 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cardinal hoops busy again

Cardinal hoops busy again

{{featured_button_text}}

The Chadron High basketball teams have a busy schedule again this weekend. They’ll host Sidney on Friday night, then play at Hot Springs on Saturday night. In addition, both Alliance teams will visit the Middle School Gym on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The varsity action is due to start at 5:30 p.m. all three dates.

The Cardinals defeated both Sidney teams during the second round of the Western Conference Tournament in early December. The Chadron girls won 47-30 and the boys prevailed 47-40. The Lady Raiders are 13-4 and the Sidney boys are 8-8.

The Hot Springs girls are 2-8 and the Bison boys are 4-6.

Chadron and Alliance split when the teams met in Alliance on Jan. 15. The Lady Cards won 51-27, but the Bulldogs won the boys’ contest 66-32.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News