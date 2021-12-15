Cardinal gridders get top 10 ranking from Lincoln paper

The 2021 Chadron High School football team, which already had much to be proud of after going 9-0 during the regular season and rallying to close what had been a 28-6 deficit early in the third quarter to a 28-20 final score in its playoff game, has gotten another accolade when the Cardinals recently received top 10 ranking for the year.

The Lincoln Journal Star placed the Cardinals eighth in C-1. It’s the first time the Red Birds have been ranked at the end of the season since 2014, when they were accorded eighth by both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln newspaper after finishing with an 8-2 record.

The World-Herald did not include Chadron High among its top 10 this year. Coach Mike Lecher said that was disappointing, but the Journal Star ranking is appreciated and he believes it was deserved based on his team’s success this fall.

The Cardinals outyarded their nine regular-season foes by more than a two-to-one margin (3,062 to 1,504) and outscored them 325 to 44 points. None of the nine rivals scored more than eight points. The ’21 Cards were the 15th Chadron High team to finish the regular season undefeated.

The Journal Star’s C-1 rankings follow: 1, Columbus Lakeview; 2, Pierce; 3, Ashland-Greenwood; 4, Kearney Catholic; 5, Boone Central; 6, Columbus Scotus; 7, Battle Creek; 8, Chadron; 9, Milford; 10, Wahoo.

The World-Herald put Wayne, which finished with a 5-5 record, in its top 10 instead of Chadron.

Battle Creek was the team that ended the Cardinals’ season during the playoff game in Chadron on Oct. 29. The Braves also defeated Columbus Scotus 33-21 before losing to Pierce 21-0 in the semifinals. Columbus Lakeview downed Pierce 37-25 in the C-1 championship game.

Three more western Nebraska teams also received top 10 rankings from at least one of the state’s metropolitan newspapers. Both the Lincoln and Omaha papers tabbed Scottsbluff with its 8-3 record No. 7 in Class B and they agreed that Cody-Kilgore should be first and Potter-Dix second in the Six-Man ranks after they went to the state championship game with 11-0 records. The Cowboys won the title 65-37.

Cody-Kilgore is just the third team from extreme western Nebraska to win a state championship since the playoffs began in 1975. Sidney St. Pat’s won the Class D2 8-man championship in 1986, four years before the school closed, and Hemingford was the Class D1 8-man winner with its 13-0 record in 2014.

The latest top 10 ranking is the Chadron football team’s eighth so far this century and at least 21 times dating back to the 1950s. The 2000, 2004 and 2005 teams were placed 10th, the 2007 team was eighth, both the 2008 and ’09 teams were placed sixth and the 2014 team, as reported earlier, was eighth.

The 2008 and 2009 teams, both coached by Lecher, were ranked the highest after going farther in the playoffs since 2000 than the others

The ‘08 Cardinals defeated Valentine 45-7, Crofton 35-7 and Gothenburg 35-21 before falling in the semifinals to Pierce 42-14 after injuries sidelined starting tackles Travis Hencey and Jens Johnson along with linebacker Luke Jenssen. Pierce went on to win the state championship.

In 2009, the Cardinals downed Boone Central 21-8 and St. Paul 21-14 in four overtimes before losing to Broken Bow 13-7 in the third round of the playoffs.

Since the playoffs were begun in 1975, Chadron High’s top ranking was third in 1998, when the Cardinals coached by Dick Stein defeated Gering 42-7, Scottsbluff 43-22, Aurora 40-6 and Ogallala 37-14 before losing in the Class B state championship game to Lincoln Pius X 39-14.

That CHS team finished with an 12-1 record. The World-Herald put Elkhorn in second place ahead of Chadron in its top 10, apparently because Pius had defeated the Antlers 25-8 in the quarterfinals.

In 1997, when the Cardinals were not ranked at the end of the regular season after losing only to Scottsbluff 10-7 in the regular season, but were accorded sixth place on the final Class B lists by both of the metropolitan newspapers after overwhelming Gering 40-8 and Alliance 38-6 in the playoffs before losing to Hastings 28-21 in the third round.

Several other Stein-coached teams during his 22-year tenure as the Cardinals’ gridiron leader also landed in the final top 10 polls.

The 1980 team, Stein’s second at Chadron High, was among his highest ranked, even though the Cards lost to Sidney during the regular season and also were defeated in their lone playoff game. The regular-season setback was to Sidney 27-20 in double overtime, and their playoff loss was a 23-20 decision at Waverly, which went on to win the Class B state championship.

Stein’s 1984 and 1988 teams finished the regular seasons with 9-0 records and lost their first round playoff games, but were in the final rankings. The Journal Star put the ’84 Cardinals fourth in Class B top 10 after they lost 6-0 to Gothenburg and the Swedes advanced to the championship game where they were nipped 10-6 by Columbus Scotus. The World-Herald pegged the Cardinals seventh that year.

In ’88, the Cards were ninth in the Omaha paper’s final rankings in ’88, but did not make the Lincoln list. Chadron’s playoff loss was to Imperial 21-14.

The first Chadron High team to reach the playoffs was the 1978 eleven coached by Bob Zohner. The Cards were 8-0 during the regular season, lost to Adams Central 29-14 in the playoffs and were seventh in the final World-Herald rankings.

Prior to the playoffs, the rankings were a matter of conjecture decided entirely by sportswriters, especially Gregg McBride, who wrote for the World-Herald for 50 years beginning in 1917.

The Cardinals were ranked at least five times dating back to 1954, when they finished 8-0-1 and garnered McBride’s No. 3 slot in Class B. Just two years later, the Cardinals went 9-0, but McBride didn’t put them in his top 10 because he felt they had played too many Class C teams. The slight did not go over well with the ’56 team members.

One of them, tackle Chuck Cogdill, when asked in the school’s annual his life’s ambition, responded “To hang Gregg McBride.”

Twenty-four years later, in 1980, when Jerry Mathers published his book, “Nebraska High School Sports,” that contained his rankings for all classes in both football and basketball, he had the ’56 Cards sharing the top spot in Class B with West Point, which also was undefeated.

The ’56 Cardinals appreciated Mathers’ decision.

Mathers also ranked the 1960 Cardinals, who were 8-0, fifth and the 1962 team that went 11-0 first. Both the World-Herald and the Journal Star had no problem ranking the latter team as the Class B state champions.

All five of these teams were coached by Gordon “Fuzz” Watts, whose teams had an amazing 79-17-4 record during his 11 years on the job.

Mathers also ranked the 1968 Cardinals coached by Rex Jones sixth and the 1973 team that was the first mentored by Zohner at Chadron High tenth. Both had 9-1 records.

