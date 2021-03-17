Cardinals broke even, but improvement needed

For the first time in six seasons, the 2020-21 Chadron High School boys’ basketball team won as many games at it lost. The Cardinals had an 11-11 final record, while the previous two years the Red Birds also won 11 games, but lost 12 in 2019-20 and 13 in 2018-19. Both years prior to that the won eight games. They had a 10-12 record in 2015-16.
Since this year’s team had just two seniors--alternates Brodey Planansky and Zach Wordekemper--and will have an array of experienced players returning, it seems the Cardinals could have a banner season in 2021-22, but it won’t happen unless there’s more team play and improvement at both ends of the court, Coach Mitch Barry said.
This year’s team had both highlights and lowlights. The Cards opened the season by placing third at the Western Conference Tournament and won the Rotary Holiday Classic. But they didn’t improve as much as seemed possible at mid-season. They were 8-4 after downing Hemingford on Jan.12, but won just three of the final 10 contests.
The Cardinals defeated Mitchell, which finished with a 16-10 record, twice, but lost the third game to the Tigers 48-34 during the C1-12 Subdistrict. They split two games with both Gordon-Rushville and Gering, handily won the first game with Sidney, but lost the next two to the Red Raiders and were overwhelmed twice by Alliance and Scottsbluff.
With the top three scorers and rebounders from the previous year graduated, it was obvious the Cardinals could use some extra punch for this past season. Fortunately, they got a huge boost when 6-foot-4 junior Justus Alcorn transferred from Rapid City to play both football and basketball for the Cardinals.
After being the starting quarterback last fall, Alcorn also was the basketball team’s leader in many ways. He had great stamina, handled the ball effectively, was the Cards’ leading scorer with a 14.0-point average, the top rebounder at 8.8 a game and also led the way with 53 assists and 33 steals. His 48 percent field goal shooting was second best on the team.
The Cardinals had a major setback when another forecourt standout, sophomore Xander Provance, who has some special God-given talent that few players in the Panhandle and beyond can match, reinjured the shoulder that caused him to miss about half of the football season and sidelined him for the final five basketball games.
During his shortened season, Provance was the team’s most accurate shooter from both the field and the free throw line with nearly identical figures of 63.6 and 63.8 percentages. He also was the Cards’ second leading scorer with a 10.2-point average and rebounder at 7.5 a game.
While studying the stats, it doesn’t take long to figure out where the Cardinals must improve. While they hit 91 three-point shots, the opponents sank 141, or 50 more. That’s 150 points difference, of course. After Sidney bagged 11 treys during its 61-58 win in the Birdcage in late January, Barry stated, “It seems like every team hits a lot of threes against us.”
Ten times the opponents sank at least eight shots from beyond the arc. The Cardinals did that twice. Perhaps Chadron didn’t need to make more treys as much as they needed to have a stronger perimeter defense to limit the rivals’ long-range attempts.
The Red Birds also struggled at the free throw line. They made barely more than half their shots, going 165 of 326 for 50.6 percent. When their coach was a Chadron High junior and played on the Class B state championship team in 1998-99, he netted 80 of 108 charity shots for 74.1 percent.
This year’s Bridgeport team had six players who made at least 63 percent of their free throws.
Giving the Cards some credit, they shot 52 more free throws and made 15 more than the opponents this past season. The foes were 151 of 274 for 55.1 percent.
“Next year we need to play together better as a team,” Barry said. “We need to find open guys and not force so many shots or be out of control when we go to the basket. On defense, we have to locate the shooters and make them put the ball on the floor.
“We also need to rebound the ball better,” the coach added. “We can’t rely on Justus and Xander to get all the rebounds. We did a good job of going to the basket and drawing fouls, but 50 percent free throw shooting is not going to win many games.”
Barry also pointed out that the Cardinals have some promising freshmen who will challenge the seniors for playing time next season.
“We’re excited about what we have coming along,” he noted. “These young guys will have a good chance of competing for a varsity spot.”