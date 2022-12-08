Cardinals’ basketball teams at home this weekend

The Chadron basketball teams will be busy the remainder of December while playing five games before Christmas, four of them at home.

The action kicks off this weekend when the Cardinals will host Gordon-Rushville on Friday night and Gering on Saturday night in the Middle School Gym.

The rivalry with Gordon-Rushville is always interesting. Both Mustangs quintets are expected to be strong this year while returning most of the starters from a year ago. The boys finished at 21-4 and the girls 19-7 in 2021-22.

The Chadron girls edged Gordon-Rushville 41-40 at home last year when Jaleigh McCartney hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left, but the Mustangs won 45-37 in overtime on their home court.

Last season, the Sheridan County boys’ team won both of games with the Cards—55-51 in Chadron and 38-37, again in overtime, in Gordon.

Mustangs’ senior Jace Nelson needed just 30 points to reach the 1,000 career-points mark at the beginning of this week. Crawford played at Gordon Tuesday night after this story was written, so he will likely be considerably closer to reaching that milestone when he visits Chadron Friday night.

The Chadron and Gering teams played three times last year since they met in the Western Conference Tournament to open the season.

In girls’ action, the Cards won the first game, but Gering took the next two. The Chadron boys won both of the first two games a year ago, but Gering squeezed out a 61-60 decision in the third encounter.

The Cardinals will also have challenging matchups next week, when they entertain Scottsbluff on Friday, Dec. 16 and visit Bridgeport the following night. The Lady Bulldogs were the Class C-2 runners-up at the state tournament last year and are now in Class C-1, the same as the Cardinals.

Chadron’s final games prior to Christmas will be against Torrington on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at home.