With three seniors (now recent graduates) leading the way, the Chadron High School boys should provide lots of eager anticipation for their many fans at the Nebraska State High School Track and Field Meet that is taking place today (Wednesday) and tomorrow for Classes A and B at Burke High Stadium in Omaha.

The Cardinals perhaps have never before had three such talented and successful male track athletes in one class. All sports fans in the region know their names. In alphabetical order they are Rhett Cullers, Xander Provance and Malachi Swallow.

With Head Coach Blakelee Binning Hoffman, a four-time Wyoming State Meet hurdles champion, and her husband, volunteer assistant coach Willie Hoffman, providing instruction, all three were highly successful last year and have continued to excel this season.

Rolling back the calendar a year, the 2022 highlight was Provance’s Class B state championship and all-class gold medal in the 110-meter highs. Cullers also placed sixth in the Class B race. Later in the meet, Swallow was the bronze medalist in the Class B 300s and was fifth in the all-class rankings.

The good fortune has continued this year. Whenever the three were entered, they have won both the highs and the intermediates at all eight meets they’ve attended. And, only once—at Ogallala in early April--did an opponent (Easton Fries of Chase County in the highs) sneak ahead of a Cardinal to place second in a hurdle race this spring.

However, the Cardinals’ trio are not just hurdlers. Joining with talented sophomore Quinn Bailey, they also have formed exceptional sprint relays teams. They have reset both the 4x100 and the 4x400 school records and also broke the Western Conference’s and the Best of the West’s 4x100 records this spring.

The quartet’s record-setting times are 42.79 seconds in the 4x100 and 3:24.37 in the 4x400 relays. All the records they broke had been on the books for more than 20 years.

But before everyone gets his or her hopes up too high, it has to be pointed out that the Cardinals will have plenty of competition in Omaha. They will undoubtedly have to run their best times in order to place high in both the hurdles and relays.

Provance’s best in the highs going to state last year was 14.44 seconds. He won the all-class gold in 14.46. His best so far this year is 14.34, but that ranks third on the Class B pre-meet list. Tyler Carroll of Central City is first at 14.15 and Jackson Roberts of Boone Central at Albion is second at 14.32.

Swallow went to state last year with a best of 39.92 in the 300s and was third in the finals in 39.57. This year, his best is 39.05, and that is fifth in Class B. The pre-meet pacesetter is Jacob Harner of Elkhorn North at 38.34, followed by Roberts, Carroll and Zach Fox of Wahoo, all of them under 39 seconds.

Cullers’ best times are 14.61 in the highs and 39.06, just one-hundredth of a second more than Swallow’s, in the intermediates.

Roberts was the Class B runner-up to Provance and won the 300 hurdles at last year’s state showdown. Carroll was third in the highs.

Waverly apparently is the team to beat in the two Class B speed-oriented relays. The Vikings lead both charts with times of 42.8 in the 4x100 and 3:18.79 in the 4x400. The Cardinals’ are second in both. Sidney has the third fastest 4x100 time of 43.02 seconds, and Elkhorn North is third on the 4x400 chart at 3:24.69.

Both Provance and Swallow will have an additional event at state this week. Provance also will long jump and Swallow will run the 100 meters.

Provance didn’t begin long jumping until midway in the current season and probably never anticipated he might qualify for the state meet in it. In fact, at the District Meet in Ogallala, he didn’t participate in the long jump finals because he was certain numerous others had gone farther in the preliminaries.

He was right. His best of 20-8 ¼ put him eighth in the event. Much to his surprise, as well as the Cardinals’ coaches, when they looked at the state meet heat sheets the NSAA had posted, Provance was among the 24 state qualifiers in the long jump. He’ll take it. Who know how far he may be able to jump. His season- and thus career-best is 21-3. The Class B leader is Adam Dugger of McCook, who won the B-6 district gold medal 23-5 ¾ and also was the Class B state champion last year by going exactly that same distance, believe or not.

Swallow normally ran both hurdles and was on the two relays during the regular season, but Coach Hoffman felt he might have a better chance of placing at state in the 100 dash than he would the 110 highs, where she hopes Swallow’s teammates will snatch two of the top places in the event.

McCook was the boys’ district meet winner, scoring 102 points, 17 more than runner-up Lexington. The Cardinals and Sidney tied for third with 62 points, two more than Scottsbluff mustered.

Two boys were double winners—Lucas Gomez-Wilson of McCook in the 100 and 200 and Oscar Aguado of Lexington in the 800 and 1600. The 3200 winner, Ian Salazar-Molina of Lexington, also won that race at last year’s state meet.

Following are the boys’ team scores, state meet qualifiers (top three in each event), plus the additional state qualifiers, designated by a +.

Boys’ Team Scores—1, McCook, 102; 2, Lexington, 85; 3-4, Chadron and Sidney, 62; 5, Scottsbluff, 60; 6, Cozad, 49; 7, Gothenburg, 41; 8, Ogallala, 32; 9, Gering, 28; 10, Alliance 6.

100—1, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McC, 11.05; 2, Isak Doty, Sid, 11.07; 3, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 11.20.

200—1, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McC, 22.26; 2, Isak Doty, Sid, 22.46; 3, Quentin Moss, Lex, 22.78; 4, Cash Chytka, +Coz, 23.03.

400—1, Isak Doty, Sid, 50.99; 2, Jacob Dowse, Sid. 51.45; 3, Kyan Allen, SB, 51.56; 4, Ivan Sierra Torres, SB, +51.68; 5, Zach Harbur, Goth, +52.64.

800—1, Oscar Aguado, Lex, 1:55.85; 2, Eli Marez, Ger, 1:58.83; 3, Josiah Wilkinson, McC, 1:58.68; 4, Trevor Zurn, All, +2:01.90.

1600—1, Oscar Aguado, Lex, 4:31.09; 2, Parker Graves, Goth, 4:35.58; 3, Lazaro Adame, Lex, 4:38.69.

3200—1, Ian Salazar, Lex, 9:59.91; 2, Lazaro Adame, Lex, 10:10.48; 3, Hans Bastron, SB, 10:12.58.

110 hurdles—1, Xander Provance, Chad, 14.34; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 14.61; 3, Jayden Curtis, Ogal, 15.23; 4, Osney Barber, McC, +15.29.

300 hurdles—1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 39.14; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 39.72; 3, Creighton Beals, Ger, 41.17; 4, Osney Barber, McC, +41.42.

4x100 relay—1, Chadron (Malachi Swallow, Rhett Cullers, Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance), 43.25; 2, Sidney, 43.51; 3, Scottsbluff, +43.90.

4x400 relay—1, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow), 3:24.53; 2, McCook, 3:25.76; 3, Scottsbluff, +3:27.41; 4, Gothenburg, +3:28.34.

4x800 relay—1, Scottsbluff, 8:11.03; 2, Gering, 8:11.48; 3, Gothenburg, +8:12.50.

Shotput—1, Jaden Cervantes, Coz, 54-8; 2, Louis Castellanos, Lex, 50-1; 3, Ryan Hinman, SB, 49-7 ¼; 4, Sebastien Boyle, SB, +48-9; 5, Bennett Geiken, Goth, + 48-5 ½.

Discus—1, Luis Castellanos, Lex, 159-3; 2, Tyree Smith, Coz, 152-7; 3, 3, Harry Caskey, Ogal, 144-9.

Long jump—1, Adam Dugger, McC, 23-8 ¾; 2, Evan Mai, McC, 22-7; 3, Jayden Curtis, Ogal, 21-11 ½; 4, Landon Riddle, Sid, +21-7; 5, Alaric Jesseph, Goth, +20-11 ½; 6, Brett Fraker, McC, +20-8 ¼; 7, Cameron Leeling, Sid, +20-8 ¼; 8, Xander Provance, Chad, +20-8 ¼.

Triple jump—1, Alex Messinger, McC, 44-8; 2, Adam Dugger, McC, 44-1 ½; 3, Brett Fraker, McC, 43-11; 4, Cord Chytka, Coz, +43-7; 5, Jonah Amill, All, +42-7; 6, Eran James, Ger, +42-5; 7, Greysen Strauss, Lex. +42-5.

High jump—1, Cash Cytka, Coz, 6-3; 2, Jacob Dowse, Sid, 6-2; 3-4, Keian Kaiser, Sid, and Jackton Retzlaff, Ogal, 6-1.

Pole vault—1, Jake Burge, Goth, 14-0; 2, Hayden Norgaard, McC, 13-6; 3-4, Boston Irish, Coz, and Branson Poppe, Ogal, 13-0; 5, Kade Cox, Goth, +13-0; 6, Tyler Trumbley, Goth, +13-0.