quinn Bailey (CHA) over Kannon Garcia (MEAD) Fall 1:46

152 - Leister Bowling (MEAD) over Zane Cullers (CHA) Fall 3:53

160 - Dalton Stewart (CHA) over Winston Sears (MEAD) Maj 11-3

170 - Dalton Berg (MEAD) over Rhett Cullers (CHA) Dec 5-0

182 - Double Forfeit

195 - Jacob Gordon (MEAD) over Devin Marryman (CHA) Fall 1:05

220 - Tommy Tatham (MEAD) win by forfeit

285 - Ryan Bickel (CHA) win by forfeit

106 - Destin Soares (MEAD) win by forfeit

113 - Double Forfeit

Match 4, Consolation Bracket

Campbell County defeated Chadron 60-24

126 - Peyton Bachtold (CAM) win by forfeit

132 - Braden Underwood (CHA) win by forfeit

138 - Logan Johnson (CAM) over Davin Serres (CHA) Inj 2:39

145 - Quinn Bailey (CHA) over Lucas Hill (CAM) Fall 3:26

152 - Jayson Harmon (CAM) over Zane Cullers (CHA) Fall 1:16

160 - Logan Ketterling (CAM) over Dalton Stewart (CHA) Fall 3:44

170 - Rhett Cullers (CHA) over Wade Garrett (CAM) Fall 1:10

182 - Cohen Granzer (CAM) over Devin Marryman (CHA) Fall 0:28

195 - Ivan Tucker (CAM) win by forfeit

220 - Sheldon Rollo (CAM) win by forfeit

285 - Ryan Bickel (CHA) win by forfeit

106 - Fischer Smith (CAM) win by forfeit

113 - Austin Enriquez (CAM) win by forfeit

120 - Darron Provost (CAM) win by forfeit

Match 5, 7th Place Match

Chadron defeated Alliance 42-24

132 - Braden Underwood (CHA) over Tate Thompson (ALL) Fall 2:00

138 - Jarron Santos (ALL) over Bennett Fisher (CHA) Fall 0:29

145 - Quinn Bailey (CHA) over Matthew Moomey (ALL) Fall 1:32

152 - Zane Stoike (ALL) over Zane Cullers (CHA) Fall 1:04

160 - Greg Johns (CHA) win by forfeit

170 - Dalton Stewart (CHA) win by forfeit

182 - Rhett Cullers (CHA) win by forfeit

195 - Devin Marryman (CHA) win by forfeit

220 - Double Forfeit

285 - Ryan Bickel (CHA) win by forfeit

106 - Logan Hubbell (ALL) win by forfeit

113 - Double Forfeit

120 - Tory Picket Pin (ALL) win by forfeit

126 - Double Forfeit

