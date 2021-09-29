Cardinals 5-0 for first time since 2009

Gaswick’s second interception was the impetus for a rare safety against the Cardinals. After three carries by Reisig gained for 41 yards, the Mitchell quarterback’s ensuing pass was swiped by Gaswick at the Cardinals’ one-yard line. The Cards initially rushed for four yards, but while Alcorn was looking to pass after taking the snap from the shotgun formation, the Tigers caught him in the end zone for two points on their side.

During the final minutes, the Red Birds posted their seventh touchdown. Back-to-back runs by Bailey gained 19 and 23 yards before Malachi Swallow carried three times for 11 yards and the TD.

Something unusual for this game happened next. The Cardinals added the conversion on a run by freshman Caden Buskirk. Following each of the previous six TDs, the Cards had failed to add the PATs, missing on two kicks, two passes and two runs.

That was about the only shortcoming the visitor’s experience, but it’s something that seems fixable. Gaswick kicked all six PATs after the TDs against Gering. Lecher also was not happy with of the five major penalties his team was assessed at Mitchell, calling the them “sloppy.” But the 512 yards, 44 points and no turnovers were pleasing.