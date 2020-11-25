Cardinals’ basketball teams to open season at conference tournament

The Chadron High School basketball teams will open their seasons Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-5 by playing in the Western Conference Tournament in Gering and Scottsbluff.

This year’s tournament will be different. The only participants will be the teams from the six schools that are Western Conference members. In the past, both brackets have included two non-conference members, but no additional teams could be found this year.

Both Chadron teams will help open the tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday. The boys will play Scottsbluff in the Gering High gym and the girls will meet Mitchell in the Scottsbluff High gym.

Other first round pairings for the boys will pit Alliance against Sidney at 6 o’clock in Gering and Mitchell versus Gering at 8 in Scottsbluff. The Sidney and Gering girls will tangle at 6 in Scottsbluff and Scottsbluff and Alliance girls will meet at 8 in Gering.

The brackets have each team playing one game each day. Both championship games will tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday. The boys’ title will be decided in Scottsbluff and the girls’ contest will be in Gering.