Cardinal teams take third at Western Conference

Both the girls and boys teams took third place at the Western Conference meet in Sidney on April 29, with a combined total of six gold medals.

Tatum Bailey and Kyndall Carnahan were the gold medalists for the girls. Bailey won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.67 and marked the winning distance in the triple jump with a 33’8”. Carnahan claimed her victory in the 1600 meters with 6:03.65, nearly seven seconds ahead of Mikayla Seebohm of Alliance.

Bailey also placed second in the 200 meters with a time of 27.76. Makinley Fuller placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with 50.98, followed by Averielle Sager at 51.73.

Kenli Boeslager hurled the shot put 34’5” for second place and a personal record.

For the boys, it was the hurdlers that again leapt to top places as Rhett Cullers won the 100-meter event with a time of 15.36, Xander Provance placed second with 15.77 and Garrett Reece took third with 16.20.

Malachi Swallow won the 300-meter hurdles with 41.42, with Reece placing second at 42.72, Cullers placing third at 43.15 and Provance placing fourth with 43.83.

Bynes took the boys’ third gold medal, in the triple jump, with a distance of 43’3.5”.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman stated, “Western Conference is another meet that amps up the competitiveness. Several weeks ago we were thinking we'd be challenging Sidney for the conference title on the boys' side, but their depth was just too strong. Our girls, on the other hand, ended up coming closer to the title than we expected. Overall though, [we’re] very proud of everyone who completed and now we switch gears to focusing on Districts and State.”

Girls Team Standings: 1, Scottsbluff, 120; 2, Sidney, 106.5; 3, Chadron, 101.5; 4, Alliance, 82; 5, Gering, 80; 6, Mitchell, 32

100 Meters

1, Taryn Spady, 13.05, Scottsbluff; 2, Alissa Morales, 13.22, Gering; 3, Payton Schrotburger, 13.59, Sidney; 4, Josie Sanders, 13.65, Alliance; 5, Amauri Browning, 13.67, Alliance; 6, Gianni Aguilar, 13.72, Gering

200 Meters

1, Taryn Spady, 27.47, Scottsbluff; 2, Tatum Bailey, 27.76, Chadron; 3, Gabrielle Fortner, 28.10, Sidney; 4, Kenna Montes, 28.84, Alliance; 5, Kayel Lambert, 28.89, Alliance; 6, Jacey Garrett, 29.51, Chadron;

400 Meters

1, Talissa Tanquary, 1:02.58, Sidney; 2, Jaelynne Clarke, 1:03.69, Alliance; 3, Riley Lawrence, 1:03.71, Alliance; 4, Micaiah Fuller, 1:05.40, Chadron; 5, Ryan Dillehay, 1:07.43, Sidney; 6, MaCee Neu, 1:09.13, Scottsbluff

800 Meters

1, Charley Edens, 2:55.99, Scottsbluff; 2, Rheo Dykstra, 2:57.40, Sidney; 3, Allison Herbel, 3:00.01, Gering; 4, Nassim Monroe, 3:01.07, Alliance; 5, Toni McGinley, 3:13.68, Mitchell; 6, Kelsey Brady, 3:14.28, Gering

1600 Meters

1, Kyndall Carnahan, 6:03.65, Chadron; 2, Mikayla Seebohm, 6:10.53, Alliance; 3, Jenju Peters, 6:26.85, Sidney; 4, Avalina Stoner, 6:29.28, Mitchell; 5, Lillian Golden, 6:30.21, Mitchell; 6, Anna Cheek, 6:50.84, Mitchell

3200 Meters

1, Lydia Peters, 13:39.83, Sidney; 2, Rheo Dykstra, 13:53.71, Sidney; 3, Sunny Edens, 14:02.04, Scottsbluff; 4, Jenju Peters, 14:25.79, Sidney; 5, Mackenzie Anderson, 15:02.83, Chadron

100m Hurdles

1, Tatum Bailey, 15.67, Chadron; 2, Paige Horne, 15.67, Scottsbluff; 3, Trinity Penn, 17.46, Mitchell; 4, Macala Hood, 18.02, Alliance; 5, Carli Black, 18.23, Sidney; 6, Averielle Sager, 18.25, Chadron

300m Hurdles

1, Paige Horne, 48.21, Scottsbluff; 2, Josie Sanders, 50.27, Alliance; 3, Makinley Fuller, 50.98, Chadron; 4, Averielle Sager, 51.73, Chadron; 5, Marjie Schmitt, 52.71, Mitchell; 6, Macala Hood, 52.73, Alliance

4x100 Relay

1, (Gianni Aguilar, Gabrielle Moreno, Jada Schlothauer and Alissa Morales), 51.08, Gering; 2, (Josie Sanders, Jaelynne Clarke, Amauri Browning and Kayel Lambert), 52.60, Alliance; 3, (Kayla Westby, Gabrielle Fortner, Payton Schrotburger and Karsyn Leeling), 52.71, Sidney; 4, (Ysabella Scherer, Marly Laucomer, Charley Edens and Leona Brezenski), 54.33, Scottsbluff; 5, (Marjie Schmitt, Elena Guzman, Trinity Penn and Emma Robbins), 54.51, Mitchell; 6, (Ember Diers, Jacey Garrett, Kinley Richardson and Lauren (Fia) Rasmussen), 54.66, Chadron

4x400 Relay

1, (Payton Burda, Mariyah Avila, Taryn Spady and Paige Horne), 4:18.02, Scottsbluff; 2, (Jaelynne Clarke, Riley Lawrence, Kenna Montes and Macey Seebohm), 4:19.23, Alliance; 3, (Alissa Morales, Madison Seiler, Gabrielle Moreno and Jada Schlothauer), 4:25.87, Gering; 4, (Averielle Sager, Jazzy Munyiri, Makinley Fuller and Micaiah Fuller), 4:32.03, Chadron; 5, (Emma Robbins, Trinity Penn, Elena Guzman and Marjie Schmitt), 4:45.87, Mitchell

4x800 Relay

1, (Haylie Winter, Mikayla Seebohm, Lilly Wagner and Macey Seebohm), 10:47.36, Alliance; 2, (Madison Seiler, Jenna Davis, Jadyn Scott and Madison Herbel), 10:48.57, Gering; 3, (Ryan Dillehay, Jenju Peters, Lydia Peters and Talissa Tanquary), 10:51.57, Sidney; 4, (Anna Cheek, Shirley Cotant, Avalina Stoner and Lillian Golden), 11:32.24, Mitchell

Shot Put

1, Nickie Todd, 35-7, Gering; 2, Kenli Boeselager, 34-5, Chadron; 3, Piper Ryschon, 31-6, Scottsbluff; 4, Olivia Lyon, 31-4, Chadron; 5, Caitlyn Blackstone, 30-11, Mitchell; 6, Sophie Wess, 29-7, Chadron

Discus

1, Nickie Todd, 113-7, Gering; 2, Piper Ryschon, 94-7, Scottsbluff; 3, Miroslava Mendoza, 92-7, Scottsbluff; 4, Sophie Wess, 91-2.5, Chadron; 5, Navaeh Hrasky, 90-5, Gering; 6, Jordan DeNovellis, 85-9.5, Sidney

High Jump

1, Karsyn Leeling, 5-4, Sidney; 2, Tatum Bailey, 5-0, Chadron; 3, Jazzy Munyiri, 4-10, Chadron; 3, Gabrielle Moreno, 4-10, Gering; 5, Grace Pyle, 4-8, Chadron; 5, Kayla Westby, 4-8

Pole Vault

1, Rheagan Stanley, 8-0, Sidney; 2, Raquel Perez, 7-6, Gering; 2, Alissa Hodsden, 7-6, Mitchell; 4, Meagan Shuey, 7-6, Scottsbluff; 4, Carlee Todd, 7-6, Scottsbluff; 6, Victoria Washington, 7-0, Alliance; 6, Diane Dubray, 7-0, Alliance

Long Jump

1, Karsyn Leeling, 17-6.25, Sidney; 2, Mariyah Avila, 16-9.75, Scottsbluff; 3, Gabrielle Moreno, 16-9, Gering; 4, Amauri Browning, 16-0, Alliance; 5, Josie Sanders, 15-7.25, Alliance; 6, Gianni Aguilar, 15-4.5, Gering

Triple Jump

1, Tatum Bailey, 33-8, Chadron; 2, Allie Darnell, 31-10.5, Scottsbluff; 3, Gianni Aguilar, 31-7, Gering; 4, Deanna Horst, 31-6.25, Sidney; 5, Jaelynne Clarke, 31-5.5, Alliance; 6, Marly Laucomer, 30-6, Scottsbluff

Boys Team Standings: 1, Sidney, 171; 2, Scottsbluff, 133; 3, Chadron, 114; 4, Alliance, 45; 5, Gering, 42; 6, Mitchell, 20

100 Meters

1, Luke Holly, 11.31, Sidney; 2, Isak Doty, 11.56, Sidney; 3, Sebastien Boyle, 11.68, Scottsbluff; 4, Chayton Bynes, 11.69, Chadron; 5, Ransen Wilkins, 11.76, Scottsbluff; 6, Sawyer Dickman, 11.78, Sidney

200 Meters

1, Isak Doty, 23.33, Sidney; 2, Luke Holly, 23.40, Sidney; 3, Jackson Russell, 24.10, Sidney; 4, Ty Robles, 24.30, Scottsbluff; 5, Grady Robbins, 24.44, Gering; 6, Braeden Stull, 24.44, Scottsbluff

400 Meters

1, Mitchell Deer, 49.47, Sidney; 2, Tyson Klein, 51.84, Scottsbluff; 3, Irvin Sierra Torres, 52.41, Scottsbluff; 4, Jackson Russell, 52.58, Sidney; 5, Hunter Lund, 53.14, Scottsbluff; 6, Treyson Johnstone, 53.33, Sidney

800 Meters

1, Mitchell Deer, 2:01.40, Sidney; 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, 2:01.73, Sidney; 3, Treyson Johnstone, 2:07.93, Sidney; 4, Carter Ryan, 2:08.05, Chadron; 5, Carmelo Ayala, 2:11.25, Mitchell; 6, Savian Marquez, 2:12.80, Scottsbluff

1600 Meters

1, Daniel Bashtovoi, 4:54.07, Sidney; 2, Hans Bastron, 4:54.29, Scottsbluff; 3, James Adams, 5:01.45, Scottsbluff; 4, Nathan Seiler, 5:04.45, Gering; 5, Bryce Carrillo, 5:05.20, Gering; 6, Aiden Bell, 5:05.51, Gering

3200 Meters

1, Hans Bastron, 10:56.07, Scottsbluff; 2, Noah Canas, 11:18.60, Sidney; 3, Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, 11:18.74, Alliance; 4, Gavin Sloan, 12:12.38, Chadron; 5, Travis Cline, 12:21.25, Gering

110m Hurdles

1, Rhett Cullers, 15.36, Chadron; 2, Xander Provance, 15.77, Chadron; 3, Garrett Reece, 16.20, Chadron; 4, Josiah Mobley, 16.97, Scottsbluff; 5, Koleman Kaiser, 18.50, Sidney; 6, Patrick McCartney, 19.24, Sidney

300m Hurdles

1, Malachi Swallow, 41.42, Chadron; 2, Garrett Reece, 42.72, Chadron; 3, Rhett Cullers, 43.15, Chadron; 4, Xander Provance, 43.83, Chadron; 5, Koleman Kaiser, 45.02, Sidney; 6, Josiah Mobley, 45.35, Scottsbluff

4x100 Relay

1, (Sawyer Dickman, Isak Doty, Jackson Russell and Luke Holly), 43.77, Sidney; 2, (Tyrone Shanks, Sebastien Boyle, Ransen Wilkins and Braeden Stull), 44.35, Scottsbluff; 3, (Tanner Gartner, William Rairigh, Creighton Beals and Tyler Garrett), 45.07, Gering; 4, (Quinn Bailey, Dawson Dunbar, Xander Provance and Malachi Swallow), 45.74, Chadron; 5, (Francisco Alvizar, Hayden Umble, Santiago Castillo and Carmelo Ayala), 46.00, Mitchell; 6, (Isaiah Dagnan, Carson Bair, Jonah Amill and Nolan Nagaki), 46.44, Alliance

4x400 Relay

1, (Mitchell Deer, Daniel Bashtovoi, Jackson Russell and Treyson Johnstone), 3:33.37, Sidney; 2, (Kyan Allen, Hunter Lund, Irvin Sierra Torres and Tyson Klein), 3:34.55, Scottsbluff; 3, (Tanner Gartner, Creighton Beals, Eli Marez and Tyler Garrett), 3:36.40, Gering; 4, (Garrett Reece, Rhett Cullers, Quinn Bailey and Malachi Swallow), 3:36.42, Chadron; 5, (Adriane Garza, Francisco Alvizar, Santiago Castillo and Carmelo Ayala), 3:50.20, Mitchell; 6, (Carson Bair, Mario Rodriguez, Seth Meyring and Payton Boyer), 4:02.13, Alliance

4x800 Relay

1, (Tyson Klein, Savian Marquez, Kyan Allen and Josiah Anaya), 8:39.11, Scottsbluff; 2, (Eli Marez, Lucas Moravec, Aiden Narvais and Jackson Howard), 8:45.46, Gering; 3, (Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Mario Rodriguez, Danny Steele and Aiden Hancock), 9:06.89, Alliance; 4, (Dalton Stewart, Gavin Sloan, Brady Daniels and Zander Rust), 9:29.01, Chadron; 5, (Benjamin Borchard, Noah Canas, Brenden Shepard and Robert Stevens), 9:35.65, Sidney

Shot Put

1, Isaiah Martinez, 50-0, Alliance; 2, Cody Hall, 46-8, Chadron; 3, Sebastien Boyle, 46-6, Scottsbluff; 4, Brock Knutson, 44-3.5, Scottsbluff; 5, Jarek Anderson, 44-3, Chadron; 6, Kaden Bohnsack, 43-3.5

Discus

1, Isaiah Martinez, 144-7, Alliance; 2, Kaden Bohnsack, 142-3, Gering; 3, Randall (Trey) May, 134-7, Scottsbluff; 4, Jeremiah Coley, 128-9, Mitchell; 5, Zachary Aguallo, 125-9, Gering; 6, Cody Hall, 122-2, Chadron

High Jump

1, Cameron Leeling, 6-4, Sidney; 2, Sawyer Dickman, 6-2, Sidney; 3, Jacob Dowse, 6-0, Sidney; 4, Chayton Bynes, 5-8, Chadron; 5, Shawn Francescato, 5-8, Mitchell; 6, Cade Smith, 5-6, Chadron

Pole Vault

1, Aaron Price, 13-6, Scottsbluff; 2, Bryce Hodsden, 13-6, Mitchell; 3, Jackson Allen, 12-6, Scottsbluff; 4, Luke Uhlir, 11-6, Sidney; 5, Brayden Shaw, 11-6, Sidney; 6, Dawson Barrett, 11-0, Scottsbluff

Long Jump

1, Cameron Leeling, 20-9.75, Sidney; 2, Chayton Bynes, 20-6, Chadron; 3, Tyrone Shanks, 19-0.5, Scottsbluff; 4, Jonah Amill, 19-0.5, Alliance; 5, Justus Alcorn, 18-8, Chadron; 6, Hayden Heine, 18-7.75, Scottsbluff

Triple Jump

1, Chayton Bynes, 43-3.5, Chadron; 2, Jayce Wilkinson, 40-3.5, Scottsbluff; 3, Jonah Amill, 39-10.5, Alliance; 4, Cameron Leeling, 39-8.75, Sidney; 5, Justus Alcorn, 38-2.5, Chadron; 6, Payton Boyer, 37-6, Alliance

