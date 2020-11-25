Cardinals’ basketball teams to open season at conference tournament

The Chadron High School basketball teams will open their seasons Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-5 by playing in the Western Conference Tournament in Gering and Scottsbluff.
This year’s tournament will be different. The only participants will be the teams from the six schools that are Western Conference members. In the past, both brackets have included two non-conference members, but no additional teams could be found this year.
Both Chadron teams will help open the tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday. The boys will play Scottsbluff in the Gering High gym and the girls will meet Mitchell in the Scottsbluff High gym.
Other first round pairings for the boys will pit Alliance against Sidney at 6 o’clock in Gering and Mitchell versus Gering at 8 in Scottsbluff. The Sidney and Gering girls will tangle at 6 in Scottsbluff and Scottsbluff and Alliance girls will meet at 8 in Gering.
The brackets have each team playing one game each day. Both championship games will tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday. The boys’ title will be decided in Scottsbluff and the girls’ contest will be in Gering.
Because of the pandemic, spectators will be limited. Just four persons per player will be allowed to attend each game, and those attending each game must leave after the contest is over. Fans will be required to wear masks.
The Scottsbluff boys defeated Alliance 68-50 and Chadron nipped North Platte 62-54 in overtime to win last year’s tourney titles. The Chadron boys finished seventh.
Both Chadron teams began practicing on Nov. 16. The boys’ roster includes 38 names, including 12 freshmen. There were 21 girls on that roster, including nine freshmen. The head coaches again are Mitch Barry for the boys and Jonn McLain for the girls.
The Cardinals’ wrestling team also will open its season on Friday, Dec. 3 by hosting Gering in a dual.
More information about the Cards’ winter sports teams will be included in next week’s Record.
