Cardinal hoops busy again

The Chadron High basketball teams have a busy schedule again this weekend. They’ll host Sidney on Friday night, then play at Hot Springs on Saturday night. In addition, both Alliance teams will visit the Middle School Gym on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The varsity action is due to start at 5:30 p.m. all three dates.

The Cardinals defeated both Sidney teams during the second round of the Western Conference Tournament in early December. The Chadron girls won 47-30 and the boys prevailed 47-40. The Lady Raiders are 13-4 and the Sidney boys are 8-8.

The Hot Springs girls are 2-8 and the Bison boys are 4-6.

Chadron and Alliance split when the teams met in Alliance on Jan. 15. The Lady Cards won 51-27, but the Bulldogs won the boys’ contest 66-32.

