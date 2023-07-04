Tom Blundell—Became the Cardinals’ first state champion when he won the 180-yard low hurdles in Lincoln as a senior in 1955 in 21.0 seconds. He also placed fifth in the 120-yard highs, but that time is not available. Blundell also was a standout end on the Cardinals’ undefeated football team in 1954 and had a great career in both sports at Chadron State College. As a senior at CSC in 1958 when the football team went 8-0, he was named the Outstanding Lineman in the Nebraska College Conference and was a second-team NAIA All-American end. He also won the high hurdles three times and the lows once at conference Meets and set the CSC and the meet records of 14.9 seconds in the 120-yard highs at the Corn Palace Relays in Mitchell, S.D., as a senior in 1959. After earning a master’s degree in English at the University of Arkansas, he joined the Navy. His duties included commanding two ships and an assignment at the NATO headquarters in Oslo.

Dennis Weaver—Placed third at state in the 180-yard low hurdles as a senior in 1957. His time is not available. The previous fall, Coach Fuzz Watts moved Weaver from guard to halfback and he led the Cardinals’ undefeated football team in rushing with 827 yards (7.9 average) and scoring with 18 touchdowns. He also was a starter on the 1956-57 basketball team that was 22-2 and went to the state tournament. Weaver played football at South Dakota Mines.

Larry Baumann—Finished third in both the 120-yard highs and the 180-yard lows at the Nebraska State Meet as a senior in 1964. His time in the highs was 15.2 seconds. He really blossomed as college hurdler at Chadron State, winning the 120-yard highs at the Nebraska College Conference Meets in both 1966 (15.3 seconds) and 1967 (14.6) as well as the 330 intermediates (38.8) as a senior in ’67. He also developed into a basketball standout for the Eagles, helping them to their 22-6 record, the Nebraska College Conference and NAIA District 11 championships and a trip to the NAIA National Tournament in 1966-67. The member of an outstanding athletic family, Baumann has been a lawyer at North Platte for more than 40 years.

Benny Roberts—Placed fourth in the high hurdles, one spot behind Baumann, at the state meet as a junior in 1964, then won both the Class B highs (15.0) and the lows (20.9) on a soggy cindetrack in Lincoln in 1965. He was the first CHS athlete to win two events at the state track meet the same year. His winning time of 14.45 seconds in the 120-yard highs in ’65 was the Class B state district meet record and the school record that stood for 32 years. Well-built, fast and competitive, many from his era believe he would have excelled in football, but his parents prohibited him from playing that sport. Died Aug. 29, 2021 after contracting COVID and having a stroke.

Gary Thompson—Came in fifth in the 180-yard lows at the state meet his senior year in 1965 when Roberts won the event. The son of long-time Chadron Middle School Coach Curt Thompson, he also played football, basketball and baseball as a youth. After graduating from CSC, he had a successful career as the head of purchasing for a veterinary supply producer in Lincoln.

Bill Grieser—Was the silver medalist in the 120-yard highs at the 1972 state meet in 14.7 seconds behind Gordon great Paul Anderson, who in that race became the first Nebraska high school hurdler to it in under 14 seconds (13.8). [see accompanying story.] Grieser also was the runner-up to Anderson in both hurdle races at the Western Conference and Class B District Meets. If it hadn’t been for Anderson, Grieser would have won many hurdle races, including the state championship in the highs.

Jim White—Placed third in the 120-yard highs as a junior in 1974, in a career-best 14.8 seconds. As a senior, White was the Class B heavyweight runner-up at the State Wrestling Tournament. He also qualified for the state meet in both hurdle races his senior year, but did not reach the finals in either.

Gary Lackey--Finished fourth at the state meet as a senior in 1980 in what had become the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.2 seconds. An all-around athlete in high school, he threw the javelin while attending South Dakota Mines.

Rick Myers—Was the runner-up in both the 110-meter highs and the 300-meter intermediates at the Nebraska State Meet in 1981 by narrow margins (two inches in the highs). His times were career-bests 15.02 and 40.23 seconds. The winner of both races was Jay Novacek of Gothenburg. That name may ring a bell. After starring at Wyoming, Novacek was tight end for a decade in the NFL and played in the Pro Bowl five years in a row in the early ’90s as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He caught 442 passes for 4,630 yards and 30 TDs during his pro career. Myers also was the Cardinals’ starting quarterback a couple of years, including the fall of 1980 when they finished 8-2 and made the playoffs, and was the leading scorer on the basketball team (15.5 ppg) his senior year.

Jarod Moeller—Placed third at state in the 300 hurdles as a junior in 1994 in 40.89 seconds and fifth in the same event the next year in 41.13. He did not compete in track at Chadron State, but was the Eagles’ punter four years, booting the ball 245 times for 9,455 yards, or nearly 5.4 miles, for an average of 38.5 yards. Three of those years he ranked among the top 12 nationally in NCAA II in net punting.

Ben Smith—One of Chadron High’s all-time great athlete, who won the 300 hurdles (39.66) and long jump (22-8) at the state meet as a junior in 1996 and was first in the long jump (22-7), second in the 300 hurdles (39.66) and fourth in the 120 highs (15.02) as a senior. He owned three school records—14.4 in the highs, 39.1 in the intermediates and 22-11 in the long jump—when he graduated. He also was the Class B all-state quarterback as a senior in 1996 after passing for 1,750 yards and 21 touchdowns and was the second leading scorer (15.1 ppg) and leading rebounder (7.1) on the Cardinals’ Class B state championship basketball team in 1997. Received a full-ride scholarship to play football at Purdue and was a starting defensive back before suffering a severe knee injury. Following his recovery, among other duties, he held for the placekicker when the Boilermakers played in the 2001 Rose Bowl. Some long-time sports fans believe he was perhaps the best Legion baseball player Chadron ever produced.

Michael Wahlstrom—Another tremendous all-around athlete. Wahlstrom placed fifth in the 110 highs in 15.38 seconds at state as a senior in 1999. That was after he had led the Cardinals’ football team to a 12-1 record the previous fall, when he ran for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns and threw for 2,486 yards and 33 TDs and just four interceptions. The success continued that winter, when Wahlstrom paced the Chadron basketball team in scoring (16.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.6) and it won the Cards’ second state championship in three years. Wahlstrom remains the only Chadron High male to earn first-team all-state in both football and basketball and also place at the state track meet. He was a wide receiver at Chadron State for three years with 148 receptions for 1,969 yards and 16 TDs and is in the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame, along with Tom Blundell, Larry Baumann and Jerod Moeller among those in this narrative.

Allen Osborn—He was the state meet runner-up in the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.89 seconds as a junior in 2007 and he was never beaten as a senior. He won the Class B state championship in 14.13 seconds, which also was the all-class best and remains Chadron High’s school record. His 14.1-second hand-held time at the Western Conference Meet was Nebraska’s fastest in 2008. He also placed 6th in the 300 intermediates in Class B at state in 2008 in 41.18 seconds. His best time of the season was 39.6. Osborn won the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA II National Indoor Meet as a senior at Nebraska-Kearney in 2012 in 7.78 seconds, and that spring was the 110 highs runner-up at the outdoor national meet in 14.22 seconds.