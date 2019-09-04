The Chadron Cardinals’ volleyball team began their season strong on Thursday, defeating the Mitchell Tigers in three sets, 25-11, 25-17, and 25-22 at home.
“The energy was good tonight,” Chadron Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said. “They were so excited just because it was the home opener and first match of the season. The second and third sets came out a little flat, but they definitely battled back and put it away.”
In their first set of the season, the Cardinals dominated the Tigers, jumping out to a 10-point lead midway through the set. Chadron maintained at least that margin until a three-point streak from the Tigers brought them to within nine at 18-9. But the Cardinals answered back with a streak of their own, scoring four to make it 22-9. They closed out the set shortly after.
Mitchell battled back in the second and third sets, but couldn’t manage a win in either.
“They’re very well coached,” Hoffman said. “Michelle (Peters) has been at it for a very long time and she has a really good group of girls. They’re definitely one of those teams that are going to fight to the very end no matter who they’re playing.”
Fight they did.
A pair of aces, one each from Mitchell’s first two servers, helped set the pace for the Tigers as they got out to a 6-1 lead over the Cardinals in the third set. Chadron battled back but couldn’t get closer than within three points of the lead until a three-point streak took them from being down by four to 13-12.
Mitchell would add two more, but couldn’t hold back the surging Cardinals who tied the set at 15-15 and then 16-16. Mitchell wouldn’t lead again, but pulled to within one point at 22-21 with a four-point streak. A kill by Chadron junior Anika Burke following a long rally helped Chadron avoid a tie and their 23-21 lead was extended to 24-21 after a Tiger attack went out of bounds. The Cardinals ended the set 25-22 shortly after.
Chadron’s attack was led by senior outside hitter Allie Ferguson who had 14 kills in the match. Her 40 attack attempts were by far the most on the team, 22 more than Burke with 18. Burke had the next most kills for the Cardinals with eight, followed by senior Shea Bailey who had six and sophomore Olivia Reed who had five. Both Burke and Reed neared a .400 hitting percentage with .389 and .385 respectively. Bailey hit .500 during the match, earning a kill on half of her 12 attempts. As a team, the Cardinals hit .289.
In addition to her attacking, Burke, the team’s 6-foot-3 middle hitter, led the Cardinals with six solo blocks and two assisted blocks, averaging 2.7 per set. At the line she had a serve percentage of 91.7 with an ace and an error in 12 attempts.
As a team, the Cardinals had a serve percentage of 90 percent. Setter Tyleigh Strotheide, a senior, was perfect in 14 attempts and sophomore libero Jacey Garrett matched Burke at 91.7 percent with one ace and one error in 12 attempts.
Strotheide had 28 assists in the match, 9.3 per set. She and junior Jalei Marcy led the team with 18 digs each. Ferguson and Bailey were next best, each with 15. Garrett had seven.
Marcy also led the team with 12 serve receptions. Garret had 11 and Bailey had eight.
On Tuesday, Chadron faced Scottsbluff in the second of their two-game home stand to begin the season. Results of the match were not available by time of press.
Thursday the Cardinals will make the short trip to face Gordon-Rushville in Gordon and won’t play again until they face the Alliance Bulldogs, in Alliance, a week later on Sept. 10. Thursday’s match is set to begin at 7 p.m.