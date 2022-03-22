Cardinals’ boys had ups, downs in 2021-22

The Chadron High boys’ basketball team had something of a mixed bag during its 2021-22 season. The Cardinals finished at 13-10, giving them a winning record for the first time in seven seasons. They had some runaway victories, lost a couple of games by wide margins and both won and lost some close contests.

Three of their wins were by six or fewer points and five of the losses were by four or fewer points, one of them in overtime.

Mitch Barry, who now has a 46-46 record after four years as the Cards’ head coach, said the Red Birds had good team unity, and, in his words, “jelled pretty well.” He also said they both practiced and played hard and overall had a positive season. He added that it was a plus to qualify for the district playoffs, even though Kearney Catholic, which finished third in Class C-1 at the state tournament, won 77-37.

The Cardinals averaged 53 points a game. They shot 42.4% from the field, up from the previous year’s 39.7%, and were 115-394 from 3-point range for 29.2%, also an improvement from the 26.9% figure of a year ago.

This year, the team evened the score from behind the arc. The opponents made 118 treys, just three more than the Cards. The year before, the foes sank 141, or 50 more than Chadron’s 91.

Barry said the Cards used more man-to-man defense this year because it was more effective than the 1-3-1 defense that was a staple in the recent past. Perhaps the change helped reduce the number of 3-pointers that went through the net for the foes.

The team’s greatest weakness was its free throw shooting. The Cardinals were just 142-311 at the line for a paltry 45.7 percent. The free throw shooting wasn’t good in 2020-21 either, when the Cards made just 50.6%, but it was even lower this year.

By comparison, the Scottsbluff boys made 73.5% of their free throws and Gordon-Rushville sank 66.3% this year.

Closer to home, during Barry’s final two years as a Chadron High basketball standout, he was 190-of-247 at the line for 77%.

Nearly all the players have to share the blame for the charity stripe miseries this year. Only two of them, Dawson Dunbar at 58.1% and Justus Alcorn at 53.3%, made more than one-half of their free shots.

The problems at the line cost the Cardinals several wins. A prime example was the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22, when they lost both games by one point. Gering won the first game 61-60, when Chadron was 10-23 at the line, and Gordon-Rushville won 38-37 the next night, when the Cards were 4-11 on foul shots.

Ten days later at Rapid City Christian, the visitors were 5-14 on free throws and lost 54-50.

“We shot free throws for 10 minutes in nearly every practice,” Barry said. “But it was still a problem for us. It’s something players can do on their own, of course. I hope those planning to play next year will do that. It’s something we’ve got to correct.”

For the second year in a row, Alcorn was the Cardinals’ leading scorer. He averaged 15 points a game, up a point a game from a year ago. His career-high 33 points during the 64-56 win at Sidney on Jan. 28 ranks among the top 12 single game totals in Chadron High annals. He made 10 of 12 free shots in that game. He also was the team’s assist leader with 61.

Junior Xander Provance was the second leading scorer with a 9.1-point average, led the team in rebounding at 7.8 a game and his 65.9% shooting from the field was the best in the Panhandle this winter.

The Cardinals’ other starters were Collin Brennan, who averaged 7.7 points, Gaurav Chima at 7.1 and Dunbar at 5.6. Dunbar was second in assists with 57 and was credited with a team-high 31 steals, one more than Provance.

Since all the starters except Provance are seniors, there’ll be lots of opportunities for playing time on next year’s team. Sophomores Broc Berry and Gage Wild would appear to be the top challengers for starting nods since they were the first non-seniors off the bench this season.

Barry said numerous others also will be in the running for playing time.

“They all need to work on their game this summer and be ready when the time comes,” Barry said. “Basketball’s not something any one can be good at unless they really work at it during the off-season.”

