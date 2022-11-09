Cardinals’ big plays will be remembered

The Chadron High football team’s 5-4 record this fall will not go down as one of the school’s best, but it certainly was an interesting and exciting season in many respects.

The Cardinals produced about as many big plays as any of its predecessors. Several of them will always be high on the list of the longest in school history.

The Red Birds tallied 41 points in both of their first two games—defeating Gordon-Rushville 41-13 and Gering 41-20. After that the Cards lost and then won every other game the remainder of the season. They also tallied 42 points in their wins over Valentine and Alliance, and finished the season with 276 points. The opponents posted 222.

A year ago during their nine-game regular season, the Cards scored 325 points and limited the foes to 44. However, this year’s team finished with 3,069 total net yards, seven more than the 2021 team chocked up. The big plays that occurred this fall were the reason.

Here’s an account of some of those highlight reel moments:

--The first pass play in the Gordon-Rushville game was a 90-yard strike from quarterback Broc Berry to Seth Gaswick, tying as the second longest in Chadron High annals. Early in the second half, the same pair teamed up for an 82-yard TD on a screen pass. This time, Gaswick had to avoid tacklers most of those 82 yards, instead of catching a long pass and jogging the rest of the way to the end zone.

--The next week against Gering, Malachi Swallow galloped 85 yards from scrimmage twice on jet sweeps. Ironically, Gering returned the ensuing kickoffs 91 and 87 yards for touchdowns. Has anyone seen something like that happen before?

--On the first play from scrimmage in Game 4 at Valentine, following a 90-minute rain and lightning delay, Quinn Bailey raced 81 yards for a touchdown. It and Swallow’s pair of 85-yarders are among the Cards’ 12 longest runs from scrimmage on record. Late in the game at Valentine, Gage Wild ran 45 yards to the end zone and Berry followed with a 34-yard scoring dash.

--A few weeks later at Gothenburg, Bailey returned the opening kickoff 94 yards. It’s tied for the third longest on the Cardinals’ chart. Again, there was irony involved. The Swedes opened the second half with a 78-yard kickoff return TD. And, with 2:08 remaining, Berry and Swallow hooked up on a 65-yard pass play to tie the score at 28-28. But Gothenburg completed a 37-yard pass on fourth down with 50 second left on the clock to win 35-28.

--Gaswick also opened the Alliance game with a big play—a 79-yard kickoff return--before he was nudged out of bounds on the one-yard shy of the end zone.

--While McCook had its own big plays in the season finale, the Cardinals scored the game’s last two touchdowns on a 38-yard run by Quinn Bailey and his pass of about 25 yards that was caught by Xander Provance and turned into a 56-yard score.

Provance set the Cardinals’ single-game pass receiving yardage record at McCook by making eight catches for 218 yards. At least since 2000, Gaswick’s 172 yards on the two long TD plays at Gordon is second on that list.

McCook is also where Bailey eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark, making him the Cardinals’ first sophomore to reach that milestone. He finished the season with 167 carries for 1,023 yards for a 6.1-yard average. He also was the team’s leading scorer with 14 touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions for 88 points.

In addition, Bailey caught 14 passes for 156 yards and had 383 yards on kickoff returns while accumulating 1,637 all-purpose yards.

Bolstered by his two 85-yard jaunts against Gering, Swallow averaged 9.9 yards a carry and was the second-leading scorer with 59 points. He posted both four rushing and receiving TDs.

Provance led the receivers with 28 catches for 485 yards five TDs. Gaswick had 14 receptions for 362 yards for a 25.9-yard average. Swallow also excelled as a receiver with 15 for 286 yards. Since all three are seniors who provided many of the team’s big plays, they’ll be missed next season.

Perhaps the one who will miss them most is Berry, the quarterback. He completed 77 passes for 1,316 yards and 12 touchdowns. That trio caught 55 of them for 1,133 yards and 11 TDs.

Berry completed 57% of his passes. He was intercepted seven times, four of them by Mitchell.

Defensively, Provance and Wild tied as the tackle leaders with 90 apiece. Sophomore Caden Buskirk had 84 and Gaswick 83, including a team-high 37 that were unassisted.

During a season-ending interview conducted by KCSR sports director Jeremy Anderson, Head Coach Mike Lecher said that overall the Cardinals had a good season. He said the seniors became strong leaders and the Cardinals had excellent unity.

Provance’s willingness to move from the secondary, where he was a standout, to end on defense the second half of the season was appreciated by the coaches and his teammates.

As the season progressed, more sophomores and juniors were on the field, gaining experience and confidence that should pay off next year.

Gaswick, Provance, Swallow and Henry Kennell, all four-year team members, were chosen the co-captains.

The stats follow:

; ; Chad.; Oppt.

First Downs; 143; 153

Total Net Yards; 3,069; 2,893

Rushes, Yards; 287-1,697; 355-1,803

Passing Yards; 1,372; 1,090

Passing; 78-138-7; 69-127-6

Opponents 55 65 42 54 ---216

Chadron 68 91 42 75 ---276

Rushing; ; No.; Yds.; Ave.;

Quinn Bailey; 167; 1,023; 6.1

Malachi Swallow; 34; 337; 9.9

Broc Berry; 60; 200; 3.3

Xander Provance; 4; 67; 14.2

Seth Gaswick; 5; 50; 10.0

Gage Wild; 4; 47; 11.8

Lane Davidson; 3; 18; 6.0

Team; 6; -34; -5.6

Receiving; ; No.; Yds.; Ave.

Xander Provance; 28; 485; 17.3

Seth Gaswick; 14; 362; 25.9

Malachi Swallow; 15; 286; 19.1

Quinn Bailey; 14; 156; 11.1

Gage Wild; 3; 50; 16.7

Caden Buskirk; 3; 20; 6.7

Trey Hendrickson; 1; 13; 13.0

Scoring; ; TDs; PATs; Pts.

Quinn Bailey; 14; +2; 88

Malachi Swallow; 8; +1; 50

Broc Berry; 6; 0; 36

Xander Provance; 5; +1; 32

Seth Gaswick; 4; 8; 32

Gage Wild; 3; 0; 20

Gunnar Lans; 0; 20; 20

+2pt PATs

Tackles; ; Unas.; Asst; Tot.

Gage Wild; 34; 56; 90

Xander Provance; 31; 59; 90

Seth Gaswick; 37; 46; 83

Caden Buskirk; 23; 61; 84

Quinn Bailey; 23; 32; 55

Brant Rhembrant; 10; 39; 49

Jon Fintel; 5; 28; 33

Chase Olson; 10; 20; 30

Trey Hendrickson; 10; 18; 28

Jamie McKinnon; 4; 11; 15

Gage Tidyman; 5; 9; 14

Tayven Jelinek; 5; 7; 12

Braden Underwood; 4; 7; 11

Owen Wess; 0; 11; 11

Darion Dye; 0; 10; 10