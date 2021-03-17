Cardinals broke even, but improvement needed

For the first time in six seasons, the 2020-21 Chadron High School boys’ basketball team won as many games at it lost. The Cardinals had an 11-11 final record, while the previous two years the Red Birds also won 11 games, but lost 12 in 2019-20 and 13 in 2018-19. Both years prior to that the won eight games. They had a 10-12 record in 2015-16.

Since this year’s team had just two seniors--alternates Brodey Planansky and Zach Wordekemper--and will have an array of experienced players returning, it seems the Cardinals could have a banner season in 2021-22, but it won’t happen unless there’s more team play and improvement at both ends of the court, Coach Mitch Barry said.

This year’s team had both highlights and lowlights. The Cards opened the season by placing third at the Western Conference Tournament and won the Rotary Holiday Classic. But they didn’t improve as much as seemed possible at mid-season. They were 8-4 after downing Hemingford on Jan.12, but won just three of the final 10 contests.

The Cardinals defeated Mitchell, which finished with a 16-10 record, twice, but lost the third game to the Tigers 48-34 during the C1-12 Subdistrict. They split two games with both Gordon-Rushville and Gering, handily won the first game with Sidney, but lost the next two to the Red Raiders and were overwhelmed twice by Alliance and Scottsbluff.