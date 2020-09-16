Cardinals 3-2 after losses to Bulldogs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chadron Volleyball saw their first home match in the Bird Cage on Sept. 8, and unfortunately a break in their undefeated record as the Alliance Bulldogs swept them 3-0 — 20-25, 21-25 and 20-25.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman said it unfortunately just wasn’t the Cardinals’ night and there wasn’t a lot going their way. In the past couple years, she added, Alliance has become a very strong team and one Chadron has always played tight. The sweep was a first for Alliance in four years, and post-game Hoffman told the girls that such matches can happen. She’s hopeful this is the first and only time and encouraged the team to shake it off and get ready for their next match at Gering.

Hoffman also noted Alliance is a beatable team, and the Cards showed great teamwork on their court, communicating, assisting and setting each other up to keep the ball in play. “We made some really great plays,” the coach said, “but unfortunately it seemed [Alliance] knew just where to be.” Having Anika Burke up front gave the Cardinals some strength, with Burke nailing eight kills out of 20 attempts across the three sets.