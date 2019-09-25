In five games last week, the Chadron Cardinals’ softball team managed just two wins, despite being close in all but one of their losses.
Chadron went without a win in three games in North Platte, Saturday, but their 11-1 loss to Ralston was an outlier in a week where their three other losses all came by just one run.
The Cardinals’ lone win of the week was a 17-1 drubbing of Chase County on Friday. By the end of the third inning Chadron led 7-0, but put up another 10 runs in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 17-0. Chase County managed to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth, but it was far too little, too late to keep the game from ending early.
Chadron had 12 hits in the game while holding Chase County to four. Dawn Dunbar, Bristyn Cummings and Ella O’Brien each had two hits in three at bats. Cummings had two RBIs and O’Brien had one. They were also two of four Cardinals to hit doubles in the game along with Emily Beye and Kaitylyn Jensen. Chadron’s Becca Menke hit an RBI triple with two outs in the top of the fourth.
Jensen pitched all four innings in the win. She struck out four batters and walked just one. She allowed one run on four hits.
On Tuesday Sept. 17, the Cardinals suffered their first loss of the week after an Alliance walk-off single to center field ended the game 3-2 in favor of the Bulldogs. Chadron had yet to get on the board, but tied the game on runs from Beye and Jensen in the top of the final frame.
In their first game in North Platte, Saturday, Chadron found consistent offense through the first four innings, building a 7-4 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. But a three-run Gering homer tied the game in the bottom of the sixth.
After Chadron couldn’t respond in the top of the seventh, a walk-off single to right field ended the game 8-7 for the Bulldogs.
Chadron’s Madisyn Hamar had three hits in four at bats, scored two runs and had one RBI. Teammate Malia Burwell was perfect in three at bats and had two runs. Hamar, along with O’Brien and Allie Watson had doubles in the game and Burwell hit a triple in the first inning.
Following their 11-1 loss to Ralston, the Cardinals got another shot against Alliance and used a six-run fourth inning to pull ahead 6-5. But leading 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh, the Cardinals once again fell victim to a walk-off when Alliance’s Aubrey Garrett hit a two-run homer to end the game 8-7.
Cardinal Allie Watson had two hits, a double and a triple, in three at bats, and drove in three runs. Hamar had three hits on four at bats in the game. She had one run.
Chadron hosted Gering on Tuesday, but results of the game were not available at time of print.
The Cardinals travel to a dual in Ogallala on Thursday.